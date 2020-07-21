On July 19 (Sunday) it was reported that a BJP booth President’s minor sister was allegedly abducted from her home, raped and murdered in Chopragaj in Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal. Today, the National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma took to Twitter to urge National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to intervene and take cognisance of the rape and murder of the 15-year-old. She said that since the girl was a minor, NCPCR should look into the matter and take immediate action.

NCW chief, Rekha Sharma was responding to Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) statement on the incident. ABVP in its press release, dated July 20, 2020, demanded immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the gruesome rape and murder of the 15-year-old girl.

In the press release, the student organisation accentuated how the state’s lady chief minister, Mamata Banerjee has failed to protect girls from her party karyakartas. Pinning the blame of the heinous crime on a few “TMC sponsored Muslim goons”, ABVP wrote that this scenario is omnipresent in the entire state of West Bengal. It said that the ruling TMC is sponsoring such crimes. Moreover, what is most appalling is that after committing such heinous crimes, these criminals are getting protection from the state police, read the press release.

Saying so, the ABVP furthered that they have launched a massive protest all over the district, demanding immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

West Bengal police claim there was no rape and the minor girl died of poisoning

Yesterday, the West Bengal police had claimed that there were no signs of physical or sexual assault and that the 15-year-old sister of the BJP leader had died due to consumption of poison. The WB police took to Twitter to reveal that according to the autopsy report, no injury marks were found anywhere on the body of the minor girl. They, thus concluded that as per the post mortem report cause of death is “effect of poison”.

A report by India Today also quoted a highly placed sources in the district as saying that there is no mention of any kind of injury or any attempt of sexual advances in the post mortem report.

The family of the teen, meanwhile, claimed that the girl was gang-raped and murdered.

BJP accused Trinamool Congress worker Feroze Ali

BJP leaders had accused West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress worker Feroze Ali to be behind the gruesome act. BJP General Secretary (Uttar Dinajpur) Surjit Sen said that Trinamool Congress is behind the abduction, rape, and murder of the minor girl. The official handle of the BJP unit of West Bengal had tweeted that the 15-year-old girl was raped by one Feroze Ali.

What transpired

In what transpired on July 19, the 15-year-old sister of a BJP booth President went missing. She was reportedly taken to an abandoned place near Chopragaj in Sonarpur Gram Panchayat. The 10th std student was then, allegedly raped and poisoned by the perpetrators. The criminals fled the scene after dumping her body at the abandoned place which is located close to her house. After the girl went missing, locals began searching for her. She was found in an unconscious state at the deserted place. She was rushed to a primary healthcare centre in Chopragaj’s Dalua block. When her condition deteriorated, she was admitted to Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospital where she was declared dead.