Thursday, December 3, 2020
From supporting Khalistanis to hurting religious sentiments of Sikhs: A brief intro of the new liberal favourite, Diljit Dosanjh

In 2018, Diljit Dosanjh ran into controversy for hurting religious sentiments of Sikhs through one of the songs he sang named 'Pant Mein Gun' from his movie Welcome to New York.

OpIndia Staff
Singer-Actor Diljit Dosanjh (Facebook photo)
Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has become the new blue-eyed boy of the left-liberal gang after he was found vociferously Tweeting in favour of the ongoing farmer’s protest in the national capital, which has now largely been taken over by Khalistani elements.

In the past few days, Diljit Dosanjh has actively come out in support of the protests, sharing information about the protests. Recently, when Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar remarked that the farmers’ protest has been hijacked by those with Khalistani link, Diljit hit back at him saying, “We are farmers, not terrorists.”

Today Diljit also got into a verbal spat with Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut after she Tweeted about one of the protesters and he instantly became a hit with usual suspects.

While the usual suspects celebrated the actor-singer, there is a troublesome history that they have obviously chosen to push under the rug.

When the Punjabi singer openly came out in support of the ISI backed separatist outfit SJF

Here, it becomes important to analyse why Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s comment on the alleged link between that farmer’s protest and the Khalistanis has rubbed the popular Punjabi Singer in the wrong way.

In June 2020, a demand for an FIR against Diljit Dosanjh was raised after he was seen supporting Gurpatwant Pannu’s and Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) demand for Khalistan. Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu had urged Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to order that FIR’s be filed in every police station of the state against singer Diljit Dosanjh and two others.

In a thread of Tweets, Bittu had also condemned the three for supporting the separatist organisation, allegedly funded and aided by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Ravneet Singh Bittu had then referred to a letter written by Sikhs for Justice’s head Gurpatwant Pannu to China stating that they “empathize” with China and “condemn” India for the violent face-off.

He said that SJF had been deviously luring Sikh soldiers in the Indian army asking them to betray the army and join the Khalistan force for Rs 5000 additional salary. He had criticised the ‘Udta Punjab’ actor for supporting the UK-based Khalistani separatist group ‘Sikhs for Justice’, backed by Pakistan’s ISI.

The Ludhiana MP also pointed out how, ironically, four of the 20 Indian soldiers killed in the India-China standoff were turbaned Sikhs.

In June 2020, SFJ had written a letter against India to the Chinese President Xi Jinping condemning ‘Modi government’s violent aggression against China’ causing death to several soldiers of China at Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

In a letter written to Chinese President, the Sikh separatist group ‘Sikh for Justice’ (SFJ) said that they emphasised with the people of China and claimed as they themselves are a group of people who land and resources are under Indian occupation and who have faced “genocide at the hands of Indian state since 1947”.

Diljit had come under the fire for extending support to ‘Sikh for Justice’, a pro-Khalistan separatist group, sponsored by Pakistan to create instability in India, especially in Punjab by pushing for the secession of Sikh-majority state by organising ‘Sikh Referendum in 2020’. Last year, the Modi government had finally banned the pro-Khalistan outfit for its separatist agenda.

The same year, the Punjabi singer raked up controversy after he asked youths to pick up weapons and seek revenge for those who died in the 1984 Blue Star Operation. Diljit Dosanjh went live on its official Facebook page to pay tribute to the martyrs of 1984 Blue Star Operation.

Diljit sang a song from his movie ‘Punjab 1984’ which portrayed the brutal image of the abhorrent attack on the most revered Sikh shrine Golden Temple, Amritsar and Sikh genocide, asking the youth to seek revenge. Then to, Congress MP Ravneet Bittu had alleged that Dosanjh for disturbing the peace and harmony amongst the community after 36 years of the Operation Bluestar. 

Diljit Dosanjh called out for scheduling a visit to the USA for a show promoted by Pakistani national

In September 2019, the Punjabi singer-actor again came to limelight after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees had sent a letter to the Minister of External Affairs asking them to cancel the visa of Diljit Dosanjh, who was then scheduled to visit the US to perform in a show on 21st September. The federation wrote that the show is being promoted by Rehan Siddiqi, a Pakistani national who lured Dosanjh. In light of this situation, the federation had requested the minister to cancel the visa granted of Diljit Dosanjh and his troupe or reject the application for the visa.

FWICE also wrote a letter to Dosanjh on 6th September, asking him to cancel the show in the USA, amidst the India Pakistan border tensions. Denying any link between the show and any Pakistani national, Diljit Dosanjh had then decided to postpone his US tour.

The runs into controversy for hurting religious sentiments

In 2018, Diljit Dosanjh ran into controversy for hurting religious sentiments of Sikhs through one of the songs he sang named ‘Pant Mein Gun’ from his movie Welcome to New York. A case had been registered against him in Mumbai and Amritsar. According to the petitioner, Dosanjh has disrespected the Sikh community by his “actions”. In his petition, the petitioner had alleged that the lyrics of the song went against the principles followed by Sikhs, and the singer should have shown respect towards the teachings of Sikhism before singing the song. 

