In yet another case of love jihad in Uttar Pradesh, an accused named Abdullah has been nabbed by the Meerut police. Reportedly, the accused Abdullah, a 42-year-old man, had pretended to be ‘Aman Chaudhary’ to lure a minor girl and had kidnapped her.

Abdullah, who allegedly has four wives and four children, lured a minor girl by hiding his identity and changing his name. He also used to wear a wig to look ‘younger’. The victim had been missing since September 3 and a missing report was filed by her parents. After being arrested by the police today, he confessed to having kidnapped the girl. The victim has been traced by the police.

A report in News 18 has stated that Abdullah has victimised other girls too. He used to meet and lure girls claiming to be a young man named ‘Aman Chaudhary. He is a resident of Kankarkheda area of Meerut.

Used to carry a wig in pocket

He confessed before the police that he used to carry the wig in his pocket all the time and wear it to hide his age. He told the police that he used to call himself ‘Aman Chaudhary’ to impress young girls and then rape them. The accused has been booked under the offence of kidnapping and the provisions of the POCSO Act. SP City Akhilesh Narayan told that multiple teams of police were deployed to trace the victim. The accused will be first produced in the court and thereafter further action will be taken.

Cases of love jihad are on a rise in Uttar Pradesh while the issue has been ignored by the mainstream media. Recently, the Kanpur police had formed a Special Investigating Team (SIT) to investigate the matters relating to conversion in the pretext of marriage. The SIT is expected to look into pattern or modus operandi, if any, behind these cases.