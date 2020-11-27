Friday, November 27, 2020
Home Crime 'Lashkar Zindabad': Mangaluru sees graffiti threatening to take LeT and Taliban's help to eliminate...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

‘Lashkar Zindabad’: Mangaluru sees graffiti threatening to take LeT and Taliban’s help to eliminate ‘Sanghis’ and ‘Manuvadis’

The police also said that the graffiti has now been covered up.

OpIndia Staff
'Lashkar Zindabad': Mangaluru sees graffiti threatening to take LeT and Taliban's help to eliminate 'Sanghis' and 'Manuvadis'
Graffiti in Mangaluru
2

In a shocking incident, on the anniversary of the ghastly terror attacks in 2008, Mangaluru saw graffiti threatening to take Lashkar-e-Toiba and Taliban’s help to eliminate ‘Sanghis’ and ‘Manuvadis’.

Graffiti on the wall in Mangaluru

The graffiti says, “Do not force us to invite Lashkar-e-Toiba and Taliban to Deal with Sanghis and Manvedis (Manuvadis)”. Further, in the corner, a hashtag is painted with the words “Lashkar Zindabad”.

According to the police, the graffiti was noticed in the wee hours of 27th November morning.

Speaking to OpIndia, the police said, that the graffiti was drawn on the wall of an apartment at Circuit Road, Mangaluru. Khadri police have registered a case and have launched an investigation based on CCTV footage.

Further, the police also said that the graffiti has now been covered up.

“A case has been registered against the unknown suspects under Section 153 and other sections related to cause destruction to public property,” said a police officer of Kadri PS, who is investigating the case.

In the graffiti, the word ‘Manvedi’ was painted, which presumably meant ‘Manuvadis’. Several anti-Hindu elements claim to fight ‘Hindutva’ by calling all Hindus who don’t bow down to their whims as “Manuvadis”. They imply that Hindus follow Manusmriti, which they consider as a Brahmanical text of oppression.

Further, the Left and Islamists often use the word ‘Sanghis’ in their derision against Hindus, who they believe are now voting for BJP and follow the path of RSS.

However, with each passing day, it is becoming evident that these slurs are meant for all Hindus who refuse to submit to the extremist views of Islamists and Leftists.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Yogendra Yadav is not a farmer leader: Here is why urban Indians should reject this hollow emotional blackmail

Abhishek Banerjee -
The India Today banner reads “Gold standard of journalism" as they discuss the 'farmer protest' in Punjab, led by Rajdeep Sardesai
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh ranks number one in providing jobs to migrant workers by generating 10 crore person-days under Gareeb Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan

OpIndia Staff -
Uttar Pradesh government has spent 9,329.57 Crores on the project and generated 10,58,17,358 Person-days for migrant workers
Read more

Minor gang-raped, forced conversion to Islam, threats, caste abuse: Details of 11 cases in which UP SIT, formed to probe Love Jihad, found criminality

Crime Jhankar Mohta -
To curb growing menace of Love Jihad, Kanpur police under guidance of the Yogi govt in Uttar Pradesh formed an SIT

Congress party’s Lucknow office locked by employees over non-payment of salaries, office-bearers blocked from entering the office

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Protesting against the Congress party for unpaid salaries, the upset staffers and the employees locked up the gates of the Congress office

Aziz Burney’s ’26/11 RSS ki Saazish’: Read how the Congress-favourite Urdu journalist gave Pakistan a clean chit and blamed Indian Army

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Through his articles, Burney had tried to give a clean chit to terror-state of Pakistan by claiming that it was not the ISI or LeT that was behind the attack, but the RSS with covert support from Mossad and the CIA.

Caravan Magazine asked us about our coverage on Wikipedia and its Left bias – Here is our detailed response

Media Nupur J Sharma -
OpIndia coverage of Wikipedia lies started after Delhi Riots and Caravan Magazine, with its strong Left bias, is clearly not happy about it

Recently Popular

News Reports

Odisha: Largest ever vigilance raid in state unearths massive wealth gathered by IFS officer, fancy cars, ultra-luxurious lifestyle

OpIndia Staff -
Pathak's family reportedly owns a lavish apartment in Bhubaneswar with Italian marble flooring, ivory furnitures and other luxuries. The son is engaged to an MLA's daughter.
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad elections: Owaisi makes ‘beef biriyani’ sly on BJP leaders, Raja Singh offers him pork biriyani

