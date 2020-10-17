Saturday, October 17, 2020
Home News Reports Islamic clerics say Tanishq ad is far from reality as the depiction of Muslim...
News Reports
Updated:

Islamic clerics say Tanishq ad is far from reality as the depiction of Muslim families celebrating polytheist practices is not allowed in Islam

Many noted Islamic clerics noted that depiction of Muslim families celebrating Hindu customs is not a true reality as Islam prohibits Muslims from practising such polytheist culture.

OpIndia Staff
147

The controversial Tanishq advertisement allegedly promoting ‘Love Jihad’ has stoked a massive outrage in the country. Interestingly, the backlash against the Tanishq ad not only came from indigenous faiths of the country, but also from the Muslim community itself.

Many noted Islamic clerics have asserted that depiction of Muslim families celebrating Hindu customs is not a true reality as Islam prohibits Muslims from practising such polytheist culture.

On Thursday, during a news debate in the Kannada news network Suvarna News, a similar opinion was expressed by noted Islamic scholars who went on to opine that the Tanishq advertisement was far from reality. Suvarna News had conducted a debate to discuss the massive outrage against the controversial Tanishq advertisement that has been accused of promoting ‘Love Jihad’.

During the debate, the moderator asked Hindu social activist Chakravarthy Sulibele whether the controversial Tanishq ad was the true depiction of reality. Responding to his question, Sulibele explains the hidden agenda behind the Tanishq ad and points out how the advertisement was a false depiction of interfaith marriages, especially in Muslim families.

“It is 100 per cent fake. A Hindu girl not converting to Islam after her marriage to a Muslim man is a rare case. Only those Muslim families which considers themselves to be moderate may allow women to remain Hindu,” said the social activist.

Echoing the similar sentiments just as Chakravarthy Sulibele, Islamic cleric Umar Sharif explained how provisions of Islam does not permit Muslims to adhere to the rituals and concepts practised by polytheist faiths. Hindu women should quit practising their religion and convert to Islam if they wish to marry Muslim men, he said.

“Monotheism is the basic concept of Islam. Women from a polytheistic faith must surrender her faith and accept monotheism,” noted Islamic scholar Umar Sharif said during the debate.

The scholar Umar Sharif also added that there may be a few instances where some ‘modern’ Muslims deviating from the concepts of Islam have accepted their Hindu wives as such without asking them to convert to Islam. It is un-Islamic for women not to accept Islam after her marriage to a Muslim man, Umar Sharif added.

The Islamic cleric also added that Islam prohibits Muslim families from celebrating Hindu customs such as ‘Seemantha’ or ‘Godbari’ ceremonies as depicted in the Tanishq advertisement.

“The makers of the advertisement may have had noble intentions, but the depiction of Muslim families celebrating Hindu customs is far from reality as it is un-Islamic,” noted Islamic scholar Umar Sharif.

Not just Umar Sharif, another Islamic representative in the panel also agreed to the fact that Muslim families are not allowed to practise such Hindu customs as depicted by Tanishq advertisement. Abdul Razzaq also pointed out that the underlying narrative of harmony depicted in the Tanishq is not true as Islam does not permit Muslims to practise Hindu customs in reality.

The Tanishq Ad that created a furore

A massive controversy broke over various social media platforms with users calling for the boycott of the jewellery brand Tanishq for their latest advertisement which showcased a Hindu woman married into a Muslim family, preparing for her baby shower. Heeding to criticism, the controversial advertisement which was accused of promoting ‘love jihad’ has been pulled down from YouTube.

The ad released on October 9 shows a pregnant Hindu woman walking with her mother-in-law, who distinctly belonged to the Muslim faith. The Muslim mother-in-law then leads the Hindu daughter-in-law to the garden area, where the god-bharai ceremony has been set up according to Hindu traditions.

Shocked, the daughter-in-law asks the mother-in-law why the ceremony was set up in that manner since “these things are not followed in the house”. To that, the smiling mother-in-law tells her that while this might not be their tradition (since they are a Muslim family), making daughters happy is a universal tradition.

After severe backlash on Social Media, Tanishq had removed that ad from YouTube and issued a statement saying that due to the sentiments that the ad clearly hurt, the ad was being pulled down.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Editor of Chinese propaganda machinery Global Times threatens India as Taiwan vows to have better ties with India

Shashank Bharadwaj -
The warm ties between Delhi and Taipei have now become a major strategic headache for Communist Party of China, who have been vehemently opposing any positive engagement between the two countries.
Read more
Fact-Check

Barabanki: How media and Rahul Gandhi attempted to create another Hathras using the rape of a Dalit girl but the identity of perpetrator foiled...

OpIndia Staff -
Politicians and the media attempted to create another Hathras over the Barabanki Rape by inserting a caste angle.
Read more

DCP investigating Republic TV in ‘TRP scam’ transferred to Traffic police but the story might not be as simple: Here is what we know

News Reports Nupur J Sharma -
TRP scam in which, while all evidence pointed towards India Today, the Mumbai Police has been adamant in naming Republic TV, has not been without its twists.

