US State Dept releases detailed account of abuses perpetrated against Uyghur Muslims by Chinese Communist Party

The United States administration has released a new web page that highlights the human rights abuses perpetrated by the Communist Party of China against the Uyghur Muslims and members of the other minority communities in China.

On Wednesday, the US state department released a detailed account of the Chinese human right violations against the minority Muslims in China. Releasing a dedicated web page to highlight the human right abuses, the Donald Trump administration said that they are committed to leading the global fight against these egregious human rights abuses.

The web page accounts the targeted campaign unleashed by the Communist Party of China against Uyghur women, men, and children, and members of other Turkic Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang, China.

Uyghurs are a Turkish-Muslims ethnic group living in Xinjiang, the largest and most western of China’s administrative regions surrounded by Mongolia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

US highlights human rights abuses by China against Uyghurs

- Advertisement -

The state department also accused China of carrying out human rights abuses against these minorities that include coercive population control methods, forced labour, arbitrary detention in internment camps, torture, physical and sexual abuse, mass surveillance, family separation, and repression of cultural and religious expression.

“In recent years, these egregious abuses have increased through government policies under the pretext and justification of fighting the ‘three evils of ethnic separatism, religious extremism, and violent terrorism’,” the web page reads.

The US State Department also alleged that the CCP was perpetrating a sustained campaign of forced sterilization, forced abortion, and involuntary implantation of birth control. It added that the documented evidence of such practices in Xinjiang demonstrated CCP’s utter disregard for the sanctity of human life and basic human dignity.

Forced Labour, Religious freedom violation of Uyghur Muslims

The US administration pointed out that since 2017, the CCP has increased its campaign of brutal repression of Uyghurs and members of other Muslim minority groups and have detained members of these groups based on spurious “birth policy violations”.

“The CCP’s use of forced labour to target members of ethnic and religious minority communities is not confined to the Xinjiang region and is increasingly taking place throughout China through the CCP government-facilitated arrangements with private-sector manufacturers,” the document stated.

The Donald Trump administration also pointed out that CCP is among the worst violators of religious freedom in the world as it has displayed a blatant disregard for religious freedom and exercises extreme hostility to members of all religious faiths, including Protestants, Catholics, Tibetan Buddhists, Uyghur Muslims, and Falun Gong.

US to block key exports from Xinjiang

Following allegations against human rights abuse by the Communist Party of China in Xinjiang province, the US is all set to block key exports from the region saying that they are produced using forced labour.

The proposed bans include cotton and tomato products which are two of China’s major commodity exports.

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will be withholding release orders which allows it to detain shipments based on suspicions of forced labour involvement. The law is aimed at combating human trafficking, child labour and other human rights abuses.

Earlier this year, the US lawmakers had proposed legislation which would automatically assume all goods produced in Xinjiang were made with forced labour.