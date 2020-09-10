A police complaint has been filed against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for ‘offensive’ remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. As per reports, a complaint has been filed in Vikhroli Police Station in Mumbai. The complaint alleges that Ranaut spoke against the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

On Wednesday, Ranaut had taken to social media to express her anger and disappointment at Maharashtra Chief Minister after her office in Mumbai was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ahead of her arrival in the city. This despite the fact that Bombay High Court had stayed demolition till 30th September.

Addressing Shiv Sena head and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Kangana said her spirits are not dampened after BMC (where Shiv Sena is major party), broke down her house along with film mafia. “This is the wheel of time. Today my house is broken, tomorrow your arrogance will break,” she said.

Kangana vs Shiv Sena

The Kangana vs Shiv Sena standoff escalated after Shiv Sena leaders as well as NCP leaders threatened Kangana Ranaut for referring to Mumbai as Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir after Azadi slogans were spotted on graffiti. Later, Mumbai Commissioner of Police also ‘liked’ a tweet abusing her. Shiv Sena MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut even referred to her as ‘haramkhor ladki’. After the misogynist and sexist tirade against her, Raut claimed ‘haramkhor’ means ‘naughty’.