In yet another shocking addition to the Kanagna Ranaut- Shiv Sena episode, Mumbai police has arrested a man from Kolkata after he threatened Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut allegedly over a phone call. The Mumbai police traveled all the way to Kolkata to arrest the man.

Watch | Mumbai Police arrest youth in Kolkata for threatening Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut over the #KanganaRanaut issue. pic.twitter.com/8htklusyg5 — NDTV (@ndtv) September 11, 2020

The man identified as Palash was reportedly offended by the comments made by Raut against Kangana and had allegedly threatened him of dire consequences on the call. Palash is said to belong to Tollygunge. He was arrested by a team of Mumbai police in Kolkata and is set to be produced in Alipore court today for transit remand. Palash, who is said be to a gym instructor, had allegedly made two calls one each to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut.

Palash was reportedly picked up by the Mumbai ATS.

A war of words had been going on for a long time between Ranaut and Raut which even resulted in the demolition of the latter’s office by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The Bombay High Court in its stay order on the demolition had termed BMC’s action as mala fide.

- Advertisement -

Raut has earlier passed derogatory remarks on Kangana after she had questioned the misplaced priorities of the Mumbai Police. Another Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had threatened to ‘break her mouth’ if she sets foot in Mumbai.