Sunday, September 13, 2020
Reports claim supplemental charge sheet names Sitaram Yechury and Yogendra Yadav as co-conspirators in the Delhi Riots case, Delhi Police deny

OpIndia Staff
Left: Sitaram Yechury, Right: Yogendera Yadav (Photo sources: Indian Express)
According to news agency PTI, the Delhi Police has filed a supplementary charge sheet in the Delhi Riots case where it has named CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav as co-conspirators in the communal violence that transpired in the national capital in February. The report also said that economist Jayati Ghosh, DU professor and activist Apoorvanand, and documentary filmmaker Rahul Roy were also named in the charge sheet.

But later Delhi police denied that they have charged them in the Delhi riots case. As per reports, the names were mentioned in some disclosure statements of the accused in the case, and not in any charge sheet.

Yogendra Yadav also tweeted to say that the PTI report is not correct and he is not named in the charge sheet. He said that the supplementary charge sheet does not name him or Yechury, and their names were present only in some “unauthenticated” police statements which are not admissible in court.

An accused, Gulfisha alias Gul, who has been arrested under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), had earlier stated that Delhi University professor Apoorvanand has been the mastermind behind the conspiracy to incite riots in Delhi. A Burqa-clad Khwateen team had been prepared for the riots. Gulfisha claimed that Apoorvanand had issued them an advance heads-up presaging riots.

The Delhi Police in its prior chargesheets related to the Delhi Riots case and the murder of IB constable Ankit Sharma had held former AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain and his associates as conspirators in the riots case. The charge sheet filed in the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma and Tahir Hussain’s role in the riots, it is explicitly mentioned that Tahir Hussain hatched the plans for the riots in January when Hussain had met Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi at Shaheen Bagh. Khalid Saifi had also met with Zakir Naik to raise funds for the riots, a status report filed by the Delhi Police in Juky said.

The Delhi Police have also booked Natasha Narwal and Devangna Kalita in the riots case. The Delhi Police had alleged that both the women-Natasha and Devangana were involved in hatching a conspiracy to incite riots in Jafrabad. Natasha was booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for her role in inciting the anti-Hindu communal riots in Northeast Delhi in February.

