China blames India after Bangladesh rejects their vaccine

Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Home News Reports China upset over Modi govt's vaccine diplomacy, blames India after Bangladesh rejects their vaccine
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

China upset over Modi govt’s vaccine diplomacy, blames India after Bangladesh rejects their vaccine

Realizing the Chinese trap, Bangladesh turned towards its ally India and tied up with SII for a commercial supply of 30 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Three million doses of commercial supplies have already been sent to Dhaka.

OpIndia Staff
Chinese mouthpiece blames India after China made vaccine is rejected by Bangladesh government
China blames India after Bangladesh reject their vaccine/ Representational Image, source: Dhakatribune
3

Days after Bangladesh rejected the Chinese coronavirus vaccine over the efficacy issues in favor of vaccines developed by Indian companies, the Communist Party of China has taken offense and has now blamed ‘India’s influence’ behind Bangladesh’s decision to dump their vaccine.

The Chinese government mouthpiece Global Times on Tuesday published an article blaming India for ‘meddling’ between the affairs of China and Bangladesh.

Article in Global Times

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Bangladesh government, amidst the questions over the Chinese vaccine’s efficacy, had rejected Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccine and obtained India’s Covishield doses under the Modi government’s ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiative. It is being said that Bangladesh had rejected the Chinese vaccine after Beijing had brazenly asked Dhaka to share costs of clinical trials of Sinovac manufactured drug in the country.

Since October 2020, the Chinese government was insisting Bangladesh on signing a contract to supply CoronaVac vaccines. However, one of the terms of the contract was that Dhaka had to share the expense of the clinical trials carried out by Sinovac. As Dhaka rejected the agreement, the Chinese company said that Bangladesh could not be an exception as Sinovac was putting the same conditions for other countries who intend to procure their vaccine.

Realizing the Chinese trap, Bangladesh turned towards its ally India and tied up with SII for a commercial supply of 30 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Three million doses of commercial supplies have already been sent to Dhaka.

China blames India after Bangladesh rejects their vaccine

The Chinese government mouthpiece, blaming India for meddling behind Bangladesh’s decision to halt Sinovac vaccine trials in the country, claimed that sharing cost for clinical trials is normal and it was due to India’s ‘meddling’ that Bangladesh rejected SinoVac’s offer.

In its report, the Global Times claimed that the Bangladeshi government had earlier agreed that Sinovac conducted clinical trials on CoronaVac in Bangladesh in July and had planned to carry out the trials since August. 

However, the clinical trials were delayed until October due to the Indian government’s alleged interference between Bangladesh-China cooperation during the period, according to Global Times. As it got delayed, Sinovac had started trials in Brazil and Turkey and did not find external financial support for the clinical trials in Bangladesh. Hence, the company had to negotiate with the Bangladeshi government about sharing the cost to launch the clinical trials, the report claimed.

Quoting Feng Duojia, president of the China Vaccine Industry Association, the report said, “In international cooperative clinical trials, it is normal for partners to share the cost based on negotiations. Usually, vaccine producers will offer to donate vaccines, or transfer some technology or help the partners build production lines as compensation”.

The report further said that it was normal for international partners to reach cooperation after reaching agreements and normalising cooperation if an agreement is not reached. ‘No one should use this as an excuse to smear any of the partners’, the report said.

Global Times article whining about Bangladesh choosing Made In India vaccine

The Chinese government mouthpiece, holding India responsible for the humiliation meted out to them by Bangladesh, claimed that India was smearing China’s cooperation with South Asia countries in cooperation on the anti-epidemic fight.

“India always treats China as a simulated enemy that can affect its influence in South Asia and reduce South Asian countries’ reliance on India,” the report quoted an expert. The article also cited a Chinese expert Tian Guangqiang stating that India wants to ‘monopolize’ the vaccine market in South Asia and is using its influence in the region to market its vaccines.

India supplies free vaccines, facilitates commercial supply to Bangladesh

In contrast to the Chinese ‘transactional’ nature, India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, had lent a hand of help to Bangladesh by sending a gift of two million doses of Covishield vaccine to Dhaka on January 21 and also facilitated a commercial contract of 30 million doses with vaccine manufacturer SII.

In fact, the Indian gift to Bangladesh was in tune with PM Modi’s assurance to Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the December 17, 2020, virtual summit. The two countries have been cooperating in the coronavirus vaccine field, including Phase III testing, distribution, co-production, and delivery in Bangladesh.

Not just Bangladesh, even Sri Lanka, and Nepal have expressed their fear against the Chinese vaccine to their Indian interlocutors. India has already sent over five million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to seven countries in the neighbourhood, the first being Bhutan on January 20 and the latest being Mauritius on January 22.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsChina Global Times, China vaccine news, Bangladesh news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

China upset over Modi govt’s vaccine diplomacy, blames India after Bangladesh rejects their vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese government mouthpiece Global Times has claimed that India wants to monopolize the vaccine market in South Asia and hence is influencing its neighbouring nations to reject the Chinese vaccine.
Read more
Media

Live TV vs edited upload: How NDTV’s Ravish Kumar gave leeway to rioting mob at Red Fort on Republic Day

OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar not only downplays the aggression of rioting mob that sieged Delhi on Republic Day but also tries to give a leeway to them on same.
Read more

The deafening silence of the ‘lambs’ who egged the ‘protestors’ who turned into an unruly mob on Republic Day

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
When the protesting mob charged towards the Red Fort and put it under siege, just few kms away from the official celebration of Republic Day, these celebrities, who egged the 'farmers' to 'fight for rights' went deafeningly quiet.

