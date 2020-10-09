Tejasvi Surya, the newly elected BJP Yuva Morcha president along with MPs Nisith Pramanik, Jyotirmay Singh Mahato will be moving a breach of privilege motion against the West Bengal police officials after they allegedly manhandled the BJP leaders who had gone to the Jorasanko police station to file an FIR against police for the unprovoked attack during a march to the state headquarters Nabanna yesterday. Taking to Twitter, Surya said that he along with the two MPs will move breach of privilege motion against these “errant and arrogant officials”.

Mamata’s police officers at Jarasanko Police Station have manhandled three Members of Parliament who had gone to file an FIR.



MPs ⁦@NisithPramanik⁩, ⁦@JyotirmayBJP⁩ and I will move breach of privilege motion against these errant and arrogant officials.#NabannoChalo pic.twitter.com/4SvUvo3CsD — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) October 8, 2020

The BJP youth wing activists led by national president Tejasvi Surya staged a sit-in before the Jorasanko police station in the city on Thursday night demanding an FIR be filed against the police. Surya, flanked by Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state leaders, sat before the police station until midnight for police to register FIR upon their complaint. The police did not register the FIR, instead manhandled 3 Members of Parliament.

Police stations have become TMC party offices in Mamata’s Bengal: Tejasvi Surya

Sharing a video clip from inside the police station Surya had Tweeted: “Police Stations have become TMC party offices in Mamata’s Bengal. They don’t even register FIR for cognizable offences. Complete breakdown of law.”

Police Stations have become TMC party offices in Mamata’s Bengal.



They don’t even register FIR for cognizable offences. Complete breakdown of law.#NabannoCholo @JyotirmayBJP @NisithPramanik pic.twitter.com/K0hyy84uMi — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) October 8, 2020

“Either file FIR or remove uniform and hold TMC party flag”: Tejasvi Surya

In a subsequent Tweet, the BJP MP from Bengaluru South said that the youth of Bengal are gathering outside Jorasanko Police Station in big numbers. “Police have two choices: Either file FIR in accordance with law or Remove uniform and hold TMC party flag”, said Surya.

Surya on Thursday came down heavily on the West Bengal government over the “brutal attack” on BJP activists during their march to the state secretariat and said it was a “black day as the rule of law has been murdered” in the state.

WB police unleash brutality on BJYM and BJP workers, TMC goons join in

The West Bengal Police on Thursday mercilessly beat up people on the streets of Kolkata and unleashed large-scale lathi-charge and violence against BJYM and BJP workers for protesting against the political murders in the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal. Disturbing visuals had emerged from the ‘Nabanno Chalo’ rally organised by the BJYM at Kolkata as BJP karyakartas on Thursday.

West Bengal Police in the behest of the Mamata Banerjee government came down heavily on the BJP karyakartas by raining lathis and using tear gas at them. Trinamool party workers too joined the violence against the BJP workers. The goons allegedly associated with the TMC attempted to disrupt the peaceful rally and attacked the BJP workers.

The most shocking act was when bombs were hurled at a rally led by BJP MP and Yuva Morcha chief Tejasvi Surya in Kolkata. The protesting karyakartas were subjected to ‘chemical liquid attacks’ as well.

Tejasvi Surya had posted a series of images on social media accusing the TMC party workers of hurling country-made bombs at them from rooftops. He added that the water cannons and lathi-charge were also used to disperse the peaceful crowd protesting on the streets of Kolkata.

OpIndia accesses pictures of WB Govt excesses on the BJP and BJYM karyakartas

OpIndia had also accessed pictures of the WB government’s excesses on the BJP and BJYM karyakartas. As per sources OpIndia spoke to, 450 karyakartas of the BJP had been arrested and over a thousand were injured during the crackdown on the ‘Nabanno Chalo’ protest by the BJYM.

After the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) announced a protest outside the state secretariat Nabanna today, the state government decided to shut down the secretariat for two days. The government also cited the Supreme Court order yesterday on Shaheen Bagh protest justifying preventing the protest rally from taking place.