A video released by the Trump campaign in an effort to woo Indian origin voters ahead of US Presidential elections has become a blockbuster success. The video titled 4 more years was released in August this year as part of the Trump campaign, and according to data, it has gained more than 10 million impressions so far.

The video, featuring clips of Narendra Modi and Donald Trump at various events, was the brainchild of Al Mason, co-chair of the Trump Victory finance committee – Indian Americans. The video included clips from Howdy Modi event in the USA and the Namaste Trump event in India, to showcase the growing closeness between the two nations.

The “4 More Years” video was released by the Trump Campaign during the Republican National Convention in August, and it was posted by Trump’s advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle on Twitter on 23rd August. “America enjoys a great relationship with India and our campaign enjoys great support from Indian Americans!” she had commented while sharing the video.

America enjoys a great relationship with India and our campaign enjoys great support from Indian Americans! 👍🏻🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bkjh6HODev — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) August 22, 2020

With the Biden camp having Kamala Harris as the vice-presidential candidate, the Republicans are banking on the Modi-Trump partnership to woo the Indian-origin voters. After Modi having won a bigger victory in 2019 in his re-election as Indian PM, if Trump is re-elected, the two larger than life personalities will take their true friendship to the next level, said Sridhar Chityala, a former banking executive and current member of the Advisory Board, Indian Voices for Trump. “Trump Modi will change the discourse of world politics – change the balance of power in the world- change the dynamics of world trade and economy,” he added.

Talking about the video, he said he would rank with any classical theatrical production that was released with a teaser trailer. “The video does full justice to the Trump-Modi partnership built on trust, respect, recognition and warmth”, he said. Sridhar Chityala has been tracking the data on the viewership of the 4 more years video, and according to his estimates the video has crossed 10 million impressions.

Al Mason, who had conceptualised the video, had said during its launch, “The video depicts great friendship and love between India- US – cemented by the emotional bond between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump. Trump is much loved by the community.”