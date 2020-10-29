Former PM of Malaysia goes from talking about women’s ‘secret place’ to inciting genocide for insulting Islam in single tweet thread: Read details

Spewing venom on Twitter in support of the recent killing of three people in France by an Islamic terrorist, former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad posted a series of Tweets claiming that Muslims had the right to kill millions of French people. He also went on to complain about the way women dress up western countries “a string covers the most secret place” in their bodies. Mohamad justified the killing of the French people saying that “angry people kill” because the French “in the course of history have killed millions of people”.

12. Muslims have a right to be angry and to kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past. — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) October 29, 2020

Mohamad’s statement comes at a time when three attacks on French people by Islamic terrorists have been reported in a day alone. Further supporting the attacks on French people by Muslim attackers, Mohamad said that Muslims had the right to punish the French and the mere boycott was not enough to compensate for the wrongs committed by the French.

13. Since you have blamed all Muslims and the Muslims’ religion for what was done by one angry person, the Muslims have a right to punish the French. The boycott cannot compensate the wrongs committed by the French all these years.https://t.co/ysZeXDrQ09 — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) October 29, 2020

Mohamad also justified the beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty after he showed a caricature of Prophet Mohamad in his classroom, saying that freedom of expression did not include insulting other people.

2. The killing is not an act that as a Muslim I would approve. But while I believe in the freedom of expression, I do not think it includes insulting other people. You cannot go up to a man and curse him simply because you believe in freedom of speech. — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) October 29, 2020

In a long series of tweets, Mohamad did not even spare the women in the western countries. Criticising their manner of dressing, he said that the western women had a severely restrictive dress code but over time “more and more parts of the body are exposed”. “Today a little string covers the most secret place”, he added.

Today a little string covers the most secret place, that’s all. In fact, many in the west are totally naked when on certain beaches. — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) October 29, 2020

Mohamad critcised the Christians in the western countries for not showing strict adherence to Christianity. He called them “Christians in name only”.

10. Generally, the west no longer adhere to their own religion. They are Christians in name only. That is their right. But they must not show disrespect for the values of others, for the religion of others. It is a measure of the level of their civilisation to show this respect. — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) October 29, 2020

After all the justifications and condonation of the killing of French people by Islamic terrorists, Mohamad ironically accused French President Emmanuel Macron of being “primitive” for blaming Islam and Muslims for the killing of the school of teacher.

11. Macron is not showing that he is civilised. He is very primitive in blaming the religion of Islam and Muslims for the killing of the insulting school teacher. It is not in keeping with the teachings of Islam. — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) October 29, 2020

Interestingly, Mohamad claimed that Muslimas had not, as yet, applied the law of “eye for an eye”.

But by and large the Muslims have not applied the “eye for an eye” law. Muslims don’t. The French shouldn’t. Instead the French should teach their people to respect other people’s feelings. — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) October 29, 2020

It is interesting to note that Mahathir Mohamad went from talking about the dressing of western women and the difference of culture between that and Muslim women to inciting genocide against the French merely in a span of a few tweets. It is pertinent to note that In 2010, France banned face-covering niqabs and burqas in public, framing it as a move to promote open and equal interaction in society. The ban set off protests where some people clashed with police. France was the first European nation to pass such a nationwide ban.

It is possible that Mohamad’s reference to women’s ‘most secret place’ being covered by a string and the cultural difference thereof was a reference to France banning to Burqa and thus, that too was viewed by him as an anti-Islam move.

Attacks by an Islamic terrorist in France

In a terrorist attack at Notre Dame Church in Nice, France that happened earlier in the day, three people have died of which at least two are reportedly beheaded. The attack left several others injured. The Islamic terrorist reportedly did not stop shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ while carrying out the attack. This was followed by reports of two more incidents of attack one from Avignon in France and the other from Mecca. A man in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah was reportedly arrested after he stabbed a guard at the French consulate today.

In another incident, an unidentified man wielding a knife reportedly attacked a group of police officers patrolling the streets of Montfavet, near the southern French city of Avignon. The attacker here too shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ while carrying out the attack.

The beheading of Samuel Paty and calls to Boycott France

Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Islam is in crisis all over the world. He also suggested to close down places of worship that are suspected of radicalisation. Just two weeks after his statement, a school teach Samuel Paty was beheaded by a radical Islamist for showing Prophet Muhammad’s cartoon in his class.

Macron condemned the heinous crime strongly after which Islamic nations started boycotting French products and held protest rallies against France. Muslims trended hashtags like #BoycottFrenchProducts and #TwitterSuspendMacron on Twitter and spreading the same hatred towards France on other social media platforms. Some so-called celebrities like Waqar Zaka also tried to guilt-trip Muslim celebrities as they are not boycotting France on their social media handles.