Sunday, September 20, 2020
Home News Reports Deaths aboard Shramik Special trains not due to starvation: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal puts...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Deaths aboard Shramik Special trains not due to starvation: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal puts facts on record in parliament

While 97 people died aboard Shramik Special trains during during the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic, none were due to starvation as peddled by several media outlets and political outfits.

OpIndia Staff
Shramik trains (Picture courtesy: India Today)
88

The Narendra Modi government has informed the parliament that 97 people died on-board Shramik Specials trains deployed by the centre to ferry migrant workers out of which nearly 60 people lost lives due to their pre-existing diseases and ailments.

In a written reply [pdf] to a question posed by Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien in Rajya Sabha on Friday, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal provided the data on the number of people died on these special trains.

“Based on the data provided by State Police, 97 persons have been reported dead till 09.09.2020 while travelling onboard Shramik Special Trains during current Covid-19 situation/crisis,” the minister said.

The Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that out of the 97 cases of death, the state police had sent dead bodies for post mortem in 87 cases.

- Advertisement -

The Railway Minister categorically stated that a total of 51 postmortem reports obtained from respective state police forces so far, showed that the reasons for their deaths were either as cardiac arrest/heart disease/brain haemorrhage/pre-existing chronic disease/chronic lung disease/chronic liver disease etc.

The Railway minister’s forthcoming response on the nature of the death of these migrants on-board Shramik trains comes as an extremely important amidst all the misleading reports pushed by the left-wing media outlets in the last few months attributing the deaths of these people to hunger and starvation.

Left-media outlets peddled misinformation regarding death of migrants on Shramik trains

Ever since the Modi government started the special Shramik trains to ferry the migrant labourers back home, the left-liberal media groups had begun to propagate misleading reports on the death of some of these migrant workers in Shramik Trains.

Various media reports had claimed that the death of these migrant labourers during their journey was caused due to hunger and starvation. The government had time-and-again had rejected such misleading reports, but media reports continued to spin these facts to give an impression that the migrant labourers died due to hunger because the government ‘forgot’ to feed them.

It all began when Hindustan Times published a report on the May 30 where it had claimed that 80 migrants had died between the May 9-27. The left-wing outlets twisted these facts to give it a spin to claim that these migrants had died of starvation or heat-related sickness.

The left-wing Scroll, which has been caught several times peddling fake news, had published a report based on the report by Hindustan Times but gave their own twist to the tale. They claimed, “Nearly 80 migrant workers died of starvation or heat sickness between May 9 and May 27 while travelling on special trains to their home villages amid the lockdown to contain the coronavirus, according to the data from the Railway Protection Force reviewed by Hindustan Times.”

Image Source: Scroll

Not just Scroll, the leftist propaganda website – ‘The Wire’ too jumped in to exploit the issue of death of migrant labourers to attack the Modi government. The Wire had attempted to peddled misinformation by claiming that many migrant labourers had breathed their last while in transit due to hunger and dehydration.

Image Source: The Wire

Alt News, another self-proclaimed fact-checking website, whose co-founder is accused of online harassment of girl child, too peddled similar misinformation the railways had neither provided food nor water resulting the death of migrant labourers on Shramik trains due to hunger.

Similarly, Caravan India journalist Vidya Krishnan was also found spreading misinformation and lies regarding Shramik Express. Self-proclaimed ‘journalist’ Vidya Krishnan had claimed that 40 Shramik Express trains got lost and that the government ‘forgot’ to feed the passengers which led to the death of at least 10 people.

However, the PIB fact-checking arm took to Twitter to call out her falsehood and had stated that the cause of death cannot be determined without autopsy and proper legal procedure.

Post-mortem reports say migrants died due to pre-existing ailments

These media outlets had continued to peddle such misinformation even after the centre had informed the Supreme Court that the death on Shramik trains was not due to hunger or lack of food. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had told the court that “an enquiry found that no deaths were caused by lack of food, water or medication… The people who died had some earlier illnesses. Railways has the details. People who showed signs of illness were shifted to the nearest hospitals”.

OpIndia, too, had accessed the post mortem reports of these deceased migrants. Thirty such post mortem reports had shown that the migrants have not died due to starvation or hunger. These post mortem reports of other deceased individuals also showed that they died due to natural causes and pre-existing conditions not related to hunger or starvation.

The Modi government started the operations of Shramik Special trains on May 1 to ferry migrant labourers back to their home states during the lockdown period.

In total, the Ministry of Railways ran 4,621 Shramik Special trains that were operated between May 1 and August 31. The Indian Railways carried 6,319,000 passengers to their respective home states, the Railway ministry said in the Parliament.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsshramik special train, shramik special train fares, shramik special train death, migrants deaths on train starvation
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Deaths aboard Shramik Special trains not due to starvation: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal puts facts on record in parliament

OpIndia Staff -
The Railway minister’s forthcoming response on the nature of the death of these migrants on-board Shramik trains comes as an extremely important amidst all the misleading reports pushed by the left-wing media outlets in the last few months attributing the deaths of these people to hunger and starvation.
Read more
News Reports

Anurag Kashyap #MeToo: NCW extends support to Payal Ghosh, says will stand with her till case goes to court

OpIndia Staff -
In a statement released by National Commision for Women (NCW), the NCW chief Rekha Sharma extended support to actress Payal Ghosh who had accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault.
Read more

Rajiv Gandhi never tried enough, was indecisive and easily influenced: Read how former British diplomat assessed Rajiv Gandhi in 1989

Politics OpIndia Staff -
A startling disclosure by a former British diplomat to India has revealed that the then British government had a very poor opinion of Rajiv Gandhi as a Prime Minister

Anurag Kashyap denies sexual assault charges, doesn’t forget to drag politics

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Anurag Kashyap dragged politics and implied that the allegations of sexual assault against him are levelled by an 'unknown actress' because he 'showed a mirror' to Kangana Ranaut.

