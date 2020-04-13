The factory of lies, leftist online rag, The Wire, has yet again been caught spreading fake news. This time, the propaganda machine fallaciously claimed that the women, children and men belonging to the Muslim community and living their lives along the border of Punjab of Himachal have been forced to live on the riverbed without food and water, after being abused, beaten and chased out of their homes. This falsehood was purveyed none other the owner of the portal, Siddharth Varadarajan, who had recently received a notice for falsely attributing a quote to UP CM Yogi Adityanath in one of his mendacious reports.

Before long, the lie spread like a wildfire as propagandists and Hinduphobic ‘journalists’ such as Rana Ayyub and Saba Naqvi quickly lapped up the fake news peddled by ‘The Wire’ and disseminated it even further. Taking cognisance of the deceitful report published by ‘The Wire’, the Hoshiarpur Police rubbished the allegations furnished evidence to bust the Wire’s vile propaganda.

First of all, it is pertinent to note here that the Wire in its report claims that there has been no complaint of Muslim families being abused and chased out of their homes reported to the Hoshiarpur Police. Despite this, ‘The Wire’ resorted to sophistries and manipulations to portray the Muslim families as victims of the majoritarian oppression. Police responded to the tweet of S. Vardarajan in this regard. Dismissing the report, the Hoshiarpur police said, “This is a lie. Please do not post articles that cause panic in people during this time of crisis. We need to get together and fight and help people aware of this epidemic… there is no need to panic. ”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Apart from this, Hoshiarpur Police also tweeted a video from their official Twitter handle. In the video, a young man named Saraj Din is seen telling the police that they are absolutely comfortable and have no problem living there. He also added that they being fed properly twice a day and are getting ration as well. Likewise, another man interviewed by the police claims similar things in the video. While sharing this video, the police wrote, “Gujjars are good. Don’t spread fake news.”

𝐆𝐔𝐉𝐉𝐀𝐑𝐒 𝐀𝐑𝐄 𝐆𝐎𝐎𝐃.

𝐃𝐎𝐍’𝐓 𝐒𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐃 𝐅𝐀𝐊𝐄 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒. pic.twitter.com/3UVxUYTkGH — Hoshiarpur Police (@PP_Hoshiarpur) April 9, 2020

It is noteworthy to mention here that Saraj Din who claims that he did not endure any oppression in the video uploaded by Hoshiarpur police is the same man who is cited by the ‘The Wire’ in its report to assert that he was subjected to abuse, violence and compelled to stay hungry on the river banks.

Punjab: Muslims Families Hide in Riverbed After Being Driven From Hoshiarpur Villages https://t.co/Pi1SC9y0CV via @thewire_in — Siddharth (@svaradarajan) April 8, 2020

Significantly, despite Hoshiarpur police’s tweet debunking the lies spread by ‘The Wire, the article is gaining traction on social media. Apparently, even after police issued a clarification, social media users are considering the report published by ‘The Wire’ as true. The Wire has also continued promulgating its report unabashedly without pulling down the fake news or apologising for its mistake. On the other hand, the Hoshiarpur police have assured that the Gujjar Muslim community living alongside the riverbed is safe and they are being provided with food, water and ration.

On the directions of Sh. Gaurav Garg,IPS, SSP HPR, All Essential eatables provided to the Gujjar community by Inspector Bhushan Shekhari, SHO Talwara, HPR. He also ensured that necessary steps will be taken to provide essential facilities to needy persons in this time of crisis. pic.twitter.com/X3wy3uIcib — Hoshiarpur Police (@PP_Hoshiarpur) April 12, 2020

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

A day ago, the Hoshiarpur Police has issued a tweet informing that Inspector Bhushan, on the instructions of senior officials, had supplied essential eatables to the people of Gujjar community. He also ensured that all the necessary steps will be taken in the time of crisis to provide vital facilities to the needy.