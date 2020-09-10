Thursday, September 10, 2020
Home News Reports US State Dept releases detailed account of abuses perpetrated against Uyghur Muslims by Chinese...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

US State Dept releases detailed account of abuses perpetrated against Uyghur Muslims by Chinese Communist Party

The web page accounts the targeted campaign unleashed by the Communist Party of China against Uyghur women, men, and children, and members of other Turkic Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang, China.

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: Hurriyet
158

The United States administration has released a new web page that highlights the human rights abuses perpetrated by the Communist Party of China against the Uyghur Muslims and members of the other minority communities in China.

On Wednesday, the US state department released a detailed account of the Chinese human right violations against the minority Muslims in China. Releasing a dedicated web page to highlight the human right abuses, the Donald Trump administration said that they are committed to leading the global fight against these egregious human rights abuses.

The web page accounts the targeted campaign unleashed by the Communist Party of China against Uyghur women, men, and children, and members of other Turkic Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang, China.

Uyghurs are a Turkish-Muslims ethnic group living in Xinjiang, the largest and most western of China’s administrative regions surrounded by Mongolia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

US highlights human rights abuses by China against Uyghurs

- Advertisement -

The state department also accused China of carrying out human rights abuses against these minorities that include coercive population control methods, forced labour, arbitrary detention in internment camps, torture, physical and sexual abuse, mass surveillance, family separation, and repression of cultural and religious expression.

“In recent years, these egregious abuses have increased through government policies under the pretext and justification of fighting the ‘three evils of ethnic separatism, religious extremism, and violent terrorism’,” the web page reads.

The US State Department also alleged that the CCP was perpetrating a sustained campaign of forced sterilization, forced abortion, and involuntary implantation of birth control. It added that the documented evidence of such practices in Xinjiang demonstrated CCP’s utter disregard for the sanctity of human life and basic human dignity. 

Forced Labour, Religious freedom violation of Uyghur Muslims

The US administration pointed out that since 2017, the CCP has increased its campaign of brutal repression of Uyghurs and members of other Muslim minority groups and have detained members of these groups based on spurious “birth policy violations”.

“The CCP’s use of forced labour to target members of ethnic and religious minority communities is not confined to the Xinjiang region and is increasingly taking place throughout China through the CCP government-facilitated arrangements with private-sector manufacturers,” the document stated.

The Donald Trump administration also pointed out that CCP is among the worst violators of religious freedom in the world as it has displayed a blatant disregard for religious freedom and exercises extreme hostility to members of all religious faiths, including Protestants, Catholics, Tibetan Buddhists, Uyghur Muslims, and Falun Gong.

US to block key exports from Xinjiang

Following allegations against human rights abuse by the Communist Party of China in Xinjiang province, the US is all set to block key exports from the region saying that they are produced using forced labour.

The proposed bans include cotton and tomato products which are two of China’s major commodity exports.

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will be withholding release orders which allows it to detain shipments based on suspicions of forced labour involvement. The law is aimed at combating human trafficking, child labour and other human rights abuses.

Earlier this year, the US lawmakers had proposed legislation which would automatically assume all goods produced in Xinjiang were made with forced labour.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsuyghur muslims, china uyghur muslims
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag trends on Twitter. Read why

OpIndia Staff -
#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag was trending on Twitter from Wednesday night through Thursday morning when it became one of the top trends.
Read more
News Reports

US State Dept releases detailed account of abuses perpetrated against Uyghur Muslims by Chinese Communist Party

OpIndia Staff -
The web page accounts the targeted campaign unleashed by the Communist Party of China against Uyghur women, men, and children, and members of other Turkic Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang, China.
Read more

Congress trolls circulate document claiming Kangana Ranaut was issued demolition notice in 2018, Kangana says it’s related to different property and Sharad Pawar answerable...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut said that document circulated by Congress trolls is related to her residential flat and the building belongs to Sharad Pawar

Indian Railways busts racket that was gaming the tatkal ticket system for Coronavirus special trains, makes over 900 arrests

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Indian Railway busted a sophisticated ring of touts who used 'Real Mango' software to illegally book tatkal ticket for trains

When the entire film fraternity came out in support of Sanjay Dutt, who was accused under TADA in connection with 1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood luminaries such as Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Bhatt, Dilip Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Yash Chopra and several others had showed up outside Thane Jail in solidarity with Sanjay Dutt in 1994

Xinjiang connection, supporting police brutalities: Read why Hong Kong activists are calling for the boycott of Disney’s ‘Mulan’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Disney is facing the heat on social media platforms for filming the movie 'Mulan' in Xinjiang, with support of Chinese Communist authorities who are persecuting millions of Uighurs in the region.

