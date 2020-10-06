Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Home News Reports Uttar Pradesh: Four PFI members arrested for planning to create caste-based unrest and communal...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Four PFI members arrested for planning to create caste-based unrest and communal tension over Hathras case

The Hathras case has become a political battleground where the justice for the victim seems to have taken a backseat as politicians huddle up to score political brownies.

OpIndia Staff
PFI members Hathras case
Police arrested four affiliated of PFI in UP (Image: ANI)
91

Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested four people, Siddiqui of Nagla in Muzaffarnagar, Siddique of Malappuram, Masood Ahmed of Jarwal in Bahraich district, and Alam of Kotwali area in Rampur district in connection to the Hathras case on Monday. So far, police have filed 21 cases across the state.

As per the reports, the arrested four have connections with Popular Front of India (PFI) and were planning to cause caste-based unrest in the state. The police have alleged that they were conspiring to spoil the government’s image and disturb the atmosphere in the area.

On Monday, Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), said police received information about suspected persons traveling from Delhi to Hathras. The police intercepted their vehicle. Upon questioning their connection with PFI and Campus Front of India (CFI) came into light.

Conspiracy to cause riots and communal tension

ADG Kumar said there are a total of six cases in various police station areas of Hathras district. 13 cases were filed for making objectionable comments on social media platforms in Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Saharanpur, Hathras, Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Lucknow. The four suspects were arrested as a preventive measure as they are allegedly involved in a conspiracy to cause tension in the state under the pretext of Hathras incident. Recently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also said that conspiracies are hatching to spread communal riots in the state and the rest of the country. He also alleged foreign funding involved in the conspiracy.

Charges against the alleged conspirators

As per the reports, police have recovered the mobile, laptop, and suspected literature from the suspects. The FIR launched against the four has serious charges, including threatening the unity and integrity of the country (treason).

The cases have been filed under section 109 (abetment of offense) of the Indian Penal Code, 124A (attempt to threaten the unity and integrity of the country-treason) 120-B (conspiracy), 153 -A (Spreading hate based on religion, language and caste), 153-B (Statements adversely affecting national integrity), 195 (Formation of evidence), 465 (Counterfeiting), 468 (Use of malicious documents), 501 ( A total of 20 sections, including defamatory printing), 505 (statement making the atmosphere of fear) and Section 67 of the Information Technology Amendment Act 2008.

Use of social media and other communication methods

ADG Kumar said there are attempts to spoil the atmosphere of the state via provocative posters and social media posts. Police also learned about viral audio that has been making rounds on social media as well as on messaging services like WhatsApp. Several investigation agencies are looking into the matter. It was reported on Monday that a website was made to provide information on how to launch protests across the country without getting identified by the police. The website also urged people to donate for the protests. After the uproar, the website was deleted. Police are gathering information about the people behind the website.

Involvement of the media, opposition leaders and a case against the unknown reporter

The cases filed in the Hathras case also include a case against an unnamed reporter for allegedly calling the brother to ask his parents to make a video saying they are not satisfied with the administration’s actions. OpIndia gained exclusive access to the recordings, after which the alleged “spoon-feeding of the words” went viral on the social media.

A similar case has been filed against an unknown leader who was pressurizing the victim’s family to give a statement that they are not satisfied with the state government. Some politicians and leaders also provoked the family on the pretext of providing more compensation. It has to be noted that the government has already announced 25 lakh in total as compensation.

The Hathras case

The Hathras case has become a political battleground where the justice for the victim seems to have taken a backseat as politicians huddle up to score political brownies. Every political party in the opposition is trying to use the tragedy for their gain and the media is not far behind in using it for their own interests. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has ordered a CBI inquiry into the matter with numerous facets emerging to the story. The chronology of the events in the Hathras case can be explored here.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termshathras pfi, hathras pfi members, hathras case updates
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Four PFI members arrested for planning to create caste-based unrest and communal tension over Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
Four PFI members were on their way from Delhi to Hathras when they were intercepted by the Police.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police claims over 80,000 social media accounts created for ‘defaming’ Police Commissioner and police force in Sushant Singh Rajput case

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has claimed that many social media users and some 'fake' accounts were used for 'defaming' Mumbai Police Commissioner on various sites like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Read more

The Wire passes off ‘study’ of five random individuals as that of University of Michigan to discredit calls for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe

Media OpIndia Staff -
Five random individuals conduct a 'study' of analysing social media trends, The Wire passes it off as official University of Michigan study

Chronology of Hathras case from 14th September to 5th October: A tale of contradictions and the truth getting lost in the cacophony

Crime OpIndia Staff -
We shall seek to establish a comprehensive timeline of the events that transpired in the Hathras Case.

