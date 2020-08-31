Recently a case has surfaced where a Hindu girl named Shalini Yadav, a resident of Barra area in Kanpur had converted to Islam to marry one Muslim boy named Mohd Faisal, belonging to Kanpur’s Juhi colony. Though Shalini Yadav, who now identifies herself as Fiza Fatima, had released a video in which she admitted to converting and marrying Mohd Faisal on her own will, Shalini’s brother, Vikas had refused to accept his sister’s admission saying that she had been pressurised to give the statement.

In the complaint at the Kidwai Nagar police station, Shalini’s family had accused Faizal of brainwashing, thereafter forcefully converting Shalini’s religion before marrying her. Now, according to a report by the Hindi daily Jagran, Shalini Yadav’s brother, Vikas has alleged that in order to escape arrest, Mohd Faizal has been trying to obtain a visa for Shalini Yadav so that he can send Shalini out of the country. The brother said that two passport inspectors who visited their home, on August 29, had informed him about the same.

Vikas said that these two passport officers had previously also visited their house when they had applied for Shalini Yadav’s passport. He said that his family was keen on sending his sister abroad for higher studies, that is why they had got her passport made. Now, Vikas has accused Mohd Faizal of wanting to send his sister out of the country after obtaining a visa.

Vikas said that the family of the accused had sought relief, by fabricating facts in Delhi High Court. This, he alleged was contempt of court. Vikas said that his family would soon approach the Delhi HC to present the truth in his sister’s case. He said that they would also prove before the court how the Kidwai Nagar police station have helped the accused in distorting facts.

Shalini Yadav brainwashed or pressurised, family alleged

Earlier, Shalini’s brother had accused Mohd Faizal of either brainwashing or pressuring his sister. He demanded that his sister should be first separated from the boy, and then she should be interrogated. He said that Shalini is at the moment, either completely brainwashed or is being threatened or pressurised to give such statements. “She is being made to travel to several places. She is being tortured”, alleged the brother.

‘Love Jihad’ syndicate sponsored by Islamic orgs operating in Kanpur

He was the one who had first spoken about this entire “Love Jihad” syndicate which had been working in Kanpur’s Juhi colony. Speaking to ABP News said that the gang regularly targets Hindu girls from nearby areas. He said that four more girls along with Shalini Yadav have been targetted by this gang which trains Muslim boys to lure and brainwash the Hindu girls, who then fall into their trap.

As Shalini Yadav’s case gained traction, many similar cases of Love Jihad started surfacing from Juhi colony and adjacent districts. The fixed pattern and the modus operandi of the perpetrators point to the fact that these youths are being trained to lure and brainwash Hindu girls by a particular syndicate, who have been operating with financial and logistical support form various Islamic organisations.

SIT formed to stop ‘love jihad’ incidents in Kanpur

Owing to the rising number of ‘Love Jihad’ cases, the Uttar Pradesh police have formed a special investigating team (SIT) to probe allegations of conversion – either by force or by “brainwashing” the women before marriage.