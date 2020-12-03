Thursday, December 3, 2020
Mangaluru police arrest online food delivery agent Nazeer Mohammad for painting graffitis hailing Islamic terror

Graffiti with threatening messages for non-Muslims and hailing terrorist organisations like LeT was seen in Mangaluru recently. Police have arrested a food delivery man named Nazeer Mohammad based on phone records.

Graffiti hailing Lashkar and Taliban in Mangaluru
One person arrested in Mangaluru threat graffiti case, Image Source: One India
The Mangaluru police have arrested one person in connection with wall graffiti that was written in support of Islamic terrorist organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Taliban.

According to a news report by Kannadaprabha, a 26-year-old man identified as Nazeer Mohammad, a resident of Theerthahalli, has been nabbed by Kadri police officials on Thursday.

The Kadri police have already begun their interrogation and added that he was arrested on the early morning of Thursday on the basis of the mobile phone call records. The accused Nazeer Mohammad worked as an online food delivery agent in Mangaluru, the police said.

The Mangaluru police also said that they are looking for another accused who helped Nazeer Mohammad to paint such graffiti. He is currently on the run, the police said.

Graffiti hailing Islamic terror, threatening non-Muslims spotted in Mangaluru

Last week, two graffiti – one hailing radical Islamist terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Taliban and another threatening non-Muslims, were spotted at Circuit road in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

On November 26, on the anniversary of the ghastly terror attacks in 2008, the first graffiti threatening to bring Lashkar-e-Toiba and Taliban’s help to eliminate ‘Sanghis’ and ‘Manuvadis’ was spotted by the locals.

The graffiti read, “Do not force us to invite Lashkar-e-Taiba and Taliban to Deal with Sanghis and Manvedis (Manuvadis)”. Further, in the corner, a hashtag is painted with the words “Lashkar Zindabad”. A case was registered subsequently at Kadri police station under section 153 and other sections related to causing destruction to public property.

Two days later, another disturbing graffiti was spotted in the city. The inscription was found outside an old police outpost in the court premises in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

Gustak-e-Rasool ki ek hi saza, sar tan say juda (The only punishment for insulting Prophet Muhammad is beheading),” the graffiti read.

The graffitis came as a reminder of the dangerous ideology and the intolerant mindset that led to the beheading of a 47-year-old teacher named Samuel Paty by an 18-year-old radical Islamist named Abdoullakh Abouyezidovitch A in the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine for showcasing ‘objectionable’ cartoons of Prophet Mohammed to his students at College du Bois d’Aulne. Last year in India, former Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari was brutally killed at his house in Lucknow by some radical Islamists. Many Islamist groups had demanded ‘beheading’ of Kamlesh Tiwari after he had commented on Prophet Mohammad’s sexuality.

