Yogi government takes comprehensive measures to foil the attempts to incite caste-based riots over Hathras incident. Read the details here

The Enforcement Directorate today made a stunning revelation that funding of Rs 50 crore was sourced by the Popular Front of India (PFI) from Mauritius to instigate caste-based riots in Uttar Pradesh following the Hathras case.

Responding to the Enforcement Directorate’s revelation, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath issued a stern warning to those who were trying to foment unrest in the state. Yogi said that he will not let any conspiracies to succeed and will initiate the harshest action against those who are bent on dividing the society based on caste, religion and creed.

“People who’ve been dividing the society on the basis of caste, religion & region, are still doing it. They can’t see development, and so they’re hatching new conspiracies. One must recognise those who are doing politics on the death of a person,” news agency ANI quoted UP CM Yogi Adityanath as saying.

Slamming the opposition political parties of hatching a conspiracy against Uttar Pradesh in the wake of visits made by several opposition party leaders to Hathras, Yogi added, “One must recognise those who are doing politics on the death of a person.”

Yogi Adityanath’s resolute determination to take strict action against the trouble-makers comes amidst the series of steps undertaken by the UP government to scuttle the attempts made by several individuals and entities, including foreign-based, to stir up riots in the state.

UP government’s action against inflammatory website “Justice For Hathras”

Just a day after the Hathras victim breathed her last on September 29, a website called “Justice for Hathras” sprung up overnight which hosted misleading and inflammatory content, aimed at ginning up caste-based riots in Uttar Pradesh. The website was subsequently pulled down after police carried out raids on Sunday evening. The objective of the website was to create a wedge between the majority community in the country and undermine the Yogi and Modi government in Uttar Pradesh and India respectively. Objectionable content pertaining to inciting riots and safeguarding oneself during the riots was found on the website.

The intelligence agencies found that the website was funded by Amnesty International and other entities based out of Islamic countries. The investigation agencies also discovered that PFI and SDPI had assisted in preparing the website. Incriminating content such as fake videos, photoshopped images, doctored visuals was uploaded on the website to provoke caste-based riots and unrest in the country.

Four men linked with PFI booked under UAPA

Uttar Pradesh Police also arrested four people, Siddiqui of Nagla in Muzaffarnagar, Siddique of Malappuram, Masood Ahmed of Jarwal in Bahraich district, and Alam of Kotwali area in Rampur district in connection to the Hathras case on Monday. The four arrested men have connections with Popular Front of India (PFI) and were planning to cause caste-based unrest in the state. They have been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The police have alleged that they were conspiring to spoil the government’s image and disturb the atmosphere in the area.

UP government filed 21 cases across the state in connection with Hathras incident

UP Police informed that a total of six cases were registered in various police station areas of Hathras district. These included cases against individuals, including politicians, who, despite prohibitory orders in place, attempted to barge into the village and create ruckus over there. 13 other cases were filed for making objectionable comments on social media platforms in Bijnor, Bulandshahr, Saharanpur, Hathras, Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Lucknow.

Yogi Adityanath government files an affidavit in SC demanding court-monitored CBI probe

The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, asking the court to direct CBI probe in the alleged rape and assault of the Hathras victim. In its affidavit, the UP government claimed that ‘vested interests’ have been making attempts to derail a fair probe in the Hathras case.

Uttar Pradesh govt’s affidavit also stated that the Uttar Pradesh police have been taking all urgent and necessary actions since the case was first reported on September 14, 2020. However, a vicious campaign has been unleashed to defame the State govt and a certain section of print and electronic media, social media and political parties have been attempting to incite caste-based riots in the state.