The Saga of Juhi Colony and case of ‘Love Jihad’: Here is what we know so far

As Shalini Yadav's case gained traction, similar cases of alleged Love Jihad have surfaced from Kanpur's Juhi colony. According to reports, four more such cases have come to the fore in the last two months alone where Hindu girls have been converted and married to Muslim men from Juhi colony.

OpIndia Staff
Shalini Yadav's family alleges brain washing and entrapment, locals allege Kanpur's Juhi Colony has become hotbed of organised love jihad
Kanpur's Juhi colony Love Jihad case: Shalini Yadav alias Fiza Fatima with her husband Mohd Faizal
165

Recently a case has surfaced where a Hindu girl named Shalini Yadav, a resident of Barra area in Kanpur had converted to Islam to marry one Muslim boy named Mohd Faisal, belonging to Kanpur’s Juhi colony. This case has thrown Kanpur’s Juhi colony in the spotlight, which according to media reports has recently emerged as the epi-centre for cases of “Love Jihad”.

Shalini Yadav, who now identifies herself as Fiza Fatima, had been absconding for the last two months. Shalini had reportedly gone missing on July 29. Recently, she had uploaded a video on Facebook. In the video uploaded on August 8, she had confessed to marrying Mohd Faisal on her own will. Refuting the ‘Love Jihad’ allegations made by her parents while filing a missing complaint, Shalini aka Fiza had sought police protection, alleging threat from her family. In the viral video, the girl narrates how she had left home, on the pretext of a college exam, only to run away and get married to Mohd Faisal. She had also confirmed that she had converted and accepted an Islamic name.

Hindu girl’s family alleges girl has either been pressurised, threatened or brainwashed by the Muslim youth from Kanpur’s Juhi colony

Shalini’s parent’s had, meanwhile, filed a complaint against Mohd Faizal at the Kidwai Nagar police station. They said that their daughter, under the influence of the Muslim boy, ran away with Rs 10 lakh cash and jewellery from the house. They have accused Faizal of brainwashing, thereafter forcefully converting Shalini’s religion before marrying her. Based on the complaint, a case had been registered against accused Mohd Faisal in Kidwai Nagar police station under section 364, 360, 120-B and 511.

Shalini’s brother had also accused Mohd Faizal of either brainwashing or pressuring his sister. He demanded that his sister should be first separated from the boy, and then she should be interrogated. He said that Shalini is at the moment, either completely brainwashed or is being threatened or pressurised to give such statements. “She is being made to travel to several places. She is being tortured”, alleged the brother.

Brother alleges a gang working to lure Hindu girls in Kanpur’s Juhi colony

He alleged that an entire “Love Jihad” syndicate was working in Kanpur’s Juhi colony, the area from where Mohd Faisal hails. The brother speaking to ABP News said that the gang regularly targets Hindu girls from nearby areas. He said that four more girls along with Shalini have been targetted by this gang which trains Muslim boys to lure and brainwash the Hindu girls, who then fall into their trap.

The Bajrang Dal workers alleged that this was a case of ‘love jihad’, and Mohd Faizal should be arrested at the earliest. Dilip Singh Bajrangi, the district convenor of the Bajrang Dal, said, “This is a case of love jihad. The man has lured the girl and brainwashed her. We will not rest until the police takes action in this matter.”

Moreover, Shalabh Mani Tripathi, the media advisor to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, had also Tweeted about the incident and called it a case of Love Jihad. He wondered, that if it was not a case of Love Jihad, then why did Shalini feel the need to change her religion, and why couldn’t Faizal embrace Hinduism instead.

Meanwhile, the CO of Babu Purwa PS, Alok Singh confirmed that a police team was sent to Ghaziabad to meet Shalini. He added that Shalini had confirmed that she is an adult and she had married the Muslim man out of her own volition.

Love Jihad cases in Juhi colony

As Shalini Yadav’s case gained traction, similar cases of Love Jihad have surfaced from Kanpur’s Juhi colony. According to a report in Jagran, four more such cases have come to the fore, in the last two months, and in all the cases the boys hail from Kanpur’s Juhi colony. These cases of Hindu girls ending up abandoning their families, converting to Islam and marrying Muslim boys have given rise to allegations of organised love jihad.

On July 2 two Hindu siblings, from the Kalyanpur area had eloped with two Muslim boys, both named Shahrukh. Interestingly, both these youths are residents of Juhi colony.

Two sisters hailing from Kanpur’s Panki Ratanpur colony, fled with accused Mohd Moseen. He too is a resident of Kanpur’s Juhi colony.

The Jagran report claims that these are only a few of the many cases that have transpired in Juhi colony. It is believed that most cases have been dismissed as love affairs, but if properly traced, over a dozen cases of Muslim men from Juhi colony ‘trapping’ Hindu girls would emerge from the area. Locals have alleged that an entire gang is operating in this colony. The fixed pattern and the modus operandi of the perpetrators point to the fact that these youths are being trained to lure and brainwash Hindu girls by a particular syndicate, who are also providing financial support and other resources to the Muslim men to carry out the task.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that on the demand of these distressed Hindu families, the IG has stated that a team will be constituted to look into these emerging “love jihad” cases in Kanpur’s Juhi colony.

