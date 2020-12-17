Shaheen Bagh redux: Farmers’ lives being sacrificed in cold winters even as protests against farm laws turn political

The ‘farmers’ protest that has now continued for 22nd day along the Haryana-Delhi border causing massive inconvenience to the citizens in the NCR has now turned tragic after one of the farmers from Punjab allegedly died due to the cold.

According to the reports, a 37-year-old man was found dead at a site where thousands of protestors have camped along the border to protest against the three farm laws passed by the Modi government. The reason for his death is reportedly that inflicted by the cold weather. The death of the protestor at the campsite comes just days after another protestor, a Sikh priest, allegedly died by suicide near the Delhi-Haryana border. It has now been revealed that a nurse at his dispensary is alleging that Sant Baba Ram Singh was actually killed and could not have committed suicide by shooting himself.

The unfortunate death of protestors at the protest site along the border comes at a time when the so-called protest by the ‘farmers’ that started as a grievance against the farm laws turned political in nature. The protests that have been mostly hijacked by Islamists, radical-left elements and especially Khalistanis backed a few political parties to further their political agenda has now consumed two lives.

Farmers are the ‘scape goat’ for furthering opposition’s political agenda

As witnessed on social media platforms, most of the ‘farmers’ protesting against the Modi government have no clue about the farm laws passed by the centre. Instead, the farmers from Punjab, on the behest of Arhatiyas and opposition parties have camped near Delhi to make unrealistic demands such as repealing of the three laws that intend to bring reforms into the farm sector in the country.

In fact, the political parties and radical-left, along with the foreign-based Khalistani groups have attempted to hijack these protests so that they could create a political narrative over these farmer protests. Unfortunately, the desperation for these political groups to brainwash these innocent farmers to protest against the Modi government on the pretext that they have been at the receiving end of some sort of injustice has now caused the death of two farmers.

The delusions of protest organisers and opposition parties to oust the Modi government using farmers lives have now turned tragic. The so-called farmers protest organisers are now playing with fire and risking lives of thousands of poor farmers at a time when winter is setting in the northern parts of the country.

The farmer’s death at the protest site on Wednesday also reminds of a similar incident that had taken place in 2015 when an alleged farmer identified as Gajendra Singh from Rajasthan had hung himself at a rally in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal during his party’s rally against the Modi government’s land acquisition bill. Singh, who was a part-time farmer had sacrificed his life during the rally to make a political point even as AAP workers stood watching him.

Farmers death reminds oneself the sacrifices of infant at Shaheen Bagh

This dangerous game of proxy-wars against the Modi government by the political class was first seen during the Anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh in the Delhi. Just a year ahead, the Islamists, backed by political parties, had similarly camped at a public road in the national capital causing chaos in the national capital under the pretext of protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, passed by the Modi government.

It is pertinent to note that Shaheen Bagh became the site of a heartbreaking tragedy after organisers of the Shaheen Bagh protests had used women and children for the purpose of Islamic zealotry. In doing so, a two-month-old child was sacrificed as it became the victim to the delusions of her parents at Shaheen Bagh. The two-year child had succumbed to poor health due to the harsh weather conditions during winter in Delhi.

A little infant had passed away due to the negligence of her parents, who had thought that her child was a showpiece of the protests at the Shaheen Bagh. To make a political point and garner some limelight, the parents had exposed the child to winters by bringing the child to protest site at chilling cold. The life of a baby was snuffed out by delusions and uninhibited political ambitions of a few.

A similar trend can also be seen at the ongoing ‘farmers protest’ where the political parties intend to use these dead bodies of innocent farmers to further their political agenda.