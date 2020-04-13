Monday, April 13, 2020

Data automatically updated from this public source

1,876,373
Updated on 13 April, 2020 9:01 PM
Full Coverage
1,876,373
Worldwide cases
Updated on 13 April, 2020 9:01 PM
116,101
Worldwide deaths
Updated on 13 April, 2020 9:01 PM
Coronavirus in India
India
9,240
Total cases
Updated on 13 April, 2020 9:01 PM
India
1,096
Recovered
Updated on 13 April, 2020 9:01 PM
India
331
Deaths
Updated on 13 April, 2020 9:01 PM
Home Fact-Check Media Fact-Check 'Muslim men, women and children were chased out of their homes': Here is how...
Editor's picksFact-CheckFeaturedMedia Fact-CheckNews Reports
Updated:

‘Muslim men, women and children were chased out of their homes’: Here is how The Wire spread fake news blatantly

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Hoshiarpur Police exposes 'The Wire' propaganda of lying about the inequities suffered by the Muslims living along Hoshiarpur villages
The Wire
12

The factory of lies, leftist online rag, The Wire, has yet again been caught spreading fake news. This time, the propaganda machine fallaciously claimed that the women, children and men belonging to the Muslim community and living their lives along the border of Punjab of Himachal have been forced to live on the riverbed without food and water, after being abused, beaten and chased out of their homes. This falsehood was purveyed none other the owner of the portal, Siddharth Varadarajan, who had recently received a notice for falsely attributing a quote to UP CM Yogi Adityanath in one of his mendacious reports.

Before long, the lie spread like a wildfire as propagandists and Hinduphobic ‘journalists’ such as Rana Ayyub and Saba Naqvi quickly lapped up the fake news peddled by ‘The Wire’ and disseminated it even further. Taking cognisance of the deceitful report published by ‘The Wire’, the Hoshiarpur Police rubbished the allegations furnished evidence to bust the Wire’s vile propaganda.

First of all, it is pertinent to note here that the Wire in its report claims that there has been no complaint of Muslim families being abused and chased out of their homes reported to the Hoshiarpur Police. Despite this, ‘The Wire’ resorted to sophistries and manipulations to portray the Muslim families as victims of the majoritarian oppression. Police responded to the tweet of S. Vardarajan in this regard. Dismissing the report, the Hoshiarpur police said, “This is a lie. Please do not post articles that cause panic in people during this time of crisis. We need to get together and fight and help people aware of this epidemic… there is no need to panic. ”

- article continues after ad -
- article resumes -

Apart from this, Hoshiarpur Police also tweeted a video from their official Twitter handle. In the video, a young man named Saraj Din is seen telling the police that they are absolutely comfortable and have no problem living there. He also added that they being fed properly twice a day and are getting ration as well. Likewise, another man interviewed by the police claims similar things in the video. While sharing this video, the police wrote, “Gujjars are good. Don’t spread fake news.”

It is noteworthy to mention here that Saraj Din who claims that he did not endure any oppression in the video uploaded by Hoshiarpur police is the same man who is cited by the ‘The Wire’ in its report to assert that he was subjected to abuse, violence and compelled to stay hungry on the river banks.

Significantly, despite Hoshiarpur police’s tweet debunking the lies spread by ‘The Wire, the article is gaining traction on social media. Apparently, even after police issued a clarification, social media users are considering the report published by ‘The Wire’ as true. The Wire has also continued promulgating its report unabashedly without pulling down the fake news or apologising for its mistake. On the other hand, the Hoshiarpur police have assured that the Gujjar Muslim community living alongside the riverbed is safe and they are being provided with food, water and ration.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

A day ago, the Hoshiarpur Police has issued a tweet informing that Inspector Bhushan, on the instructions of senior officials, had supplied essential eatables to the people of Gujjar community. He also ensured that all the necessary steps will be taken in the time of crisis to provide vital facilities to the needy.

- Advertisement -

Support OpIndia

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Media Fact-Check

‘Muslim men, women and children were chased out of their homes’: Here is how The Wire spread fake news blatantly

OpIndia Staff -
Hoshiarpur Police uploaded a video on its official Twitter page, debunking fake news about Muslim families being harassed as peddled by 'The Wire'
Read more
News Reports

As Coronavirus lockdown nears the end of 21-day period, no new cases were reported in 25 districts of 15 states: Here is the list

OpIndia Staff -
The benefits of the 21-day lockdown announced by PM Modi have gradually started to come out as 25 districts across 15 states have registered no new coronavirus cases
Read more
Media

Read how Siddharth Varadarajan of The Wire whitewashed the Godhra Massacre and spread propaganda regarding Gujarat Riots

OpIndia Staff -
Siddharth Varadarajan whitewashed the Godhra Massacre and implied that the Gujarat Riots would have occurred even if the massacre of Hindus had not occurred.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal initially sent 90-100 samples per day, last week they sent only 20 for Coronavirus testing: Director of central lab raises alarm

OpIndia Staff -
Refuting claims made by Mamata Banerjee about the shortage of Coronavirus testing kits, NICED Director said that they had 27,000 such kits in stock.
Read more
News Reports

Prasar Bharati CEO calls out ‘The Wire’ journalist’s claim that Doordarshan is streaming Ramayana from Moserbaer DVD

OpIndia Staff -
'The Wire' journalist Neha Dixit had most likely shared a screen-grab of Ramayana show on YouTube to allege that Doordarshan channel is broadcasting the show from Moser Baer DVDs
Read more
News Reports

Organizer of ‘Holi Against Hindutva’ campaign throws a hissy fit because some Bernie Sanders supporters will not vote for Joe Biden, gets roasted

OpIndia Staff -
Ziad Ahmed threw a hissy fit on social media on Saturday because some supporters of Bernie Sanders continue to say that they will not vote for the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Watch: Nihangs chop off Punjab Policeman’s hand after cops stopped them from Patiala market amidst coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
A group of five 'Nihangs', armed with swords and iron rods, were travelling in a vehicle and they were asked to stop at a vegetable market at 6.15 am by Mandi board officials.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police takes cognizance of hateful tweets made by a Communist genocidal maniac after outrage by netizens, Mumbai based company to terminate his employment

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police to take action against Arun Nambiar who had earlier called for genocide of 'Sanghis' and people from 'upper castes'.
Read more
News Reports

Did you know that the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund had the President of Congress party in its managing committee

OpIndia Staff -
After PM Modi launched PM CARES Fund, a lot has been discussed about similarities and differences between PM CARES Fund and PMNRF
Read more
Social Media

Bunch of Indian Muslim handles gang up to target Hindus living in Middle East, send them to jail by branding them ‘Sanghis’ and accusing...

OpIndia Staff -
There appears to be a sinister attempt underway to target Hindus by a section of Indian Muslims on Twitter
Read more
News Reports

‘You belong in the dustbin of journalism’: Communists outrage as India Today journalist Rahul Kanwal exposes Islamists spreading Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
"You are a hate monger and history will remember you", Rahul Kanwal faces the ire on Twitter for report on coronavirus and madrasas
Read more

Connect with us

218,597FansLike
282,933FollowersFollow
216,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com