Nirbhaya protests, blaming the govt and other excuses: Here’s how liberals came out to defend the Red Fort siege and the accompanying violence

News Reports Jinit Jain -
Left-leaning liberals went on an overdrive to defend the desecration of Red Fort by the tractor rally protesters.

Rajdeep Sardesai lies twice, says ‘farmer’ was killed because the police shot him in the head: Here is the truth

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
In this way, those who had shared the fake news once would live under the false impression that it was indeed a case of police firing.

Hindus must ask now if their religious flag atop Lal Quila would be an acceptable sight

Opinions Nupur J Sharma -
A lasting visual from this Republic Day, would be one of the Sikh flag unfurled atop the Red Fort, by violent Khalistanis

Recently Popular

News Reports

Protesting mob enters Red Fort, unfurl the Sikh flag, Terrorist outfit SFJ had demanded Khalistani flag to be hoisted: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The protestors have hoisted the flag on Red Fort that appears to be the Sikh Flag. Some believe it is the Khalistan Flag.
Read more
News Reports

‘Flag of Khalistan is waving on Red Fort,’ ‘Historic Moment’: All Pakistan Muslim League celebrates “Black Day” for India

OpIndia Staff -
The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) is celebrating the hoisting of the 'Khalistan Flag' at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
Politics

Here is how Congress and trolls tried to paint a Khalistani accused of spearheading the Red Fort siege as a ‘sanghi’

OpIndia Staff -
Deep Sidhu is accused of being responsible for the hoisting of the Sikh flag at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Rajdeep Sardesai lies twice, says ‘farmer’ was killed because the police shot him in the head: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
In this way, those who had shared the fake news once would live under the false impression that it was indeed a case of police firing.
Read more
News Reports

Protesting ‘farmer’ spends Rs 35 lakh to modify his tractor for Republic Day rally

OpIndia Staff -
The modified tractor is fitted with huge wheels. It is said to withstand heavy rain and water cannon charge.
Read more
News Reports

Farmers Tractor Rally: Mob break barricade to reach Red Fort and India Gate, just what Khalistani terror outfit had called for

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi is in grips of chaos as the farmer tractor rally defied route and broke police barricades to reach ITO and Red Fort
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

China upset over Modi govt’s vaccine diplomacy, blames India after Bangladesh rejects their vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese government mouthpiece Global Times has claimed that India wants to monopolize the vaccine market in South Asia and hence is influencing its neighbouring nations to reject the Chinese vaccine.
Read more
News Reports

150 police personnel injured, 2 in ICU as tractor rally turns violent on R-Day

OpIndia Staff -
152 police officers injured in Delhi yesterday out of which 2 are in ICU.
Read more
Media

Live TV vs edited upload: How NDTV’s Ravish Kumar gave leeway to rioting mob at Red Fort on Republic Day

OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar not only downplays the aggression of rioting mob that sieged Delhi on Republic Day but also tries to give a leeway to them on same.
Read more
News Reports

Khalistani supporters protests outside the Indian embassy in Washington DC, raise secessionist flags

OpIndia Staff -
Khalistani supporters protested outside Indian Embassy to show support for the violent protestors running riots in Delhi.
Read more
Opinions

The deafening silence of the ‘lambs’ who egged the ‘protestors’ who turned into an unruly mob on Republic Day

Nirwa Mehta -
When the protesting mob charged towards the Red Fort and put it under siege, just few kms away from the official celebration of Republic Day, these celebrities, who egged the 'farmers' to 'fight for rights' went deafeningly quiet.
Read more
News Reports

Nirbhaya protests, blaming the govt and other excuses: Here’s how liberals came out to defend the Red Fort siege and the accompanying violence

Jinit Jain -
Left-leaning liberals went on an overdrive to defend the desecration of Red Fort by the tractor rally protesters.
Read more
News Reports

Hundreds of children, artists for Republic Day were stuck at Red Fort crying, terrified by the mob: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Around 200 artists of Republic Day parade were stranded since 12:00 PM near Red Fort. They were rescued by Delhi Police.
Read more
Politics

Here is how the Uttarakhand Youth Congress celebrated the Red Fort siege, incited violence by spreading fake news about protester death

OpIndia Staff -
The Uttarakhand Youth Congress shared a photograph from the Red Fort earlier today after the protesting mob breached its premises.
Read more
Politics

Here is how Congress and trolls tried to paint a Khalistani accused of spearheading the Red Fort siege as a ‘sanghi’

OpIndia Staff -
Deep Sidhu is accused of being responsible for the hoisting of the Sikh flag at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Rajdeep Sardesai lies twice, says ‘farmer’ was killed because the police shot him in the head: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
In this way, those who had shared the fake news once would live under the false impression that it was indeed a case of police firing.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com