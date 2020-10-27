Wednesday, October 28, 2020
ABP quotes uncle of murderer Tauseef to whitewash the religious angle in the heinous murder of Nikita Tomar

The accused comes from a highly influential political family. His uncle Javed Ahmed had contested election from Sohna on Bahujan Samaj Party's ticket.

OpIndia Staff
ABP interviews Tauseef's uncle Javed Ahmed to whitewash murder of Nikita Tomar
Tuafeeq's uncle Javed Ahmed talking to ABP
In a shameful attempt to whitewash the brutal murder of Nikita Tomar in Faridabad by Tauseef, ABP News interviewed Tauseef’s uncle Javed Ahmed who out rightly denied the allegations of Love Jihad and said that there was no angle of religious conversion in the matter. The accused comes from a highly influential political family. His uncle Javed Ahmed had contested election from Sohna on Bahujan Samaj Party’s ticket. Speaking to ABP News Ahmed said that he condemned the incident and that he stood with the family of Nikita Tomar. He said that Nikita was his daughter too.

ABP provides platform to uncle of accused Tauseef

When the journalist asked him whether he was aware that his nephew was in possession of a weapon, Ahmed said that he had no knowledge about it. “Nhi Yadav Saab, bilkul bhi nahi. Ye kaha se hathiyar aya hai kon sa hathiyar hai, iske bare me hume na koi knowledge thi na hai (No Yadav Saab, absolutley not. I did not have and still do not have any knowledge about what the weapon was and where it came from.)”, said Ahmed.

Ahmed expressed astonishment when asked whether Tauseef ever talked at home about marrying the victim and converting her and said, “Shobhna ji mai maafi chahunga apse, ye dharm parivartan kya hai? Kon sa dharm aisa h jo dusre dharm k bare me burai karta ho? Manne ka tareka alag alag hai dharm to sare he ek hain. Hum to sare dharm ko manne wale hain. Sab dharmo ki izzat karte hain. (Pardon me Shobhna ji but what is religious conversion? Which religion talks ill about other religions? All religions are same only the beliefs are different. We believe in all religions and respect them all.)”

Javed Ahmed denied knowing the other boy named Rehan who was accompanying Tauseef when he shot Nikita Tomar. Rehan pulled Tauseef inside the car and drove away he killed Nikita. The entire spectacle of providing a platform to the family of the accused to whitewash the religious angle of the crime is utterly disgraceful.

Accused introduced himself as ‘Rahul’

A 21-year-old student named Nikita Tomar was shot dead in broad daylight by two men outside the Aggarwal college in Ballabgarh, Faridabad yesterday. She had filed a complaint of molestation and harassment against one of the accused, Tauseef last month and a compromise was reached later. An FIR was filed by Nikita a day before her murder against the accused for harassing her and trying to convert her to Islam.

According to the FIR, the accused had introduced himself to her as Rahul. He had taken her to a Maulvi who gave her a drink laced with sedative after drinking which she fell unconscious. The accused then captured her nude pictures and blackmailed her. Nikita’s family has been protesting making certain demands relating to the investigation in the case. Their demands have been accepted.

Media whitewashing of crimes involving Muslims

This is not the first incident where a mainstream media channel has indulged in whitewashing of a crime involving a Muslim accused. Recently Times of India had concealed the identity of a Muslim accused in a case of Love Jihad where the accused pretended to be Hindu and kidnapped a minor Hindu girl after luring her into a love affair. In another incident that happened in Bhopal, Mahdya Pradesh three Muslim men gangraoed a girl for a month and blackmailed her with a video of their act.

PTI reported the incident but without revealing the names of the accused. The same PTI was story was reported by several mainstream media portals. In yet another incident the murder of Hindu boy named Rahul Rajput by a Muslim mob was described by Marathi News outlet News 18 Lokmat as the consequence of an inter-caste love affair. The list of such incidents is never ending and it keeps growing feeding on the ignorance of gullible readers.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

