On a day when the goons allegedly associated with the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, joining hands with the West Bengal Police unleashed violence and mercilessly beat up people on the streets of Kolkata, the neutral media ‘Telegraph’ chose to remain a mute spectator against atrocities perpetrated by the West Bengal government.

The far-left ‘newspaper’ Telegraph, which now and then exhibits its craving for publishing hit-job articles against nationalists with repugnant headlines, on Friday decided to ignore the violence unleashed against BJP workers during the ‘Nabanna Chalo’ rally.

The West Bengal Police on Thursday mercilessly beat up people on the streets of Kolkata and unleashed large-scale lathi-charge and violence against BJYM and BJP workers for protesting against the political murders in the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal. Acting on the behest of Mamata Banerjee-led government, the West Bengal Police had come down heavily on the BJP karyakartas by raining lathis and using tear gas at them.

Shockingly, Trinamool party workers too had joined the violence against the BJP workers and had even hurled bombs at BJP MP and Yuva Morcha chief Tejasvi Surya during the peaceful protest in Kolkata.

No front page reporting, ‘witty’ headline by Telegraph

Instead of displaying its usual bravado, the Telegraph not only chickened out from publishing reports questioning the actions of Mamata Banerjee-led government but instead published articles that disregarded the ‘Nabanna Chalo’ rally itself.

Here is the front page of the Friday edition of Kolkata based far-left newspaper. Fearing a strong response from Mamata Banerjee, the Telegraph perhaps that it was better not to provoke the Trinamool Congress-led government in West Bengal and decided to back down from publishing reports on the bomb attacks against the BJP workers during the Thursday rally.

The front page of Friday edition of the Telegraph

The spiteful headlines published by the Telegraph, which it refers to as ‘witty’ was missing from its front pages on Friday. Interestingly, the Telegraph even feared to published its report on the first page of its Friday’s edition. Instead it chose to print a story explaining its readers regarding how a cotton sari mattered more than the costliest silk.

Telegraph hails West Bengal police, discredits BJP’s rally

Ironically, the Telegraph, which positions itself to be the only ‘neutral’ media to speak truth to power, has come in defence of the Mamata Banerjee-led government by toning down the attacks on the BJP workers. In the sixth page of today’s edition, the Telegraph has published three reports pertaining to the incident. However, not one of them has depicted the truth or highlighted the police excesses on the peaceful protestors.

In one report, the Telegraph has gone to an extent of hailing West Bengal police for showing restraint on the protestors. According to Telegraph, the West Bengal cops showed exemplary restraint against the BJP workers even as bombs and stones were hurled during the protest.

Hailing the West Bengal police for not even firing a single bullet during the protest, the Telegraph noted that the police used some sort of ‘dye-mixed with water’ to disperse the ‘unruly supporters of the BJP’ at Howrah maidan.

Image Source: Telegraph/Page 6

It is pertinent to note that several BJP workers, who had participated in the protests, were hospitalised after they were subjected to an alleged chemical attack by the members of TMC and West Bengal police. The ‘chemical attacks’, as alleged by the BJP workers, is now being pushed as dry-mix water spray the Telegraph to tone down the violence that erupted on the streets of Kolkata on Saturday.

The lack of professional integrity and journalist ethics of far-left rag Telegraph was yet again exposed when it published another report claiming that the impact of BJP Yuva Morcha rally did not match its hype. Taking a dig at BJP, Telegraph mocked at the alleged low-turnout of the BJP supporters in the rally as they raised doubts on the impact of the BJP’s ferocious Thursday rally in Kolkata.

Image Source: Telegraph

May be, the Telegraph, which takes so much pride in its headlines except, has no courage at all to hold West Bengal government or Mamata Banerjee into account or report on things that are happening in its own backyard in West Bengal.