Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur police set up an SIT to investigate multiple ‘love jihad’ cases

In addition to this, the SIT team has also been asked to investigate the role of Islamic organisations in financing the 'love jihad' racket in Kanpur.

OpIndia Staff
The Kanpur Police have formed an eight-member Special Investigation Team(SIT) to investigate the rising number of forced conversions done on the pretext of marriage. As many as 11 cases of ‘love jihad’ have come to light from the same district in the past one month.

Against the backdrop of an increasing number of forced conversions, Hindu organisations met IG Kanpur Mohit Agarwal and requested for a probe into the matter. Acting on the complaint, the police constituted a team to probe if there is any pattern or modus operandi behind the alleged incidents of ‘love jihad’ in the district. In addition to this, the SIT team has also been asked to investigate the role of Islamic organisations in financing the ‘love jihad’ racket in Kanpur.

Alleged role of Islamic organisations in funding outfits involved in ‘love jihad’ to be probed

According to an official quoted by IANS, there is a strong possibility that a few Islamic organisations might be monetarily supporting the outfits involved in deceiving non-Muslim girls into converting to Islam.

It is also worth noting that a large number of the alleged ‘love jihad’ case have emerged from Juhi area. The Kanpur police are investigating the matter if youth involved in this have sought financial assistance from overseas. SP Deepak Bhuker, who is leading the SP, said that they have taken SWAT team’s assistance for the purpose of surveillance.

SIT seeks details of all ‘love jihad’ cases in the last two years from local police stations

Bhuker also added that the SIT has sought information from local police stations of all the alleged ‘love jihad’ cases in the past 2 years. Bhuker also said that the team is working on extracting the records of more than 12 phone numbers to establish links.

In connection with the Shalini Yadav case, Bhuker said that the couple had moved Delhi high court and later approached a magistrate at the Tees Hazari court in Delhi, refuting the allegations. He said that the woman had declared herself to be a major and had married the man of her own volition.

As the woman is a major and took the decision of marrying the man without being under pressure, a closure report will be sent to the court soon, SP said.

Besides, the police are also investigating the matter in which youth have concealed their true identity to marry women. Two people—Mohsin Khan and Aamir—have been arrested in this regard. Khan had allegedly befriended a girl, pretending to be Sameer and later married her, the police official said.

Kanpur, a hotbed of ‘love jihad’ cases in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur has been emerging as the epicentre of ‘organised love jihad’ cases. There have been several cases of forced conversions of women on the pretext of marriage reported from the city that it has fuelled suspicions about a new model of entrapping Hindu women gaining a foothold in the city.

Following the much-publicised Shalini Yadav case, another case of ‘love jihad’ had come to the fore. A Hindu family had lodged a complaint at the local police station in Govind Nagar, Kanpur, accusing a Muslim youth named Asif Shah alias Nafiz of brainwashing their daughter with the help of occult practices, physically abusing her, threatening and intimidating her to convert into Islam and marry her.

Similarly, one more ‘love jihad’ case was reported recently, where a 14-year-old Hindu girl was allegedly trapped by a Muslin youth pretending to be Hindu. The incident was reported in Kanpur’s Gopal Nagar. The victim’s family, with the help of Bajrang Dal State Secretary Ramji Tiwari, approached the police on Monday with a complaint and sought action against the accused- Fateh Khan alias Aryan Mehrotra.

