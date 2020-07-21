Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Home News Reports NCW asks NCPCR to take immediate action against culprits involved in rape and murder...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

NCW asks NCPCR to take immediate action against culprits involved in rape and murder of BJP leader’s minor sister in Dinajpur, WB

NCW chief, Rekha Sharma was responding to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) press release, dated July 20, 2020, which demanded immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the gruesome rape and murder of the 15-year-old girl.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
NCW chief Rekha Sharma urges NCPCR to take action against culprits involved in the rape and murder of minor girl in WB
12

On July 19 (Sunday) it was reported that a BJP booth President’s minor sister was allegedly abducted from her home, raped and murdered in Chopragaj in Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal. Today, the National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma took to Twitter to urge National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to intervene and take cognisance of the rape and murder of the 15-year-old. She said that since the girl was a minor, NCPCR should look into the matter and take immediate action.

NCW chief, Rekha Sharma was responding to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) statement on the incident. ABVP in its press release, dated July 20, 2020, demanded immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the gruesome rape and murder of the 15-year-old girl.

In the press release, the student organisation accentuated how the state’s lady chief minister, Mamata Banerjee has failed to protect girls from her party karyakartas. Pinning the blame of the heinous crime on a few “TMC sponsored Muslim goons”, ABVP wrote that this scenario is omnipresent in the entire state of West Bengal. It said that the ruling TMC is sponsoring such crimes. Moreover, what is most appalling is that after committing such heinous crimes, these criminals are getting protection from the state police, read the press release.

Saying so, the ABVP furthered that they have launched a massive protest all over the district, demanding immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

West Bengal police claim there was no rape and the minor girl died of poisoning

Yesterday, the West Bengal police had claimed that there were no signs of physical or sexual assault and that the 15-year-old sister of the BJP leader had died due to consumption of poison. The WB police took to Twitter to reveal that according to the autopsy report, no injury marks were found anywhere on the body of the minor girl. They, thus concluded that as per the post mortem report cause of death is “effect of poison”. 

A report by India Today also quoted a highly placed sources in the district as saying that there is no mention of any kind of injury or any attempt of sexual advances in the post mortem report.

The family of the teen, meanwhile, claimed that the girl was gang-raped and murdered.

BJP accused Trinamool Congress worker Feroze Ali

BJP leaders had accused West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress worker Feroze Ali to be behind the gruesome act. BJP General Secretary (Uttar Dinajpur) Surjit Sen said that Trinamool Congress is behind the abduction, rape, and murder of the minor girl. The official handle of the BJP unit of West Bengal had tweeted that the 15-year-old girl was raped by one Feroze Ali. 

What transpired

In what transpired on July 19, the 15-year-old sister of a BJP booth President went missing. She was reportedly taken to an abandoned place near Chopragaj in Sonarpur Gram Panchayat. The 10th std student was then, allegedly raped and poisoned by the perpetrators. The criminals fled the scene after dumping her body at the abandoned place which is located close to her house. After the girl went missing, locals began searching for her. She was found in an unconscious state at the deserted place. She was rushed to a primary healthcare centre in Chopragaj’s Dalua block. When her condition deteriorated, she was admitted to Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospital where she was declared dead.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termschopra rape, minor girl raped chopra

Trending now

News Reports

NCW asks NCPCR to take immediate action against culprits involved in rape and murder of BJP leader’s minor sister in Dinajpur, WB

OpIndia Staff -
While family claimed that the minor was raped, WB police said that there was no rape and the girl died due to poisioning
Read more
News Reports

This Rakshabandhan, people go vocal for local, willing to pay little more for made in India Rakhis

OpIndia Staff -
Ahead of Rakshabandhan, Indians go vocal for local and support made in India products by ditching Chinese Rakhis
Read more

‘The way Urban Naxals protect terrorists, they now protect movie mafia’: Kangana Ranaut hits out on Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhaskar

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut is now being attacked from all sides by many Bollywood personalities after she openly criticised the mafia-gangs of the industry and their operation of systemic exploitation of talented artists.

Did you feel sympathy for Pakistan after watching Raazi? ‘Calling Sehmat’ author exposes how that was done by Bollywood

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
'Calling Sehmat' author Harinder Sikka on Monday took to Twitter to expose how Raazi, the Alia Bhatt film based on the book, had a different ending than his book.

