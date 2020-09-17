Thursday, September 17, 2020
Agra: Asif Khan pretends to be Bunty Tyagi to lure a minor girl and keeps her in captivity, arrested by police after protests

On September 11, the girl had gone out for a walk and did not return since then. When her parents started looking for her, a vegetable seller told them that Asif had taken the girl with him

Love Jihad accused Asif Khan
A person identified as Asif Khan was arrested by Agra police yesterday from Muradabad for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl. The girl, who was missing since last five days, has been rescued from captivity by the police. The police have also arrested a few other persons who assisted the Asif Khan. The information was also shared by UP government media advisor Shalabh Mani Tripathi on Twitter.

According to reports, Khan hid his identity and introduced himself as ‘Bunty Tyagi’ to lure the minor girl into a love affair. On September 11, the girl had gone out for a walk and did not return since then. When her parents started looking for her, a vegetable seller told them that Asif had taken the girl with him. According to the girl’s parents, Asif used to work at a medical store in the town.

A case was registered by the family of the girl with the police. However, people were not satisfied with the way the police were probing the matter. It was only after people in the area blocked the roads demanding speedy probe that the police came into action and nabbed the culprit.

Reportedly, a team of police had arrested seven co-accused in the matter on September 15. The names of the seven co-accused are Chaman Khan, Pawan, Aman, Sabir Khan, Rizwan, Asma and Rani. The next day police came to know that the girl held captive at Moradabad.

Cases of love jihad are on arise in the State of Uttar Pradesh. Another such case was reported from Uttar Pradesh yesterday where a man named Abdullah was arrested for kidnapping a minor girl.

