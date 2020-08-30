Sunday, August 30, 2020
Netizens demand boycott of the movie KGF-2 after filmmakers decide to cast actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj

Following the revelation by the makers of the KGF-2 that they have cast controversial actor Prakash Raj for their upcoming movie, there has been a massive uproar, especially in Karnataka, opposing Raj's presence in the movie.

OpIndia Staff
Prakash Raj in KGF movie Representative image
Last week, the makers of the blockbuster Kannada movie KGF announced that they had resumed the shooting of the sequel of the pan-India movie that was halted due to coronavirus restrictions.

Producer Vijay Kiragandur took to Twitter to inform that they were proceeding with the shoot of KGF-2 and also welcomed actor Prakash Raj, who according to makers will be playing an important character in the movie.

Image Source: Vijay Kirgandur

Following the revelation by the makers of the KGF-2 that they have cast controversial actor Prakash Raj for their upcoming movie, there has been a massive uproar, especially in Karnataka, opposing Raj’s presence in the movie.

Various social media users, who had once enthusiastically supported the movie and had made it a blockbuster, took to social media expressing their disappointment over the decision of giving space to controversial actors like Prakash Raj.

It is important to note that the actor Prakash Raj is a strong proponent of far-left ideology and has time-and-again courted controversies for openly supporting leftist elements like Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid etc.

Raj is also infamously known for his extremely hateful views on Hinduism. Last year, Prakash Raj had courted another controversy after he had equated ‘Ram Leela’ with child porn and had claimed that such events instil fear in the minds of the minorities.

Netizens, especially from Karnataka, who has a dislike for Prakash Raj over his pro-Tamil views, has now called for a boycott of the KGF-2 movie after the movie makers had decided to work with controversial actor Prakash Raj.

The presence of Prakash Raj has irked the fans, who have now taken a vow not to watch the upcoming movie. We will not watch, because ‘creature’ like Prakash Raj has acted in the movie, said a fan of the movie.

Another social media requested the director of the movie – Prashanth Neel to remove the ‘coward’ Prakash Raj from the movie KGF-2 and warned him to face negative consequences failing to do so.

Social media users not only protested against the decision to include Prakash Raj, but also pointed out how the movie makers have cast Sanjay Dutt in the movie, who was once convicted for illegal possession of weapons.

Kannadiga social media users, interestingly, urged fellow fans from different states to boycott the movie saying that it was not worth to see a movie which has actors who possess anti-Indian views.

A user named Nagesh, a fan of Yash – the lead actor in the movie, said that he will boycott the movie despite being actor’s fan. The user said Dharma and Nation stood above everything and demanded the removal of Prakash Raj.

Earlier, there were also reports that Prakash Raj had replaced veteran actor Anant Nag, who played the role of the narrator in the first part of KGF. These reports had caused an outrage following the rumours that Raj had replaced legendary actor Anant Nag.

Following the controversy, Director Prashant Neel had to confirm that Prakash Raj was not replacing Anant Nag but will be portraying an entirely different character. 

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

