Twitter suspends Chinese scientist’s account days after she had asserted that Wuhan coronavirus was made in a lab

Chinese virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan had stated that the coronavirus was made in a government-controlled laboratory in Wuhan and had asserted that she has scientific proof to back the claim.

OpIndia Staff
Twitter suspends account of scientist who sais Wuhan coronavirus is lab made
Twitter suspends Chinese whistleblower Dr Yan's Twitter account/ Zee
13

A day after Chinese virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan had revealed that the coronavirus was a man-made virus at a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan, the micro-blogging site Twitter has suspended her account.

Zerohedge, the website which first broke the story, has reported that less than two days after Dr Yan had revealed about human-imprints on the Chinese pandemic COVID-19, her Twitter was suspended by the social media giant.

Dr Yan’s Twitter account

Reportedly, the suspension of Dr Yan’s account took place after she had gained over 60,000 followers in less than 48 hours. The snapshot taken by Zerohedge shows the active Twitter profile of Dr Yan.

Image Source: Zerohedge

The Chinese whistleblower had posted just four tweets till Tuesday, and none of them appeared to have violated any Twitter rules. The Twitter has not yet provided any justification for suspending Dr Yan’s account.

Interestingly, one of her four tweets was a link to her scientific paper co-written with three other Chinese scientists titled “Unusual Features of the SARS-CoV-2 Genome Suggesting Sophisticated Laboratory Modification Rather Than Natural Evolution and Delineation of Its Probable Synthetic Route” which alleged that the Wuhan Institute of Virology had created the COVID-19 virus.

Dr Yan asserts COVID-19 was a human-made-virus

The suspension of Dr Yan came just after she had published her groundbreaking secret investigation into the lab origins of coronavirus. In a sensational disclosure, the Chinese virologist had stated that the coronavirus was created in a government-controlled laboratory in Wuhan, the original epicentre of the outbreak.

Chinese virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan had stated that the coronavirus was made in a government-controlled laboratory in Wuhan and had asserted that she has scientific proof to back the claim.

Speaking at a British talk show, scientist Dr Li-Meng Yan said she was assigned to investigate “new pneumonia” in Wuhan when she discovered a cover-up operation by the Chinese government’s to publicly deny about the virus pandemic despite being aware of its presence.

Dr Li-Meng, who is a scientist at the Hong Kong School of Public Health, said she had carried out two investigations on new pneumonia in China before fleeing to the US from Hong Kong.

“I decided to report this development to my supervisor, who is also a World Health Organisation (WHO) consultant. There was no response from the WHO and my supervisor. Everyone warned me that do not cross the line and keep silence or else I would be made to disappear,” she said.

The virologist said she had expected her supervisor to “do the right thing on behalf of the Chinese government and WHO”. The scientist had also stressed that China’s claim that coronavirus originated from a wet market in Wuhan is simply “a smokescreen”.

“This virus is not from nature,” she stressed said that the genome sequence had a human fingerprint.

Making a serious allegation, Dr Yan had alleged that Chinese officials had attempted to silence her as she tried to warn the world about the dangers of this pandemic.