‘Justice for Hathras victim’ website created overnight to instigate caste-based violence in Uttar Pradesh pulled down says intelligence report, FIR filed

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The 'Justice for Hathras' website hosted misleading, inflammatory and fake content to provoke riots in Uttar Pradesh on the pretext of protests against the Hathras incident

Five visuals that show the despicable conduct of the media while covering the Hathras incident

Media OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, all the videos which have surface are that of October 2, when Hathras was out of bounds for the media

Recently Popular

News Reports

Actress Mishti Mukherjee dies of kidney failure, Keto diet cited as the reason

OpIndia Staff -
A representative of actress Mishti Mukherjee said that she died due to kidney ailment which was caused by Keto diet she was following
Read more
News Reports

Christian missionary group ‘Scripture Union’ employee accused of sending inappropriate messages to school girls, chat messages go viral

OpIndia Staff -
In a series of tweets, Twitter user Joel Giftson alleged that Jaisunder would insist on video calls with the minor girls and even ask them to meet alone while expressing desire to 'cuddle' them.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Jism ki garmi’: How Hindi film industry disregarded consent and normalised rape and molestation over the years

OpIndia Staff -
The Hindi film industry has, knowingly or unknowingly, convinced a generation of people that rape is normal when done in light of 'greater good'.
Read more
Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Republic TV releases audio tapes of AIIMS’ Dr Sudhir Gupta which contradict his current stand

OpIndia Staff -
While hinting at the 'loopholes' in autopsy and the 'contamination' of the crime scene, Dr Sudhir Gupta had concluded on August 22 that the evidence was not 'suitable' to perform further 'forensic examination with sanctity.'
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: BJP leader Manish Shukla shot dead in front of police station, governor summons ACS (Home) and DGP due to worsening law &...

OpIndia Staff -
Lawyer and BJP councilor from Titagarh Manish Shukla was shot dead by unknown assailants at the party office on Sunday evening
Read more
News Reports

‘Justice for Hathras victim’ website created overnight to instigate caste-based violence in Uttar Pradesh pulled down says intelligence report, FIR filed

OpIndia Staff -
The 'Justice for Hathras' website hosted misleading, inflammatory and fake content to provoke riots in Uttar Pradesh on the pretext of protests against the Hathras incident
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Kerala: Two brothers Naushad and Nawas arrested for raping 10 and 5-year-old minors

OpIndia Staff -
Naushad and Nawas have been accused of raping and sexually exploiting the children when their parents left for work.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Four PFI members arrested for planning to create caste-based unrest and communal tension over Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
Four PFI members were on their way from Delhi to Hathras when they were intercepted by the Police.
Read more
News Reports

Congress Dalit leaders seen laughing and cracking jokes while protesting against the Hathras case

OpIndia Staff -
In a viral video that has now come to light, Dalit leader Udit Raj was seen in a jovial mood, joking and giggling with his supporters while 'demanding justice for the Hathras victim'.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police claims over 80,000 social media accounts created for ‘defaming’ Police Commissioner and police force in Sushant Singh Rajput case

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has claimed that many social media users and some 'fake' accounts were used for 'defaming' Mumbai Police Commissioner on various sites like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Bhim Army and Congress workers clash in Chhatisgarh during protest against Hathras incident

OpIndia Staff -
During the protest, the Bhim Army members also hurled slogans against the Congress government in Chhattisgarh accusing them of being anti-Dalit.
Read more
Media

The Wire passes off ‘study’ of five random individuals as that of University of Michigan to discredit calls for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe

OpIndia Staff -
Five random individuals conduct a 'study' of analysing social media trends, The Wire passes it off as official University of Michigan study
Read more
News Reports

Bihar: Locals allege drunken police officials took away the idol of Goddess Durga, money received in the donation and jewellery, police deny

OpIndia Staff -
A case of skirmishes between the locals and police has been reported from the Meghpur village of Sitamarhi district of Bihar.
Read more
News Reports

Only CBI can confirm contents of report: AIIMS issues statement disowning selective media leaks in the Sushant Singh Rajput case

opindiastaff -
AIIMS said that since it is a legal matter, any inputs on the report submitted by it would have to be obtained from the CBI
Read more
News Reports

Chhattisgarh HC provides interim protection from arrest to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in FIR against him for harassing a girl child

OpIndia Staff -
Pertinently two FIRs had been registered against Mohammed Zubair under stringent POCSO Act for online harassment of girl child
Read more
Crime

Chronology of Hathras case from 14th September to 5th October: A tale of contradictions and the truth getting lost in the cacophony

OpIndia Staff -
We shall seek to establish a comprehensive timeline of the events that transpired in the Hathras Case.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

244,698FansLike
458,509FollowersFollow
17,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com