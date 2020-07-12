Sunday, July 12, 2020
Home Opinions Agrima Joshua apologising to Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance shows that the Woke slogan of...
Editor's picksEntertainmentFeaturedOpinions
Updated:

Agrima Joshua apologising to Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance shows that the Woke slogan of ‘speaking truth to power’ is only an excuse to undermine Hindu interests

It's only when there's the very real threat of personal sacrifice that we can demonstrate our allegiance to the values we advocate. And the fact is, when such a moment came, Agrima Joshua chose abject surrender.

K Bhattacharjee

Also Read

K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.
Agrima Joshua apologised for insulting the Shiv Smarak
4

Agrima Joshua, a stand-up comedian, has had a tough couple of days. After a clip of one of her performances went viral on social media, she was greeted with tons of criticism and calls were made for her arrest. In the said video clip, the comic could be heard mocking the Shiv Smarak, the memorial dedicated to the legendary Hindu monarch Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

A lot of intriguing events transpired following the chain of events. She offered an apology through her Twitter account but it was not directed towards the people whose sentiments she had offended but political parties. She apologised to the NCP, Shiv Sena, the Congress party and the MNS. The whole saga was quite hilarious but unfortunately for the comedian, it was not intentional.

The apology might just be the highest point of her career as a comedian as until then, she was blaming the BJP for unleashing a legion of trolls on her. Agrima Joshua even tagged Aditya Thackeray and asserted that she was convinced that it was BJP supporters trolling her in the guise of Shiv Sena. The climax of the extended comedy was the apology, in which it was obvious that she had finally realised that it was not the ‘BJP trolls’ who were abusing her.

Agrima Joshua blamed BJP for Shiv Sainiks trolling her

The apology also highlights the abject lack of integrity that such ‘Woke’ comedians suffer from. They constantly pontificate from their high horses about the need to oppose state power and denigrate those who share a favourable opinion of the current ruling dispensation at the center. They constantly claim that the government is fascist and has no respect for freedom of expression. This government, however, always is the central government led by PM Modi.

Their delusions are such that even when Agrima Joshua was being harangued by Shiv Sainiks, she proclaimed that these were BJP supporters in the guise of Shiv Sena men. It appears that the vandalism of the studio where she performed by MNS workers finally knocked some sense into her awfully thick skull.

A person with even an ounce of integrity would have conceded that she was wrong to blame the BJP for the trolls that were attacking her. A person with a shred of integrity would have admitted that she was wrong to accuse the BJP of being fascist as no BJP worker had ever attempted to vandalise studios she had performed in. A person with integrity would have stood by the values she advocated in times of distress because it’s only in times of distress that our values matter.

Everyone can advocate anything they want when it is easy. It’s only when there’s the very real threat of personal sacrifice that we can demonstrate our allegiance to the values we advocate. And the fact is, when such a moment came, Agrima Joshua chose abject surrender. She did not restrain herself to a perfunctory apology but made sure that she scrubbed the ground with her nose thoroughly to demonstrate how sorry she truly was.

Agrima Joshua’s pinned tweet

Her conduct also demonstrates that for the woke secular-liberal brigade, only opposition to the central government is considered revolutionary. Opposing state governments and their atrocities does not excite them. It is for this reason that states with non-BJP governments get away with a reign of terror. Because these ‘comedians’ are actually terrified of hurting these leaders’ sentiments.

There is good reason for this. The central government is opposed only because the BJP is perceived to be a party that serves to protect Hindu interests. The ‘Woke’ camp is not averse towards regional chauvinism, caste chauvinism and chauvinism along ethnic or linguistic lines. It is only Hindutva that they are against and that is why the Maha Vikas Akhadi alliance government gets a free pass even when they commit atrocities while the BJP is demonised for crimes it did not even commit.

Thus, their ‘speaking truth to power’ is only for those occasions when Hindu interests can be undermined and Hindus can be demonised. The political parties that are perceived to not represent Hindu interests are given a free pass. Even Shiv Sena, until it was seen as a party of Hindutva, was opposed vehemently. The moment they took a so-called secular turn, all crimes were forgiven. Not just that, despite the fact that Maharashtra is the worst hit state amid coronavirus pandemic, the same ‘woke’ people are hailing the Thackeray government for brilliant management and controlling the infection.

It further confirms that the ‘Woke’ camp has no values apart from its morbid opposition towards Hinduism. Agrima Joshua would not have issued any apology for her insult of the Shiv Smarak if only the BJP was opposed to it. When she realised that her insult had angered the ones in power, she immediately grovelled before the ‘secular’ parties.

Going forward, it is to safe to say that Agrima Joshua will be careful not to offend the sensibilities of her ‘allies’ in the fight against ‘Hindutva fascism’. It does not matter that there is no fascism in this country and the opposition parties are the ones who have no respect for freedom of expression. But such minor compromises have to be made for the larger battle against Hinduism. Because the Woke brigade does not really care about FoE and opposing tyranny, their main goal is the obliteration of Hinduism and that alone.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.
Searched termsAgrima Joshua controversy, standup comedy, shivaji maharaj jokes, sourav ghosh jokes

Trending now

Opinions

Agrima Joshua apologising to Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance shows that the Woke slogan of ‘speaking truth to power’ is only an excuse to undermine...

