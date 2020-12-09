Thursday, December 10, 2020
Man harassed and tortured for opposing a video of a farmer protestor threatening to kill PM Modi like Indira Gandhi, forced to resign

Vijaypal Singh said that he was scared to step out of his house and that he has no option left except committing suicide along with his family.

Man loses job over a Facebook comment
In a disturbing incident that reportedly took place in Uttar Pradesh, a man lost his job over a Facebook comment. The victim named Vijaypal Singh had been working at the post of vice-principal in a private school named Akal Academy in Kajri Niranjanpur in Uttar Pradesh before he was sacked for a Facebook comment that he made on a viral video relating to the ongoing farmer protests.

Talking to UP Tak, Singh narrated his harrowing tale. He told that he saw a video on November 30 in which a protestor was seen threatening that Prime Minister Modi would meet the same fate as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Commenting on the video Singh warned against making such threats of assassination. Singh’s counter did not go down well with extremist elements including some locals who started harassing him and threatening him over the phone.

Singh, a resident of Puranpur, said that he had worked on various positions in the schools run by the particular community. He alleged that being a Hindu he was subjected to extreme harassment by the members of the community. They took him to the school and forced him to apologise. They recorded a video of his apology and circulated it online. They snatched his phone and posted an apology on social media account.

Held captive for hours and forced to resign

Singh has alleged that this did not end at the apology, he was held captive for hours and was tortured. He was also made to write a resignation letter. Singh said that he was still receiving threat calls from national and international numbers. “I am terrified and even scared to leave my house. I worked there for 18 years with utmost dedication and honesty. I consider myself a part of the community (Sikhs)”, said Singh. Expressing helplessness Singh said that he even worked during lockdown when people did not receive salary for months but now after losing his job he faced the challenge to feed his family.

I am scared for my life: Vijaypal Singh

“I am afraid that some untoward incident might happen with me”, said a scared Vijaypal Singh. “I never considered their religion different from mine. I served their religion and this is what I get. I am scared for my life. How will my children survive if something happens to me. I have a teenage daughter and an aged mother with diabetes and heart ailment. My mother is not able to eat, I am not able to eat as I have been receiving threat calls late in the night”, Singh narrated. “How will I live? Is it a crime to be a Hindu? They point out that I belong to a different community”, he added.

Singh broke down narrating the tale of his suffering and said he along with his family will commit suicide. Singh said that said he being portrayed like a villain while the person in the video was bragging about assassinating Indira Gandhi. He said that they could have suspended him instead of firing him. The police have reportedly been investigating the matter. CO Puranpur, Pradeep Kumar said that a case has been registered at Puranpur police station at the complaint of the victim. He added that necessary action will be taken after collecting the evidence.

