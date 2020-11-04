Arnab Goswami says he has been assaulted by the Mumbai Police

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested by the Mumbai police today morning, was being taken to the Alibaug police station in the police van when he spoke for a brief second to the media. “Mujhe maara gaya hai, I have been assaulted by the police”, Arnab managed to mouth through the police van’s window while he was being taken to the Alibaug Police station post his arrest from his residence Wednesday morning.

#WATCH Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami says, “I have been beaten by the police” as he is brought to Alibaug Police station pic.twitter.com/nprtQqx5mr — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

HM Amit Shah condemns the arrest of Arnab Goswami

Immense support has been pouring in for Arnab following his felonious arrest. Many political leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, has Tweeted in support of the journalist. Condemning the assault and subsequent arrest of Arnab Goswami by Mumbai Police in a 2018 abetment to suicide case which has been closed by court, the HM said that this action by Mumbai Police reminds us of the Emergency era that was imposed by Indira Gandhi. “This attack on the free press must and WILL BE OPPOSED,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senior Executive Editor and Arnab’s wife Samyabrata Ray Goswami said that Police manhandled Arnab Goswami and the investigating officer threatened Arnab, stating “I am capable of anything.”

Earlier today, as reported by Republic TV, Mumbai Police team of at least 30 police personnel, led by encounter specialist Sachin Vaze, allegedly carrying assault rifles like AK 47 barged into Arnab’s house, assaulted him and dragged him into a police van and took him away. Arnab Goswami’s minor son, his parents-in law were also subjected to assault.