OpIndia Staff -
As an insult to BJP leaders, Owaisi had stated that they should have some biriyani at a particular hotel in Hyderabad that is famous for beef dishes.
Read more
Media

Remembering the role Barkha Dutt played in endangering the lives of 100s of civilians during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack

OpIndia Staff -
A look back at how live coverage by journalists like Barkha Dutt and other journalists endangered lives of thousands of people during 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.
Read more
News Reports

During 26/11 Mumbai attack, Param Bir Singh refused to be on ground and take on terrorists, then Mumbai CP Hasan Gafoor had said

OpIndia Staff -
Hasan Gafoor, who was the Mumbai Commissioner of Police during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, had accused senior police officials, including Param Bir Singh of not taking on the terrorists.
Read more
News Reports

Aziz Burney’s ’26/11 RSS ki Saazish’: Read how the Congress-favourite Urdu journalist gave Pakistan a clean chit and blamed Indian Army

OpIndia Staff -
Through his articles, Burney had tried to give a clean chit to terror-state of Pakistan by claiming that it was not the ISI or LeT that was behind the attack, but the RSS with covert support from Mossad and the CIA.
Read more
News Reports

When Sonia Gandhi trusted Ahmed Patel for conveying to PV Narasimha Rao’s family that his funeral will not be held in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjaya Baru had said Ahmed Patel approached him to let PV Narasimha Rao's son know about Sonia Gandhi's message.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Crime

‘Lashkar Zindabad’: Mangaluru sees graffiti threatening to take LeT and Taliban’s help to eliminate ‘Sanghis’ and ‘Manuvadis’

OpIndia Staff -
Mangaluru saw graffiti threatening to take Lashkar-e-Toiba and Taliban's help to eliminate 'Sanghis' and 'Manuvadis'.
Read more
Media

The Wire’s faux analysis: How it went from ‘Modi can’t get crowds in his rally’ to ‘Bihar admires Modi’ in 48 hours flat

OpIndia Staff -
As NDA emerged victorious in Bihar, the left-liberals, who had hoped for a victory of RJD-Congress-Communist alliance were perturbed.
Read more
Crime

Kanpur Grooming Jihad: Woman trapped by ‘Sahil’ using fake Hindu identity, forced to eat beef and have sex with Maulvi

OpIndia Staff -
Kanpur woman was trapped by one Sahil, pretending to be Sachin Sharma. She has allegedly tortured by Sahil and his family to change her religion.
Read more
Politics

As Mamata Banerjee continues tirade against BJP, key leaders start abandoning her ahead of crucial 2021 assembly elections: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, several leaders are in talks with both the BJP and the Congress and may abandon Mamata Banerjee ahead of Bengal polls
Read more
Opinions

Yogendra Yadav is not a farmer leader: Here is why urban Indians should reject this hollow emotional blackmail

Abhishek Banerjee -
The India Today banner reads “Gold standard of journalism" as they discuss the 'farmer protest' in Punjab, led by Rajdeep Sardesai
Read more
News Reports

Grooming Jihad: Family of Hindu girl accuses Mushtaq Malik and family of kidnapping, police says no ‘love jihad’ angle in the case

OpIndia Staff -
The girl's family has alleged that all Mushtak Malik and his family have kidnapped their daughter and her life may be in danger because they all have a criminal background.
Read more
Crime

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Delhi police follows UP’s lead, releases poster of 20 accused Islamists, announces reward for information

Dibakar Dutta -
Releasing the poster of wanted Islamists in the Delhi anti-Hindu riots, the police have said that the identity of those who come forward with information would not be revealed.
Read more
News Reports

Karan Johar apologises to Madhur Bhandarkar for tweaking his title without permission, Bhandarkar calls Johar’s act morally and ethically wrong

OpIndia Staff -
Madhur Bhandarkar had accused Karan Johar of tweaking his registered title 'Bollywood wives' for an upcoming web series on Netflix
Read more
News Reports

District court in UP sentences one Sadab Alam to 20-years imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor girl

OpIndia Staff -
The minor victim was recovered by the police from West Bengal. She had told before the court that she was raped by Sadab Alam.
Read more
News Reports

“Wikipedia has become a huge moral hazard”: Co-founder Larry Sanger accuses the website of turning into a ‘monocultural establishment organ of propaganda’

OpIndia Staff -
Larry Sanger accuses Wikipedia of no longer adhering to the principle of providing information from a neutral point of view
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
489,311FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com