The UK-based Khalistani separatist group ‘Sikhs for Justice’, backed by Pakistan’s ISI, has written a letter against India to the Chinese President Xi Jinping condemning ‘Modi government’s violent aggression against China’ causing death to several soldiers of China at Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

In a letter written to Chinese President, the Sikh separatist group ‘Sikh for Justice’ (SFJ) said that they emphasised with the people of China and claimed as they themselves are a group of people who land and resources are under Indian occupation and who have faced “genocide at the hands of Indian state since 1947”.

It is pertinent to note the ‘Sikh for Justice’ is a pro-Khalistan separatist group, sponsored by Pakistan to create instability in India, especially in Punjab by pushing for the secession of Sikh-majority state by organising ‘Sikh Referendum in 2020’. Last year, the Modi government had finally banned the pro-Khalistan outfit for its separatist agenda.

Image Source: Amaan(@amaanbali)

Further, in the letter, the separatist group said that they thanked the people of China for the overwhelming encouragement and support they have given to SJF’s call to hold a non-governmental referendum 2020 for the secession of Punjab from India.

The ‘Sikh for Justice’, which proclaims itself to be a Sikh sovereignist group, said they were looking forward to visiting Beijing in August in connection with Voters Registration for Punjab Independence Referendum.

Savagery heaped by China on India, Indian soldiers were tortured to a point of mutilation

The Indian Army on Tuesday released a statement saying that at least 20 Indian soldiers had martyred, including the Commanding Officer of a battalion at Galwan valley in a violent faceoff on Monday night. The Indian soldiers were killed in action in an unprecedented violent clash with PLA troopers in the Galwan Valley on Monday night. Reportedly, over 50 soldiers of the Chinese Army were deemed casualties in the clash while India defended its land, however, China has refused to confirm the number of casualties on their side.

The official statement said that it took place during the de-escalation process underway in the Galwan valley. It reported that no bullets were fired but the Chinese troops pelted stones and clubs.

The Chinese PLA reportedly held firearms to faces of Indian soldiers, brutally tortured some Indian soldiers to death. The sources to IANS added that the Indian soldiers did not retaliate with guns and followed government directions not to use firearms. The hand-to-hand fight between the two forces erupted. However, PLA troopers used all kinds of weapons against the Indian soldiers, who bravely fought and tried to control the situation.

Colonel Santosh Babu, who martyred during the Monday night clashes at PP-14, along with a small team was patrolling at the spot to check whether Chinese troops had withdrawn from the standoff position, as promised by them. However, the Chinese had trapped the Indian soldiers and brutally attacked them to the “point of mutilation”.

The Indian Army added that the Indian troops had reached the spot where the clashes happened without any animosity and were displaying friendly gestures to the Chinese side that they were there to check if the de-escalation agreement was being followed as promised.

“But they trapped and carried out the attacks, a purely savage act,” the Indian Army official said to IANS.