Karnataka: ‘Drone boy’ Prathap arrested for breaking quarantine rules

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After travelling from Bihar to Hyderabad to Bengaluru, 'Drone boy' Prathap violated 14-day home isolation quarantine rules.

Khalid Saifi’s child who’s asking ‘will daddy come home for Eid’ should know about his daddy’s crimes

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
It becomes imperative to remind Rana Ayyub about the allegations against Khalid Saifi, whom she tries to project as the victim.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

After Kangana Ranaut accuses Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, entire Bhatt family posts cryptic messages on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana had accused Mahesh Bhatt of abusive behaviour, claiming that he had thrown a footwear at her and had yelled at her angrily when she had rejected a role.
Read more
News Reports

Taapsee Pannu’s befitting U-turn: Three years after saying it doesn’t exist, claims she lost work because of nepotism

OpIndia Staff -
Following the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a debate has sparked online regarding the ill-treatment of outsiders in Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

Heavy rains damage Randi Ki Masjid in Delhi. This is why it was called so

OpIndia Staff -
Early morning on Sunday, one of the domes of 'Randi Ki Masjid' aka 'Rundi Ki Masjid', the 19th century mosque of Mubarak Begum came crashing down.
Read more
News Reports

German manufacturer says drone shown by “drone boy” Prathap as his creation is their property, asks him to clarify or face legal action

OpIndia Staff -
BillzEye - Multicoptersysteme issues statement saying the drone shown by 'drone boy' prathap as his creation is their product
Read more
Social Media

‘Names of my children were written in Mosques as targets to be killed’: Kashmiri Hindu woman demands apology from Barkha Dutt for justifying genocide

OpIndia Staff -
The Kashmiri Pandit woman, a victim of the exodus, stated that the names of her young sons was written in a local Mosque as targets for killing.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Minor Sister of BJP leader raped and murdered, BJP accuses TMC worker Feroze Ali

OpIndia Staff -
BJP booth president's minor sister in Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal was raped and murdered allegedly by TMC member Feroze Ali
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

NCW asks NCPCR to take immediate action against culprits involved in rape and murder of BJP leader’s minor sister in Dinajpur, WB

OpIndia Staff -
While family claimed that the minor was raped, WB police said that there was no rape and the girl died due to poisioning
Read more
News Reports

700 Sikhs, Hindus from Afghanistan to be allowed to come and live in India: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, a 55-year-old Nidan Singh Sachdeva, an Afghan Sikh community leader was abducted by extremist groups and was released after much effort by Indian and Afghan authorities.
Read more
News Reports

This Rakshabandhan, people go vocal for local, willing to pay little more for made in India Rakhis

OpIndia Staff -
Ahead of Rakshabandhan, Indians go vocal for local and support made in India products by ditching Chinese Rakhis
Read more
News Reports

‘The way Urban Naxals protect terrorists, they now protect movie mafia’: Kangana Ranaut hits out on Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhaskar

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut is now being attacked from all sides by many Bollywood personalities after she openly criticised the mafia-gangs of the industry and their operation of systemic exploitation of talented artists.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan threatens to ban Chinese app TikTok over ‘obscene and immoral’ content, suspends PUBG temporarily

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan's telecom regulatory authority bans Big, threatens to ban TikTok too.
Read more
Entertainment

Did you feel sympathy for Pakistan after watching Raazi? ‘Calling Sehmat’ author exposes how that was done by Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
'Calling Sehmat' author Harinder Sikka on Monday took to Twitter to expose how Raazi, the Alia Bhatt film based on the book, had a different ending than his book.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: ‘Drone boy’ Prathap arrested for breaking quarantine rules

OpIndia Staff -
After travelling from Bihar to Hyderabad to Bengaluru, 'Drone boy' Prathap violated 14-day home isolation quarantine rules.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Carryminati fundraiser for Assam and Bihar floods collects over a million rupees, YouTuber to add Rs 1 lakh to the contribution

OpIndia Staff -
YouTuber CarryMinati has announced that he will add Rs. 1,00,000 to the Rs. 10,31,137 was collected during the charity live stream on his YouTube channel
Read more
News Reports

Chopragaj murder case: Questions raised over a post mortem report made in ‘hurry’ and the mysterious discovery of a corpse. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Chopragaj murder case has led to a chaotic schene in the region of West Bengal with a mysterious dead body recovered.
Read more

Connect with us

236,914FansLike
412,013FollowersFollow
278,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com