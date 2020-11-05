Thursday, November 5, 2020
Maharashtra Human Rights Commission summons Raigad SP, asks for documents related to the arrest of Arnab Goswami

The commission has summoned SP after Advocate Aditya Mishra filed a petition at MHRC and reportedly informed that Goswami was treated inhumanly during the indiscriminate arrest. He had asked the commission to consider the petition on an urgent basis.

Human Rights Commission of Maharashtra summoned SP Raigad who had ordered Arnab's arrest
The Maharashtra Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has summoned Superintendent of Police Raigad to appear before the panel on Friday by 11 AM. As per reports, the Commission has ordered the SP to show cause regarding the arrest of Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and submit all material records before it. SP Raigad had ordered his arrest.

Arnab showed proof of assault to the doctors

Before Arnab Goswami was presented before the court, he had highlighted the injuries on his arm in front of the camera. He said that he had shown the injuries to the doctors. Goswami named Pradeep Patil, Sachin Vaze, and seven other policemen and said, “They surrounded me, held me by the scruff of my neck, pushed me.”

Arnab’s arrest videos

Arnab was arrested in connection to a re-opened case where he was accused of abetment of suicide. The court had dismissed the case against him. While a team of 40-50 police officers was present at his residence for his arrest, his family members, including his wife and son, were shoved by the police officials. Arnab had said on camera that he was assaulted during the arrest. Interestingly, though videos that had surfaced his arrest show how the police pushed and assaulted his family members during the arrest, an FIR was filed against Arnab, his wife and son, and two others for assaulting a lady officer on duty during the arrest.