Package containing deadly poison addressed to US President Trump intercepted

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The United States law enforcement officials had earlier this week intercepted a package addressed to US President Donald Trump that contained a deadly poison, ricin.

‘He opened his zip and tried to force his c**k inside my vagina,’ actress Payal Ghosh accuses filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Actress Payal Ghosh has claimed that she was sexually harassed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and called him a hypocrite.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘He opened his zip and tried to force his c**k inside my vagina,’ actress Payal Ghosh accuses filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment

OpIndia Staff -
Actress Payal Ghosh has claimed that she was sexually harassed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and called him a hypocrite.
Read more
News Reports

An eyewitness tells media that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party held on the eve of her death: Here are...

OpIndia Staff -
An eyewitness has told News Nation that Disha Salian was gang-raped by 4 men in the party which she attended on the eve of her death on June 8.
Read more
Media

Delhi Police arrests journalist Rajeev Sharma for possessing classified defence documents, had written for Chinese mouthpiece GlobalTimes

OpIndia Staff -
Rajeev Sharma had written several columns for Chinese newspaper Global Times, the mouthpiece of Communist Party of China for the last several years.
Read more
Media

Devendra Fadnavis exposes how ABP Majha abruptly ended his interview, shares video of parallel recording he had arranged anticipating foul-play by the channel

OpIndia Staff -
Devendra Fadnavis had alleged that his interview was cut short midway while he was explaining centre's help to Maharashtra on GST credit
Read more
News Reports

“You are supposed to be unprejudiced,” investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala schools BJP-hater NDTV journalist Sreenivasan Jain

OpIndia Staff -
Without nothing left to say, Sreenivasan Jain laughed aloud and claimed, "I would love to think that I am unprejudiced."
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Deaths aboard Shramik Special trains not due to starvation: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal puts facts on record in parliament

OpIndia Staff -
The Railway minister’s forthcoming response on the nature of the death of these migrants on-board Shramik trains comes as an extremely important amidst all the misleading reports pushed by the left-wing media outlets in the last few months attributing the deaths of these people to hunger and starvation.
Read more
News Reports

Anurag Kashyap #MeToo: NCW extends support to Payal Ghosh, says will stand with her till case goes to court

OpIndia Staff -
In a statement released by National Commision for Women (NCW), the NCW chief Rekha Sharma extended support to actress Payal Ghosh who had accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault.
Read more
Politics

Rajiv Gandhi never tried enough, was indecisive and easily influenced: Read how former British diplomat assessed Rajiv Gandhi in 1989

OpIndia Staff -
A startling disclosure by a former British diplomat to India has revealed that the then British government had a very poor opinion of Rajiv Gandhi as a Prime Minister
Read more
News Reports

Anurag Kashyap denies sexual assault charges, doesn’t forget to drag politics

OpIndia Staff -
Anurag Kashyap dragged politics and implied that the allegations of sexual assault against him are levelled by an 'unknown actress' because he 'showed a mirror' to Kangana Ranaut.
Read more
News Reports

Package containing deadly poison addressed to US President Trump intercepted

OpIndia Staff -
The United States law enforcement officials had earlier this week intercepted a package addressed to US President Donald Trump that contained a deadly poison, ricin.
Read more
News Reports

‘He opened his zip and tried to force his c**k inside my vagina,’ actress Payal Ghosh accuses filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment

OpIndia Staff -
Actress Payal Ghosh has claimed that she was sexually harassed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and called him a hypocrite.
Read more
News Reports

Fact-finding report on Bengaluru riots: Survivors claim Hindus were selectively hunted and targeted during the pre-planned riots

OpIndia Staff -
These testimonies establish that Bengaluru riots were pre-planned and particularized to target the Hindu community
Read more
News Reports

Rajeev Sharma was paid by China to convey crucial information on Army movement, Defence acquisitions and Dalai Lama: Delhi Police

OpIndia Staff -
Rakesh Sharma was in contact with several Chinese operatives, and were made payments through shell companies in Delhi
Read more
News Reports

Justice Kirubakaran cautions against linguistic chauvinism, warns against ‘fringe elements’ wearing the mask of NGOs and human rights organisations

OpIndia Staff -
Justice Kirubakaran expressed concern over media reports showing links of educated and respected people of the country with the Naxal movement.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: Hindu group attacked by Mohammed Nirala, Sarfaraz and others as Vishwakarma idol procession passes through Muslim colony

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims attacked a Vishwakarma idol procession in Motihari in Bihar, assaulted people, damaged the idol
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,152FansLike
453,648FollowersFollow
16,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com