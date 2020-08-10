Monday, August 10, 2020
Home News Reports Bengal: Second accused Mabud Ali arrested in the suspected murder of BJP MLA Debendranath...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Bengal: Second accused Mabud Ali arrested in the suspected murder of BJP MLA Debendranath Roy, had borrowed Rs 1 crore

The two accused arrested so far, Niloy Singha and Mabud Ali, had reportedly borrowed Rs 1 crore from the deceased MLA.

OpIndia Staff
One Mabud Ali named in the 'suicide note' of Debendranath Roy, arrested
Deceased BJP politician Debendranath Roy (Photo Credits: Millenium Post)
2

A month after BJP MLA Debendranath Roy was found hanging at a tea shop in Hemtabad in Raiganj, the West Bengal police have reportedly arrested a person named Mabud Ali on Friday.

As per the report, the accused was nabbed from Kashimbazar near Mothabari in Malda after his name featured in the suicide note allegedly found in the pocket of the deceased BJP politician. Ali has been handed over to the CID (Criminal Investigation Department) that has launched an investigation into the case.

Debendra Nath Roy was an elected representative from the reserved seat in Uttar Dinajpur. He was a former member of the CPI (M) and won from the party ticket in three consecutive terms. He had joined the BJP along with 50 other councillors in May last year. Reportedly, he had helped villagers financially through cooperative committees.

Accused allegedly took ₹1 crore from Debendranath Roy

Reportedly, the West Bengal police had earlier arrested one Niloy Singha from Malda in connection to the case. The duo was named in the suicide note and the FIR filed by Chandima Roy, the wife of Debendranath Roy. Earlier, the investigators had informed that the accused had borrowed ₹1 Crore from the BJP leader. The statesman had reported that the CID has slapped murder charges on Singha.

- Advertisement -

Niloy Singha was arrested on July 15. He has been under police custody. Singha was arrested from Mokdumpur in Malda district. The police had been under look out for Singha’s associate Mabud Ali since then.

Mabud Ali had gone into hiding

As per the report, Mabud Ali was hiding at his relative’s place near Kaliachak at Babla village. The CID investigators informed about his hideout to three police stations in the area. Reportedly, he was planning to evade arrest by changing his location.

Officer-in-charge of Mothabari police station, Bitul Pal, informed, “Soon after receiving the note from the CID, we explored all our sources. Thus, we came to know that Ali was being sheltered by one of his relatives at Babla village. He was changing his hideout every night to evade the arrest. We arrested him on Friday afternoon when he reached Kashimbazar on a two-wheeler.”

The Death of Debendranath Roy

On July 13, The West Bengal police had recovered the dead body of Debendra Nath Roy, a BJP MLA from Hematabad, in a closed tea shop in the village of Balia in Bindol Panchayat in Rajiganj. Roy was found hanging from the roof of the shop. He had been missing from the previous night.

The shop, from where the corpse of the BJP leader was retrieved, is located about 1.5km from his house. After he went missing on Sunday night, the local area was searched overnight but it was in vain. The family of the BJP MLA has alleged that it is a case of murder. Reportedly, the cops rushed to the crime scene after they received information about the incident.

War of words between BJP and TMC

While the West Bengal police has ruled out ‘foul play’, the BJP unit of West Bengal has alleged that the MLA Debendranath Roy was murdered. BJP President (North Dinajpur) stated that the ‘suicide note’ was a conspiracy by the police to protect the murderers of the deceased politician. “We are not satisfied with the probe by the CID and will stick to our demand for a CBI investigation,” he was quoted as saying.

However, Sandip Biswas, TMC spokesperson of North Dinajpur, has accused the BJP of politicising the suicide case and concluded that the CID had proved its competence by apprehending the accused. He claimed, “The BJP had tried to politicise the MLA’s death and the true nature of the party will be exposed soon.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBengal murder, bjp leaders murder, Bengal case
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: PFI and other Islamist organisation under scanner ahead of Independence Day celebrations in wake of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
Security has been increased across India, especially in Uttar Pradesh ahead of Independence Day, keeping in mind the threat perception just days after the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Muslim auto driver was thrashed by drunk miscreants for tobacco and money, communal angle not confirmed by police

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Auto driver in Rajasthan was thrashed for looting him, not for not chanting Jai Sri Ram as alleged, confirms police
Read more

“Mumbai gave him prosperity, not Bihar”: Sanjay Raut attacks Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, throws mud on deceased actor’s father

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Raut said that Bihar govt should not have interfered in the matter of Sushant Singh Rajput as the actor was a Mumbaikar

Mocking Dalit leaders Arjun Ram Meghwal, Ramdas Athawale shielding Tablighi Jamaat: How liberal media betrays its bigotry

Media K Bhattacharjee -
Arjun Ram Meghwal tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus and was subjected to mockery.

