A day after anti-farm law protestors were seen holding banners and posters in support of arrested urban Naxals, Islamists and separatists, Kangana Ranaut questioned the corrupt system that promotes anti-nationals.

In a series of tweets, the actress emphasised that those opposing the historic farm laws are well-aware of the fact that it would benefit the farmers. She said that the anti-farm law protestors are inciting innocent farmers to engage in violence and hatred, just for petty gains.

She tweeted, “Problem is not just them but each and every individual who supports them and opposes Farmers Bill, they are all aware how important this bill is for farmers still they provoke innocent farmers to incite violence, hatred and Bharat Bandh for their petty gains”

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 11, 2020

While exposing the inner workings of the system that endorses such people, she said that actress Priyanka Chopra and singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh will be handed out awards, hailed by the left propagandist media, pro-Islamists and even brands. She lamented that the system is rigged to help anti-nationals prosper, while the nationalists are outnumbered and up against a corrupt system. While hoping for the system to change, she said that things will turn around soon.

She tweeted, “People like Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra will be hailed by the left media for misleading and encouraging farmers protests, pro-Islamists and anti-India film industry and brands will flood them with offers and English/living in colonial hangover media houses will felicitate them with awards.”

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 11, 2020

Kangana Ranaut added, “The problem is the whole system is designed to make anti-nationals flourish and grow and we are too less in numbers against a corrupt system, but I am sure magic will happen. In every fight of GOOD versus EVIL, evil has been much stronger, JAI SHRI RAM.”

Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh had earlier supported the farmer protests

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra made an emotional appeal for farmers, in line with Khalistani supporter Diljit Dosanjh. She said, “Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later.”

— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 6, 2020

Diljit Dosanjh, who has been vocal against the farm laws, was earlier seen supporting Gurpatwant Pannu’s and Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) demand for Khalistan.

Anti-farm law protestors seen hailing urban naxals

In a shocking incident on Thursday, the protestors along the Tikri border, who started their protest as a grievance against the farm laws, began demanding the release of terrorist sympathisers and enablers such as Gautam Navlakha, Sudha Bhardwaj, Varvara Rao, Anand Teltumbde, and riot accuses such as Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi etc.

BKU Ekta Ugrahan, which claims to be a farmers’ organisation and had gathered some of the protestors along the Delhi-Haryana border observed ‘human rights’ day at Tikri border and demanded the release of Urban Naxals arrested in Elgar Parishad case, Islamists arrested in Delhi riots case and others. The protestors also demanded the government to release separatists and secessionists currently under arrest.