‘Stand-up comedian’ Agrima Joshua today passed a sexually suggestive post targeting another fellow woman, Shefali Vaidya. Earlier, she had found herself in trouble after a short video clip of her performance went viral on social media where she could be seen making disparaging comments against the Shivaji Memorial.

Responding to an amorous conversation on Twitter, Joshua shared a picture of Shefali Vaidya on the thread asking a social media user if he was the reason behind Ms Vaidya’s “glow”. The sexual undertone of the comment was incredibly hard to miss. Interestingly enough, Agrima Joshua calls herself a ‘feminist’.

What a sad low life s¢um you are @Agrimonious !!



Such henious and barbaric outraging of modesty of @ShefVaidya is the least expected from a woman.



You are a s!ck joke in your self !



I request Shefali ji to take an action on this nincompoop “Acrimonious” female. pic.twitter.com/JyB8MHGi9H — Adv. Chandni Shah (@adv_chandnishah) October 20, 2020

It appears quite obvious that Agrima Joshua believes it is permissible to make disgusting sexual comments against women with differing political opinions. However, when social media users took offence of the tweet and called her out for brazenly outraging the modesty of a woman, despite herself being one, she quietly deleted her obnoxious tweet.

Shefali Vaidya’s response to Agrima Joshua’s tweet

Shefali Vaidya responded on the controversy with a tweet, stating that the comedian is an attention-seeker, who is desperately trying to get a response from her to increase her visibility and hoping that someone will get at mad at her and abuse her, which she could use to play victim. Ms Vaidya also added that she is going to take action against the offender but would not reveal the nature of it.

She has been trying her best to get a response from me, a) because it increases her low visibility and b) she think someone will get so mad, they will abuse her, and then she will use the SS to flash her victim card. I am taking action of course, but can’t reveal what it is. — Shefali Vaidya. (@ShefVaidya) October 20, 2020

Agrima Joshua had cited threats of sexual nature after outrage caused by her remarks on Shivaji Maharaj

It is pertinent to note here that Agrima Joshua, whose video insulting the Shivaji Memorial to be built in the Arabian Sea had sparked massive outrage, had pulled out her victim card, lamenting that she had been subjected to relentless abuse, filth, rape threats etc. for her video on Shivaji Maharaj memorial.

Joshua had then cited threats of sexual nature to extenuate herself from the blame of irking the followers of Shivaji Maharaj while simultaneously evoking sympathy among people by describing her ordeal. While rape threats, obscene comments of sexual nature are indeed condemnable, it is pertinent to note that, Joshua, despite being a victim of such threats, had no qualms in subjecting a fellow woman to the same kind of filth.

Agrima Joshua’s comments on Shivaji Maharaj memorial sparks outrage

A massive controversy broke out after a snippet of a video of a stand-up ‘comedian’ Agrima Joshua insulting the memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Arabian sea went viral on social media platforms. A wave of outrage and anger erupted across the state against the comedian for insulting a historical personality who is widely hailed for his unparalleled contribution towards the Indian cultural renaissance.

While the video is from last year, it soon went viral after ‘comedian’ Agrima Joshua shared a one-minute clip from the gig on April 5. The video received angry responses from several quarters for making offensive remarks against the Shiv Smarak, a memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which was announced by Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government in Maharashtra.

MNS functionaries had vandalised the studio where the gig was performed and Shiv Sena MLA had asked Home Minister of Maharashtra to take strict action against the ‘comedian’. Joshua had then tendered her apology to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government while posting a convoluted string of tweets, where she cited rape threats, abuses and vulgar remarks passed against her after the video went viral.