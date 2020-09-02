Bajrang Dal urges CM Yogi Adityanath to take action against individuals involved in ‘love jihad’ and forced conversions

Bajrang Dal leaders in Kanpur have written a letter to Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh, urging him to take strict action against individuals involved in cases of Love Jihad and forced religious conversions. In a letter Atul Dwivedi, President and Ramji Tiwari, State Secretary, Bajrang Dal, they suggested that there are a handful of organizations that are involved in anti-national acts. They are spreading hatred towards the majority of Hindu society in India. They regularly engage in efforts to destabilize the country and trying to tarnish the cultural heritage of India, Bajrang Dal says.

A well-planned conspiracy

They said, “These organizations and individuals get involved in activities of love jihad and religious conversions. From the last few months, everyone is noticing the increasing number of cases related to Love Jihad and conversions.” They further said that it is not just about the love affair between individuals of different communities. It is a part of a well-planned conspiracy that is happening on a large scale in the country as an attempt to push the nation towards civil war.

They further added, “By electing a nation-devoting government, Hindus are looking towards him to save their honour, and they are hopeful that we will be freed from this humiliation.” Bajrang Dal requested CM Yogi to accept their four demands:

Conversion should be banned in the entire state of Uttar Pradesh.

Organizations that are involved in love jihad should be banned.

Any cleric who gets involved in marrying a Hindu girl and converting her to Islam should be punished.

Inter-religion Hindu-Muslim wedding should be banned.

Recent cases of ‘Love Jihad’ in Kanpur

Several love Jihad cases have emerged in Kanpur in the last few days. It started with the case of Shalini Yadav that was reported on 21st August. She married Faisal and converted to Islam. His brother claimed it was a case of Love Jihad. The case of Shalini Yadav started a domino effect, and other cases began to emerge. On 28th August, a case was reported in which Lucky Khan allegedly befriended a minor Hindu girl and took objectional photos to blackmail her. On 29th August, another case came in the light where a Hindu girl’s family claimed that Nafiz trapped their daughter and forcefully converted and married her.