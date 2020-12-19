Why do we make ourselves so vulnerable to anti-India brigade?: Kangana Ranaut releases video after PM Modi exposes ‘farmers’ protests

A day after PM Modi exposed the motivated propaganda behind the ongoing farmers’ protests, actor Kangana Ranaut uploaded a new video on Twitter raising questions on the susceptibility and the vulnerability of the society for allowing terror elements, foreign powers and anti-India brigade to take the rein and unleash chaos in the country.

Here’s the video I promised, watch when you can 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0YZxfQfwB2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 19, 2020

Kangana was speaking in the wake of the farmers’ protests that have swept the national capital region over opposition to the newly introduced farm bills.

Drawing on PM Modi’s expose of the ongoing farmers’ protests, Kangana said, “I faced a barrage of death threats, rape threats, emotional and mental lynching online in the last 10-12 days…now that PM Modi has left no room for doubts that the farmers’ protests were politically motivated… even terrorists had participated in the protests…I feel it is my right to ask some questions of society.”

The Queen actress stated that she had done her schooling in Punjab and from what she had experienced there, an overwhelming population of Punjab is nationalist and don’t aspire for Khalistan or a separate piece of land for themselves.

Why do we allow terrorists and break-India brigade to control us?: Kangana to the Indian society

The actor, however, questioned as to why the innocent people of the country allow themselves to be controlled by terrorists and separatists.

“I don’t have a quarrel with terrorists. I can understand the sentiments that drive the anti-India brigade. My question is for the innocent people of the country. Why are you so vulnerable to allow terrorists and anarchists to take control?” Ranaut asked.

Commenting on the state of affairs in the country, Kangana stated how despite being illiterate and uneducated, dadis in Shaheen Bagh joined the protest against CAA. Similarly, she also spoke about an elderly woman from Punjab, who had been abusing her with choicest of expletives, in a bid to save her land.

Kangana asks why Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra are not subjected to the same level of scrutiny as the nationalists

Kangana also lamented on how nationalist people have to keep providing explanations on their intentions while no questions are asked of people like Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra and others.

“If I speak in the interest of the country, they allege me of doing Rajneeti(politics), even these people(Diljit, Priyanka) should be asked what kind of neeti(policy) are they practising?” Kangana asked.

Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra will be hailed by left media for misleading, encouraging farmer protests: Kangana

Earlier too, Kangana had questioned the corrupt system that promotes anti-nationals after anti-farm law protestors were seen holding banners and posters in support of arrested urban Naxals, Islamists and separatists. In a series of tweets, the actress emphasised that those opposing the historic farm laws are well-aware of the fact that it would benefit the farmers. She said that the anti-farm law protestors are inciting innocent farmers to engage in violence and hatred, just for petty gains.

While exposing the inner workings of the system that endorses such people, she said that actress Priyanka Chopra and singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh will be handed out awards, hailed by the left propagandist media, pro-Islamists and even brands. She lamented that the system is rigged to help anti-nationals prosper, while the nationalists are outnumbered and up against a corrupt system. While hoping for the system to change, she said that things will turn around soon.

Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh lock horns on social media

Actor Kangana Ranaut was involved in an ugly online spat with Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh after the latter shared a video of the elder woman, Mahinder Kaur, who was allegedly misunderstood as one of the protesters from anti-CAA protests. The argument between the two heated up when Kangana responded, calling Dosanjh Karan Johar’s pet and asserting that she posted the tweet about the old lady Bilkis Bano who was part of anti-CAA protests and has now joined Farmers’ protests as well. She further added that she does not even know Mahinder Kaur.

Angered by Ranaut’s reply, Dosanjh questioned her if she is a pet of everyone she has worked with. He added if that is true, the list of her owners will be very long. He alleged that Ranaut provokes people by spreading misinformation and play with their emotions. Following this online bickering, Ranaut had stated that she had been receiving death and rape threats and abuses on a daily basis for expressing her opinions on social media websites.