On December 16, reports suggested that a Sikh Priest identified as Sant Baba Ram Singh allegedly shot himself at Kundli, near the Sighu border. The 65-years-old priest in a purported suicide note said that he was pained to see the farmers’ plight. Kundli police station SHO Ravi Kumar said that his associates stated he shot himself with his licensed pistol. “He stated in a given statement to the police that he died by suicide. Our probe is on,” he said.

Questions raised by the nurse who treated him

While talking to anchor Aman Mohan Mohyal in his program ‘Hello Punjab’ on Hamdard TV, a caller identified as Amarjit Kaur from Chandigarh raised questions over the circumstances of priests’ death. During the call, Kaur said that she is associated with Sant Ram Singh for a long time. She said that it is impossible that Sant Ram Singh can commit suicide.

“Handwriting in the suicide note is not his handwriting,” said Kaur

Kaur further said that the handwriting on the suicide note that is being shown in the news reports does not match the handwriting she has seen. Amarjit Kaur said the person who encouraged people to come out of the problems and stay strong in life could not commit suicide. She said that he used to tell people that committing suicide is not an answer to anything, and they should not do it.

Kaur had worked in the Homeopathic dispensary in the Gurudwara at Nanaksar Singhra for four years. During her tenure at the dispensary, Sant Ram Singh used to come and meet the staff. He used to write down a few lines of Gurbani on a notepad every time he visited them. She said that the notepad is in possession of Bhai Praamjeet Singh, who is the head of the dispensary.

Someone has shot him: Kaur

Amarjit Kaur alleged that someone must have shot him. She said she could not say what could be the reason, but she was apparently sure that someone must have shot him. During the conversation, she kept insisting that Sant Ram Singh was strong enough not to kill himself and writing in the suicide note does not match his handwriting. When Mohyal asked Kaur who could be behind the death and if the government could have conspired against him, she said that that she said that government is not behind the death, but one of the members of the Gurudwara could have done it.

He never had a pistol in his possession

Though his followers stated to the police that he had committed suicide, Kaur claimed that Sant Ram Singh did not have a pistol in his possession. She further added that he was never left alone by his followers and guards. She said it is hard to believe that he found time to write down a suicide note but could not sign it. Kaur said those who were accompanying Sant Ram Singh could have stopped him from committing suicide. It is hard to believe that no one stopped him. Kaur also raised the question of why Sant Ram Singh was taken to a hospital in Panipat and not in a hospital nearby.

“He would have shot himself on the stage and martyred himself for the cause,” claimed Kaur

Amarjit said that if he wanted to kill himself for the farmers’ sake, he would have done it on the stage in front of everyone to make a stronger statement. She said,” Even if we believe that he had shot himself, he would have martyred himself and not committed suicide. There is a difference in suicide and become a martyr.” She added that committing suicide is a sign of weakness. Sant Ram Singh was there to encourage the farmers and not to make them weak.

Disfigured Ek Omkar

Suicide note of Sant Ram Singh (Image:Aaj Samaaj)

Another point that was raised during the conversation was the disfigured Ek Omkar on the top of the suicide note. Both anchor and Amarjit said that it looks suspicious and different from the handwriting of the suicide note.