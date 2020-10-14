Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Updated:

Twelve days after India Today awarded Kerala as best state in combating coronavirus amid soaring cases, Rahul Kanwal questions, ‘what went wrong?’

Rahul Kanwal, the news director of India Today, on Wednesday took to Twitter to raise doubts over the ability of the Kerala government to limit the spread of the pandemic in the state.

OpIndia Staff
Image Source: Deccan Chronicle
10

Weeks after hailing the Kerala government for the ‘successful handling’ of coronavirus, the ‘left-liberal’ media house seems to have now woken up to the reality of the so-called ‘Kerala model’ of tackling coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, India Today media network and its news director Rahul Kanwal, after touting the Kerala model for the ‘effective handling of coronavirus pandemic’, who had even gone on to the extent of awarding them for the same, have now taken an u-turn after Kerala turned out to be one of the worst affected states in the country due to the pandemic.

Kanwal also questioned how a tiny state like Kerala was constantly reporting such high number of coronavirus cases.

Expressing his worry over raising coronavirus cases in Kerala, Kanwal added that 12 out of Kerala’s 14 districts are now recording more daily cases per million than Delhi, Mumbai and Pune.

Image Source: Rahul Kanwal

The latest India Today report shared by Rahul Kanwal stated that Kerala has been facing a second wave of coronavirus pandemic, making it one of the worst affected states in the country across several parameters.

Reportedly, Kerala, which recorded the first coronavirus case in the country in January, has now reported more than 2.9 lakh coronavirus cases. Most of Kerala’s district now record higher daily cases per million population than worst affected Delhi, Mumbai and Pune. However, India Today in its report also pointed out that how despite the rising number of cases in Kerala, there has been a very low death rate.

According to India Today, Kerala has a fatality rate of 0.35 per cent, which is four times lower than the national average of 1.45 per cent. 

On Monday alone, Kerala has reported nearly 8,700 fresh cases making it the highest in the country, In fact, Kerala now reported more cases than Maharashtra. Even as India’s active cases continue to dip, the trend is exactly opposite in Kerala as it continues to contribute to the number of active cases.

India Today awarded Kerala for containing the pandemic

Ironically, Rahul Kanwal’s apprehension about the increasing number of coronavirus cases in Kerala comes just weeks after his own network had awarded the state as the best in the country to effectively handle the coronavirus pandemic.

In the first week of October, India Today had awarded ‘Healthgiri Awards 2020’ to Kerala and had declared that it was the best state in the country to combat coronavirus pandemic.

Image Source: India Today

However, with less than a week, the fortunes of Kerala have turned worse as it has now become one of the hotspots of coronavirus pandemic in the country. The bubble of the so-called ‘Kerala model’ has now been busted with the likes of India Today highlighting how Kerala has failed to contain the spread of the pandemic in the state.

The ‘left-liberals’, who were all along bragging about the sham called ‘Kerala model’ by deliberately hiding the reality of Kerala’s terrible management of coronavirus, seems to be now realising how dangerous the situation of the pandemic has turned in Kerala and are now attempting to tone down the intensity of the spread by highlighting the low mortality rate in the state.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