K Bhattacharjee -
Agrima Joshua tagged Aditya Thackeray and asserted that she was convinced that it was BJP supporters trolling her in the guise of Shiv Sena.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala Gold smuggling case accused arrested in Bengaluru, opposition parties accuse Pinarayi Vijayan govt of facilitating the escape

OpIndia Staff -
Two key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair arrested from Bengaluru by NIA
Read more

Aakar Patel abuses Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar – reasons go beyond hatred for Modi

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
The 'Woke' secular-liberal camp of current times is defined by its elitist arrogance and crass snobbery. 'Human rights activist' Aakar Patel is one such specimen.

The Caravan’s ‘health journalist’ is upset that BMC sanitised the Bachchans’ residence after Amitabh and Abhishek test positive for coronavirus

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Health journalist Vidya Krishnan shows ignorance of health protocol for Coronavirus, objects to sanitisation of COVID-19 patient

Sachin Pilot quitting Congress? Kapil Sibal ‘worried’ for Congress, tweets about ‘horses leaving stables’

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Political crisis in Rajasthan seems have deepened as senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal took to Twitter to express his concern for the grand old party.

Jharkhand: Controversy erupts after LKG and UKG students made to memorise Pakistan and Bangladesh national anthem

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Students of a school in Jharkhand asked to memorise Pakistan and Bangladesh anthem in WhatsApp class

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more
Politics

Sachin Pilot reaches Delhi with 25 MLAs amid speculations of Rajasthan government collapse, Gehlot holds late night meetings

OpIndia Staff -
Ashok Gehlot claimed that the State government was stable and would continue to remain so despite all efforts to the contrary
Read more
Entertainment

Stand-up comedian apologises for insulting memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Arabian sea after MNS workers vandalised studio

OpIndia Staff -
The stand-up 'comedian' Agrima Joshua had made scornfully derisive remarks in her video against the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial that is going to be erected in the Arabian Sea
Read more
Entertainment

Sony Liv criticised for ‘spine chilling’ promotional of its thriller Undekhi after people receive calls from a man whose life is ‘under threat’

OpIndia Staff -
Sony Liv was criticised for the promotional of its web series Undekhi that released on Friday.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

‘Maaro, Kafiro ko Maaro’: From creating fake alibi to mobilising thousands of Muslims against Hindus, read what Tahir Hussain did in his own words

Nupur J Sharma -
Disclosure Statement in the chargesheet which was narrated and signed by Tahir Hussain in his own words, reveal a sinister design during Delhi riots
Read more

Latest News

Opinions

Agrima Joshua apologising to Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance shows that the Woke slogan of ‘speaking truth to power’ is only an excuse to undermine...

K Bhattacharjee -
Agrima Joshua tagged Aditya Thackeray and asserted that she was convinced that it was BJP supporters trolling her in the guise of Shiv Sena.
Read more
News Reports

Hema Malini refutes rumours that she is admitted in hospital for breathing problem

OpIndia Staff -
After rumours spread on social media the Hema Malini is in hospital for breathing problem, Hema and daugher Esha deny the rumours
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: US President Donald Trump spotted wearing a mask for the first time after refusing to do so in the past

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump seen wearing a mask for the first time during the Coronavirus pandemic during his visit to a military medical facility
Read more
News Reports

After converting Hagia Sophia to mosque, Turkish President Erdogan vows to liberate Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem

OpIndia Staff -
Turkey hints at 'liberation of al-Aqsa' in Jerusalem, connects it to re-conversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque
Read more
News Reports

UNSC Sanctions Committee approves restoration of bank accounts of Hafiz Saeed and other LeT terrorists

OpIndia Staff -
Besides Hafiz Saeed, the bank accounts of Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Salam Bhuttavi, Haji M Ashraf, and Yahya Mujahid have been restored.
Read more
News Reports

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya test positive for Covid-19, Bachchan residence declared containment zone

OpIndia Staff -
After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek, now Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya test positive for Covid-19
Read more
News Reports

Kerala Gold smuggling case accused arrested in Bengaluru, opposition parties accuse Pinarayi Vijayan govt of facilitating the escape

OpIndia Staff -
Two key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair arrested from Bengaluru by NIA
Read more
Opinions

Aakar Patel abuses Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar – reasons go beyond hatred for Modi

K Bhattacharjee -
The 'Woke' secular-liberal camp of current times is defined by its elitist arrogance and crass snobbery. 'Human rights activist' Aakar Patel is one such specimen.
Read more
News Reports

18 personnel at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai test positive for Coronavirus, Governor under self-isolation

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in self-isolation after,18 personnel at Raj Bhavan tested positive for Coronavirus
Read more
Editor's picks

The Caravan’s ‘health journalist’ is upset that BMC sanitised the Bachchans’ residence after Amitabh and Abhishek test positive for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Health journalist Vidya Krishnan shows ignorance of health protocol for Coronavirus, objects to sanitisation of COVID-19 patient
Read more

Connect with us

235,731FansLike
404,573FollowersFollow
273,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com