Senior IPS Officer Nageswara Rao opened a can of worms on social media recently after he highlighted the “Christo-Islamist” efforts dedicated towards undermining the Hindu Civilisation. In a series of pictures he posted on social media, he elucidated the elaborate manner in which mass media, education system, cinema and other avenues were completely hijacked by subversive elements to destroy Hinduism. As expected, it did not sit well with ‘secular-liberal’ intellectuals. One of the more prominent ones was Siddharth Varadarajan.

The Founding-Editor of The Wire claimed that it was ‘communal paranoia’ on the part of Nageswara Rao and proceeded to indulge in hysterics to slander the former interim-director of the CBI. Now, Siddharth Varadarajan appears to have finally revealed the actual reasons for his apocalyptic sermons.

Columnist and Lawyer Divya Kumar Soti replied to Varadarajan’s tweet saying that people like him had made a career out of undermining Hinduism. It was then that the American editor of The Wire had , what we call, a ‘Freudian slip’. Siddharth Varadarajan said in response to Soti, “If implementing these points helps some folks make a career, then negating them is also a path of career progression, no?” It was an unintended admission of the fact that he has been working to undermine the Hindu Civilisation.

Honest admission by Siddharth Varadarajan

Divya Soti had suggested that Siddharth Varadarajan was working to vilify Hinduism as collection of superstitions, Abrahamise Education, Abrahamise Media and Entertainment and shame Hindus about their identity, which would ultimately lead to the destruction of Hindu society. The Wire founding-editor appears to have unwittingly confirmed that he is indeed working towards the same.

Thus, his real objection to Nageswara Rao was due to the fact that his designs and those of his masters were exposed by the IPS officer. Siddharth Varadarajan tries to give the impression that working to negate the enemies of Hinduism is worthy of grave condemnation. And in doing so, he has amply revealed where his loyalties lie.

That he is working to undermine the Hindu Civilisation is evident from the coverage of The Wire. Recently, it published an article that claimed that Muslims have a greater claim to India than the Hindu community. On other occasions, The Wire has spread outright lies to paint the Muslim community as victims of Hindu bigotry.

Earlier, an FIR was filed against The Wire founding-editor for spreading fake news against Yogi Adityanath. It also published blatant fake news to accuse the Delhi Police of communal bigotry and persecuting Muslims in its investigations into the Delhi Riots.