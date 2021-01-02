A video of self-proclaimed comedian Agrima Joshua Kaur ‘Khan’ was at the receiving end of outrage recently after she offended Kashmiri separatists as videos of her stand-up routine in Srinagar went viral.

A video of one of Agrima Joshua’s recent show, organised at Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir has gone viral on the internet. In her show, Joshua made certain statements about Kashmiris and their ‘struggle’ which has not gone down well with the separatists. Ironically, these “jokes” that she cracked were mainly directed against the Indian Army to gain browny points of the crowd in Srinagar, however, she has evidently ended up offending Kashmiri separatists (perhaps her target audience), more than anyone else.

Zahir, a Kashmiri separatist, took to social media to post these video of Agrima Joshua’s ‘comedy’ and slammed her turning their story of ‘struggle’ into comedy material. Agrima Joshua, who in fact used her ‘comedy’ show to put out vile and hateful comments against the country and its armed forces, however, failed to impress the separatist community as well.

Slamming Joshua for her morbid jokes on Kashmiris, Zahir called out the ‘comedian’ for being insensitive and ‘dumb’.

Our struggle is not your comedy material. @Agrimonious

How insensitive and dumb does one have to be to make fun of oppression? Don’t ever make fun of the oppressed Kashmiri’s struggle in your unfunny comedy. pic.twitter.com/1HkkZJt6qi — Zahir. (@PASIKDAR) December 30, 2020

In another video, Agrima was also caught making fun of Indian Army, who according to her, randomly “pick up Kashmiris boys”. Agrima in this video not only belittles Indian Army but also makes dangerous allegations against the security personnel claiming that the Indian Army abducts Kashmiri men.

While this joke was presumably made to impress separatists and ‘liberals’ who love to deride India and the Indian army, Agrima seems to have missed the mark.

“I don’t know if he (a Kashmiri guy) ghosted me or he was picked up by the army.” The army who picks up Kashmiris and killed them in fake encounters, right? You are not even kashmiri. Just stop making fun of someone’s trama. pic.twitter.com/fZadecdRDa — Zahir. (@PASIKDAR) December 30, 2020

The social media user also targeted the alleged comedian after she revealed that her father was in the Army. He said that the “occupation of Indian forces” was not funny for him and her father was “one of the perpetrators”. He also asked the ‘comedian’ to ‘Just f**k off already’ and called her an ‘Army brat’.

ALSO HER FATHER IS IN THE ARMY.

Just fuck off already.

Occupation isn’t funny especially when you Father is one of the perpetrators. And whoever is following her please soft block me. And ye kaun kashmiri chutiye iske liye taaliya bhaja rahe???? pic.twitter.com/MkXUMazx9j — Zahir. (@PASIKDAR) December 30, 2020

Following Agrima’s vile act, the organisers of her show – ‘Jajeer Talkies’ took to social media to apologise for statements made by Agrima Joshua during the event.

The organisers said that they have erred and could have handled the event better and claimed that they did not have intentions to hurt the sentiments of the audience. However, it is not clear whether the apology was directed towards Indians (for her anti-India, anti-Army statements) or pro-Pakistan Kashmiri separatists, who also found her ‘jokes’ as derogatory.

“So yes, we admit that we could’ve handled what happened better and that we failed you and we once again reiterate our unequivocal apology to those people. Secondly, we as fans of comedy understand that some jokes may not have an intention to hurt the sentiments of the audience, but it may be taken that way, and to inform people that there was no intention of doing so, is a responsibility shared by the comic and people associated with it,” the statement said.

The statement continued, “We apologize for not carrying out our responsibility properly. We also request people not to attack the venue or its owner and label them as something unsavoury or nefarious. Winterfell Cafe and its owner have always been gracious to provide a platform for the artists of Kashmir to perform and we will always remain thankful for that”.

It is rather evident that Agrima’s attempt was to use her statements against the Indian Army and India itself to gain browny points with the ‘liberal’ and separatist audience of Kashmir. However, she seems to have underestimated the devotion that Islamists tend to demand. While trying to earn browny points from the separatists, she ended up offending them, who have now lashed out against her. What makes this entire saga even worse is that Agrima is the daughter of an Army officer.

It is not the first that Agrima Joshua Khan ‘Kaur’ has been receiving end of the criticism for not only making ‘unfunny’ shows but also for spewing hateful and abusive content on social media.

Abusive and derogative rants of Agrima Joshua and an apology to Shiv Sena

In October, ‘stand-up comedian’ Agrima Joshua was caught passing sexual slurs targeting another fellow woman, Shefali Vaidya. Responding to a conversation on Twitter, Joshua shared a picture of Shefali Vaidya on the thread asking a social media user if he was the reason behind Ms Vaidya’s “glow”. The sexual undertone of the comment was incredibly hard to miss.

What a sad low life s¢um you are @Agrimonious !!



Such henious and barbaric outraging of modesty of @ShefVaidya is the least expected from a woman.



You are a s!ck joke in your self !



I request Shefali ji to take an action on this nincompoop “Acrimonious” female. pic.twitter.com/JyB8MHGi9H — Adv. Chandni Preeti Vijaykumar Shah (@adv_chandnishah) October 20, 2020

Earlier, she had found herself in trouble after a short video clip of her performance went viral on social media where she could be seen making disparaging comments against the Shivaji Memorial.

It is also pertinent to note here that Agrima Joshua, whose video insulting the Shivaji Memorial to be built in the Arabian Sea had sparked massive outrage, had pulled out her victim card, lamenting that she had been subjected to relentless abuse, filth, rape threats etc. for her video on Shivaji Maharaj memorial. Later, she had to apologise to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for making such disparaging comments against Shivaji.