JNU ‘student’ Umar Khalid questioned by Delhi Police in connection with Delhi Riots case, mobile phone seized

Delhi Riots accused Tahir Hussain was also in touch with Umar Khalid and his close aide Khalid Saifi, a chargesheet filed in the murder of IB constable Ankit Sharma stated.

Umar Khalid questioned by Delhi Police in Delhi Riots case
JNU scholar Umar Khalid was questioned by the Delhi Police in connection with its investigation into the Delhi Riots case, Raj Shekhar Jha of Times of India has reported. His mobile phone has been seized.

The FIR registered against Umar Khalid in April had said that the Delhi Riots were a preplanned conspiracy that was hatched by the JNU Scholar and his associates. As part of the conspiracy, Umar Khalid gave provocative speeches at two different locations and appealed to people to take to streets during the visit of US President Donald Trump so that the propaganda that minorities are oppressed in India can be internationalized, it was stated.

Delhi Riots accused Tahir Hussain was also in touch with Umar Khalid and his close aide Khalid Saifi, a chargesheet filed in the murder of IB constable Ankit Sharma stated. The charge sheet filed in the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma and Tahir Hussain’s role in the riots, it is explicitly mentioned that Tahir Hussain hatched the plans for the riots in January when Hussain had met the JNU scholar and Khalid Saifi at Shaheen Bagh. Khalid Saifi had also met with Zakir Naik to raise funds for the riots, a status report filed by the Delhi Police in Juky said.

