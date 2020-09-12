Defense Minister Rajnath Singh today talked to Indian Navy veteran Madan Sharma who was brutally beaten up by Shiv Sena goons in Maharashtra for sharing a cartoon on CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Spoke to retired naval officer, Shri Madan Sharma who was attacked by hooligans in Mumbai and enquired about his health. Such attacks on Ex-Servicemen is completely unacceptable and deplorable. I wish Madanji a speedy recovery. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 12, 2020

Singh tweeted about this from his official Twitter handle. He inquired about Sharma’s health and wished him speedy recovery. He said that such attacks on ex-servicemen were completely unacceptable and deplorable.

Madan Sharma confirmed to Times Now that the Rakshya Mantri had called him and inquired about his health. Rajnath Singh also asked how the incident happened, and he explained everything about the attack by Shiv Sena goons in detail. Sharma also told the defence minister that he is not happy with the way Maharashtra govt is acting recently. He expressed his concern about the state of affairs in the state for the last 3-4 months, and asked the defence minister to do something about it.

#Exclusive | Defence Minister asked if I was doing fine, wished me a speedy recovery: Madan Sharma, assaulted veteran tells TIMES NOW.



Listen in. | #SenaAttacksVeteran pic.twitter.com/PhirPIoIXi — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 12, 2020

When asked, Madan Sharma said that no Shiv Sena leader or minister has contacted him or apologized to him for the brutal attack. He also said that the party leaders may not want to say sorry for him for the act of their party workers as it will hurt their ego. He expressed concern that he and his family may come under attack again after he is recovered from his injuries.

- Advertisement -

Sharma, who is a 65-year old retired Navy officer, was brutally thrashed by some Shiv Sena goons yesterday after he shared a WhatsApp forward taking a dig at CM Uddhav Thackeray. The six goons who had attacked Sharma were arrested by the Mumbai Police after an FIR was registered by Sharma at Samta Nagar Police Station. However, soon after being arrested they managed to secure bail.

It has almost become a norm in the Shiv Sena coalition ruled Maharashtra that anyone speaking against or criticising the Chief Minister, his son or the state government is slapped with a court case. Navy Veteran Sharma is the latest victim of this censorial of the Maharashtra government. Yesterday, a man from Kolkata was arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly threatening Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut over. The Mumbai police had traveled all the way to Kolkata especially to nab the man.