Marathi channel Loksatta censured by Press Council of India for publishing a fake story about the State of Unity

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PCI Inquiry Committee found that claims made by Loksatta were 'absolutely incorrect' and 'figment of imagination by the newspaper'.

Global Hunger Index Rank 2020: India improves from rank 102 in 2019 to 94 in 2020: Read details

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
The Global Hunger Index report for the year 2020 has been released and India has shown remarkable improvement in the Index

Rahul Gandhi denied permission to virtually inaugurate school in Wayanad by Kerala administration

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kerala govt has denied permission to Congress scion Rahul Gandhi to attend the online inauguration of a school building in Wayanad

Recently Popular

Media

Retreat, Retreat! Howls Bollywood: Bollywood production houses change tunes, now say suit against ‘entire media’, not just Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood production houses had filed a suit in the Delhi High Court to stop Arnab Goswami, Republic TV, Pradip Bhandari and Times Now from 'defaming' Bollywood.
Read more
News Reports

After Tanishq Love Jihad ad, Tata Cliq releases ad denigrating Hinduism, calls Yoga ‘boring’ while promoting Christian e-marriages

OpIndia Staff -
The ad was uploaded to the YouTube channel of Tata Cliq on the 14th of October, two days after the Tanishq ad was pulled down.
Read more
News Reports

Kashmiri Muslim woman called ‘terrorist’ by her landlady in Delhi? Read the full story that tells you exactly what happened

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Videos show that Noor Bhat was threatening landlady for asking to pay rent & bills, no proof that she was assaulted & called terrorist
Read more
Satire

Republic TV pays NDTV anchor Sanket ₹500 to watch Republic, claims report, top officials claim it was tutorial on how to run a successful...

K Bhattacharjee -
'Eminent' NDTV news anchor Sanket Upadhyay posted pictures of the channel's newsroom on social media on Friday.
Read more
Crime

Advocate Vibhor Anand arrested by Mumbai police a day after allegedly spreading fake news in Sushant Sigh Rajput and Disha Salian death cases

OpIndia Staff -
Despite court order prohibiting it, Vibhor Anand had named actor Arbaaz khan in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Read more
News Reports

Teacher beheaded amidst chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’ in Paris, gunned down terrorist had posted pictures of severed head on SM: Here are full details

OpIndia Staff -
Paris beheading comes as a grim reminder of Charlie Hebdo massacre where Islamic terrorists had gunned down 12 people in their officers for publishing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

World

‘Russia! Russia! Russia!’: Democrat Senator blames Russia for Joe Biden corruption, claims Hunter emails are Russian propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
Democrat Senator from Connecticut, Chris Murphy, has declared that the Hunter Biden emails are Russian propaganda.
Read more
News Reports

UP: Man shot dead following clash over allocation of ration shops in front of police, Police to invoke NSA, Gangster act against accused

OpIndia Staff -
Jai Prakash was shot dead at a meeting attended by police officials and district administration officials in Balia
Read more
Media

Journalist Pradeep Bhandari surrounded by Mumbai Police, assaulted and detained illegally: Republic TV

OpIndia Staff -
Pradeep Bhandari was encircled physically by the Mumbai Police and has been detained illegally, Republic TV has reported.
Read more
News Reports

Islamic clerics say Tanishq ad is far from reality as the depiction of Muslim families celebrating polytheist practices is not allowed in Islam

OpIndia Staff -
Islamic clerics say that Muslim families are not allowed to practice Hindu customs as depicted by the controversial Tanishq advertisement
Read more
News Reports

Delhi High Court Bar Association members receive threat calls after panel condemns Andhra Pradesh CM’s allegations against Justice Ramana

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi High Court Bar Association had passed a unanimous resolution condemning the “ill-founded letter” written by Andhra CM Jagan Reddy
Read more
Media

Meet ‘Journalist’ Seema Mustafa: The first elected president of Editors Guild of India who replaces Shekhar Gupta

OpIndia Staff -
Seema Mustafa, Sanjay Kapoor and Anant Nath elected president, general secretary and treasurer of the Editors Guild of India.
Read more
News Reports

Bihar tops the list of central Indian states in providing its rural population with access to tap water

OpIndia Staff -
By 2021, Bihar will have achieved its target of providing access to 100 per cent of its rural households with tap water connection
Read more
World

Editor of Chinese propaganda machinery Global Times threatens India as Taiwan vows to have better ties with India

Shashank Bharadwaj -
The warm ties between Delhi and Taipei have now become a major strategic headache for Communist Party of China, who have been vehemently opposing any positive engagement between the two countries.
Read more
Government and Policy

After ‘donations’ during Coronavirus, Mamata Banerjee to give doles to Durga Puja ‘clubs’, HC slams govt, opposition raises questions: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Meanwhile, Bikash Bhattacharya, representing the petitioner in the case, said, "Not a single penny can be used for the purpose of Durga puja. So, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's plan to pacify the puja clubs had failed."
Read more
Opinions

This is why ‘liberal’ condemnation that we see around Paris beheading was missing when Kamlesh Tiwari was murdered

K Bhattacharjee -
A high school teacher in Paris was beheaded by an Islamic fanatic for showing cartoons of prophet Mohammed to his students.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
463,627FollowersFollow
18,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com