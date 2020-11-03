The Tagore International School once again finds itself in the midst of a controversy after it was found making its Hindu female students wear the Hijab while greeting people on the Islamic festival of Eid. A video of its greetings was uploaded to its YouTube channel on the 4th of August 2020 with the caption, “Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha”.

In the video, a student identified as Ishita Verma shares information about the Islamic festival that she appears to have memorised earlier. It is not clear which standard Verma is a student of. She narrates the story of how Abraham (Ibrahim in Islamic texts) was willing to sacrifice his 13 year old son Ismail when Allah commanded it but was prevented in the end after the angel Gabriel paid a visit.

Soon after, another Hindu girl, Deeksha Pandit appears on screen to inform viewers about the five pillars of the Islamic faith. She was wearing the Hijab as well. There were Muslim students as well who participated in the video to wish everyone Eid Mubarak. However, it is not clear what was the need to involve Hindu girls in the process.

It appears to be the same brand of secularism that demands that Hindus bend their knees and grovel on the floor for the sake of communal harmony and better interfaith relations. Furthermore, there is no justification for making Hindu girls wear the Hijab and whitewash the oppressive connotations of the garment, especially at an age where they cannot think for themselves entirely.

What was going on in that video was clearly brainwashing of children using children who were already brainwashed. Tagore International School was the same that was in the dock recently for providing an opportunity to the Nazariya QFRG, an LGBT advocacy group that had come up with a colouring book with nude women masturbating in it with a special discount for children.

At Tagore International School, the Nazariya QFRG had exposed children to the image of a transgender man breastfeeding her children and was obviously brainwashing children into the toxic ideology of gender identity politics. Shockingly, they brainwashed the children on the matter of Hadiya as well. Hadiya is the same girl who had converted to Islam to marry her husband and an NIA investigation into the matter. Radical Islamist organisation PFI had spent Rs. 1 crore in court cases over it.

Thus, after brainwashing children about the Love Jihad case of Hadiya, it is now making Hindu girls wear the Hijab and appear on videos. It is an extremely dangerous development that could have devastating consequences.