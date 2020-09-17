A person identified as Asif Khan was arrested by Agra police yesterday from Muradabad for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl. The girl, who was missing since last five days, has been rescued from captivity by the police. The police have also arrested a few other persons who assisted the Asif Khan. The information was also shared by UP government media advisor Shalabh Mani Tripathi on Twitter.

असली नाम है आसिफ़,आगरा की त्यागी मेडिकल शाप पर नौकरी माँगने पहुँचा तो नाम बताया बँटी त्यागी,विश्वास जीता फिर त्यागी समाज की एक 8वीं की मासूम छात्रा को अगवा कर ग़ायब हो गया,असलियत सामने आई तो तनाव फैला,आज आगरा पुलिस ने इसे मुरादाबाद से गिरफ़्तार कर बच्ची को सकुशल रेस्क्यू कर लिया। pic.twitter.com/DMMHfu1lgQ — Shalabh Mani Tripathi (@shalabhmani) September 16, 2020

According to reports, Khan hid his identity and introduced himself as ‘Bunty Tyagi’ to lure the minor girl into a love affair. On September 11, the girl had gone out for a walk and did not return since then. When her parents started looking for her, a vegetable seller told them that Asif had taken the girl with him. According to the girl’s parents, Asif used to work at a medical store in the town.

A case was registered by the family of the girl with the police. However, people were not satisfied with the way the police were probing the matter. It was only after people in the area blocked the roads demanding speedy probe that the police came into action and nabbed the culprit.

Reportedly, a team of police had arrested seven co-accused in the matter on September 15. The names of the seven co-accused are Chaman Khan, Pawan, Aman, Sabir Khan, Rizwan, Asma and Rani. The next day police came to know that the girl held captive at Moradabad.

Cases of love jihad are on arise in the State of Uttar Pradesh. Another such case was reported from Uttar Pradesh yesterday where a man named Abdullah was arrested for kidnapping a minor girl.