Was Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh thrashed by Dalit Morcha of AAP, asks BJP leader Kapil Mishra

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Mishra made the comment at a time when Sanjay Singh from the AAP has been leading a spirited effort to brand the BJP 'anti-Dalit'.

Rajasthan: 11 Pakistani Hindu refugees including five children die in Jodhpur

Live Updates OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani Hindu refugees who had come from Sindh province were found dead in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law gives a befitting reply to toxic journalism of Shekhar Gupta’s portal

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti on Sunday slammed Shekhar Gupta and his portal for toxic journalism.
Read more
Social Media

Who really is Binod? Read how one Youtube comment triggered a bizarre meme fest

OpIndia Staff -
The name 'Binod', which has now become the talk of the town and trending on Twitter, originated from a YouTube channel 'Slayy Point'
Read more
News Reports

Reports claim Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s post-mortem report says she was found nude after her death, Mumbai police deny the reports

OpIndia Staff -
According to the post-mortem report of Disha Salian, her body was found nude, which was not revealed by the police so far
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty leaks WhatsApp conversation to accuse that Sushant Singh Rajput considered his sister Priyanka as ‘pure evil’

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty tries to prove that Sushant Singh Rajput did not like his family, releases chat messages with him
Read more
News Reports

“Delete the video or there will be negative consequences,” Chinese embassy threatens India based strategic affairs portal over a critical video on Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese authorities were irked with the portrayal of Xi Jinping in a 'negative light' by Indian portal 'Strat News Global run by Nitin A Gokhale
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Maulvi rapes child reading Quran in mosque in Sindh province, caught on CCTV

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Cleric in Sindh province in Pakistan on the run after video of hem raping a child inside a mosque emerges, case registered
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Bengal: Second accused Mabud Ali arrested in the suspected murder of BJP MLA Debendranath Roy, had borrowed Rs 1 crore

OpIndia Staff -
While the West Bengal police has ruled out 'foul play', the BJP unit of West Bengal has alleged that the Debendranath Roy was murdered.
Read more
News Reports

Nepal: KP Oli insists that Madi municipality is ‘Ayodhyapuri’, plans to build Mandir and do Bhoomi Pujan there

OpIndia Staff -
Nepal PM KP Oli is adamant on his claim that Madi municipality is the real 'Ayodhyapuri'. Lays out plan to build a temple and do Bhoomi Pujan.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi residents receive calls from unknown numbers trying to incite communal tension on Ram Mandir ahead of Independence Day, security tightened

OpIndia Staff -
It should be noted that Delhi's Khajuri Khas is the area which was amongst the worst affected in the anti-Hindu riots that broke out in February this year after the anti-CAA protests turned violent.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: PFI and other Islamist organisation under scanner ahead of Independence Day celebrations in wake of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

OpIndia Staff -
Security has been increased across India, especially in Uttar Pradesh ahead of Independence Day, keeping in mind the threat perception just days after the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan.
Read more
News Reports

Chhattisgarh: 100 kg cow dung collected for sale under Godhan Nyay Yojna stolen away

OpIndia Staff -
The Baghel government had launched the Godhan Nyay Yojna in July. It is aimed at enriching the rural economy.
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan: Muslim auto driver was thrashed by drunk miscreants for tobacco and money, communal angle not confirmed by police

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Auto driver in Rajasthan was thrashed for looting him, not for not chanting Jai Sri Ram as alleged, confirms police
Read more
News Reports

“Mumbai gave him prosperity, not Bihar”: Sanjay Raut attacks Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, throws mud on deceased actor’s father

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Raut said that Bihar govt should not have interfered in the matter of Sushant Singh Rajput as the actor was a Mumbaikar
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty leaks WhatsApp conversation to accuse that Sushant Singh Rajput considered his sister Priyanka as ‘pure evil’

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty tries to prove that Sushant Singh Rajput did not like his family, releases chat messages with him
Read more
Media

Mocking Dalit leaders Arjun Ram Meghwal, Ramdas Athawale shielding Tablighi Jamaat: How liberal media betrays its bigotry

K Bhattacharjee -
Arjun Ram Meghwal tested positive for the Wuhan Coronavirus and was subjected to mockery.
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of peace talks, Afghanistan assembly approves release of 400 Islamic terrorists of Taliban

OpIndia Staff -
Afghanistan assembly Loya Jirga approved release of 400 Taliban prisoners as a goodwill gesture ahead of peace talks
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
425,471FollowersFollow
294,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com