In yet another case of Love Jihad, a Muslim boy named Lucky Khan reportedly posed as a Hindu to befriend a minor Hindu girl in Bajaria area of Kanpur. Filing the complaint at the Bajaria police station, the relatives of the victim said that Lucky Khan entrapped the minor girl into a love affair by posing as a Hindu. He then allegedly drugged her and took compromising photographs with her which he used to blackmail her. He threatened the girl of making these objectionable pictures go viral on social media if she did not agree to convert to Islam and marry him. Following the complaint, Bajaria police arrested Lucky Khan on Thursday.

Victim’s mother said Kanpur police at first refused to take complaint

Speaking to News18, the victim’s mother said that she had, at first, approached the local police station in Kanpur’s Sisamau area, but the officer in charge had refused to take the complaint. After this, she reached the CO office, from where she was sent to Bajaria police station after signing an application.

Lucky Khan visited the temple to show that he was a Hindu

Lucky Khan worked in a shop, which was about 300 meters away from the victim’s flower shop, which she and her mother took care of, after the death of her father. Reportedly, the day Lucky saw the minor for the first time, he devised the plan to entrap her.

The victim’s flower shop is very close to a temple. Lucky planned to take advantage of this in order to trap the victim. He started visiting the temple at least 5 to 6 times a day. The minor, who was also very regularly at the temple, happened to meet Lucky Khan there. After this, the boy introduced himself as Lucky and proposed friendship to the girl. The two started meeting regularly and soon the girl fell in love with him. Taking advantage of the situation, Lucky, thereafter, drugged the minor and clicked her objectionable pictures, using which he started blackmailing her to convert to Islam and marry him.

Scared of the consequences, the mother-daughter duo, initially did not speak up. However, now they approached the police demanding strict action against the perpetrator.

Ever since the Shalini Yadav’s Love Jihad case has gained traction, Kanpur has been thrown into the spotlight for its increasing number of Love Jihad cases. In this case too, many Hindu organisations have come together, urging expedite police action in the case. Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal informed that special teams have been constituted which are now looking into the various Love Jihad cases surfacing in the district.