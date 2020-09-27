The People’s Republic of China, after infecting with the world with deadly pandemic COVID-19, is now injecting thousands of its people with unproven coronavirus vaccine, which are still under trial. According to the reports, the Communist Party of China has also made these vaccinated people sign a “nondisclosure agreement” to make sure that they do not reveal about the vaccination drive to the news media.

Under the vaccination drive, high-risk population, including staff of state-owned companies, government officials, vaccine company staff, teachers are being vaccinated on an emergency basis. However, global health experts are raising questions about the efficacy of the untested vaccine.

The Chinese officials are injecting three vaccine candidates into workers whom the government considers important, along with many others, including employees of the pharmaceutical firms themselves.

Citing emergency use, Chinese officials risking lives of Chinese

The officials are planning to vaccinate more number of people, citing emergency use, risking the lives of thousands of Chinese citizens.

However, despite questions being raised, China has continued to inject its citizens with untested coronavirus vaccine. China has also claimed that the World Health Organization supported China’s experimental coronavirus vaccine programme, which started in July. The Communist country also said that they had informed WHO about the vaccine trials in June.

China’s attempts to inoculate tens of thousands with untested vaccines comes even as the rest of the world are trying hard to come up with a proven coronavirus vaccine.

Reportedly, China is currently carrying out clinical trials for 11 vaccines and four other vaccines are in Phase 3 trials. Among these, two are developed by state-backed China National Biotec Group and one by Sinovac Biotech. Another experimental vaccine is also ready, which is developed by CanSino Biologics and approved to be used in the Chinese military in June.