Recently Popular

News Reports

War of words continues: India Today’s Rahul Kanwal refers to Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, Republic says ‘take a chill pill’

OpIndia Staff -
India Today’s Rahul Kanwal called Arnab Goswami as Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels, referred to his channel is 'banana republic'.
Read more
Media

It’s time to stop blaming Arnab Goswami and analyse how the pioneers of TV media have contributed to this fall

S. Sudhir Kumar -
Most of this written content has one underlying theme – It is Arnab Goswami who is responsible for the fall of the English TV media!
Read more
News Reports

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan says his family kept him locked up for a year, forcefully gave psychiatric drugs

OpIndia Staff -
Faisal Khan said that his family kept him under house arrest for a year and forcefully gave him medication.
Read more
News Reports

25 Bollywood celebrities named by Rhea and Showik in their interrogation by NCB for involvement in drug dealing: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB has so far arrested 9 people in the drug case, including Rhea and her brother Showik.
Read more
News Reports

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife’s sister Farah Khan Ali, whose husband was once caught with drugs, extends support to Rhea Chakraborty

OpIndia Staff -
Despite not even knowing Rhea, Farah Khan's sentiments were so flared up with the news of her arrest that she took to Twitter to vent her anger against Times Now's Navika Kumar.
Read more
Entertainment

We will stand by you to ‘smash the patriarchy’, only if u hate Modi: Bollywood ‘liberals’ and their glaring hypocrisy

Nirwa Mehta -
Bollywood 'liberals' will do themselves a favour if they just own up and accept that they're just as hypocritical as the ones they seem to be opposing.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag trends on Twitter. Read why

OpIndia Staff -
#HappyBirthdayCharsiAnurag was trending on Twitter from Wednesday night through Thursday morning when it became one of the top trends.
Read more
Crime

Mumbai: 12th pass Alfaz Jamani arrested for stalking, blackmailing and child pornography using Instagram photos of minor girls

OpIndia Staff -
20-year-old Alfaz Jamani arrested by Mumbai Police cyber cell for child pornography and blackmail of minor girls through their Instagram accounts.
Read more
News Reports

US State Dept releases detailed account of abuses perpetrated against Uyghur Muslims by Chinese Communist Party

OpIndia Staff -
The web page accounts the targeted campaign unleashed by the Communist Party of China against Uyghur women, men, and children, and members of other Turkic Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang, China.
Read more
News Reports

Congress trolls circulate document claiming Kangana Ranaut was issued demolition notice in 2018, Kangana says it’s related to different property and Sharad Pawar answerable...

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut said that document circulated by Congress trolls is related to her residential flat and the building belongs to Sharad Pawar
Read more
News Reports

Indian Railways busts racket that was gaming the tatkal ticket system for Coronavirus special trains, makes over 900 arrests

OpIndia Staff -
Indian Railway busted a sophisticated ring of touts who used 'Real Mango' software to illegally book tatkal ticket for trains
Read more
News Reports

Aaj Tak faces embarrassment as women protestors shout Aaj Tak Murdabad slogans on live TV

OpIndia Staff -
Aaj Tak reporter Mausami Singh was also snubbed by the operator of a JCB machine when she went to talk to him.
Read more
News Reports

Anurag Kashyap admits he didn’t want to work with Sushant Singh Rajput, thought the late actor was a ‘problematic man’

OpIndia Staff -
Anurag Kashyap shared screenshot of his messages with Sushant Singh Rajput's manager saying that he did not want to work with Sushant
Read more
News Reports

Darjeeling based journalist granted anticipatory bail by Calcutta High Court after Mamata Banerjee govt files case against him

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal govt had slammed IPC section 505 against journalist and Dareeling Chronicle editor Upendra Pradhan
Read more
News Reports

Read Republic TV’s statement over their reporters being arrested by Maharashtra police on charges of ‘trespassing’

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV has stated that its journalists have been arrested and jailed under false charges by the Uddhav government after they made some inquiries with the security guard of a certain house in Karjat.
Read more
News Reports

Australia revokes visa of two Chinese journalists over alleged interference in the country’s affairs, China detains Australian journalist

OpIndia Staff -
The AFP-ASIO Foreign Interference Task Force is probing an alleged plot by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to infiltrate New South Wales Parliament through the office of Labor leader Shaoquett Moselmane, using his former staffer John Zhang.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

243,272FansLike
448,242FollowersFollow
320,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com