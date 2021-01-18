Monday, January 18, 2021
‘Gaadi se layenge farzi comedian ko’: UP Police reaches Madhya Pradesh to take custody of Munawar Faruqui

Prayagraj police reached Indore and submitted the production warrant in from of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court in Indore and Indore Central Jail, where Faruqui is currently lodged for the last two weeks.

While there is an uproar among the liberal section on well-justified and much-needed arrest of alleged comedian Munawar Faruqui in Madhya Pradesh, a district judge from Prayagraj gave the order to produce him in front of the court for a case that was filed against him at George Town police station, Prayagraj in April 2020. Prayagraj police reached Indore and submitted the production warrant in from of the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court in Indore and Indore Central Jail, where Faruqui is currently lodged for the last two weeks.

The Wire employee Arfa Khanum Sherwani claimed Faruqui was in jail because of his Muslim identity and tried to make the case communal. Sherwani conveniently forgot the fact that along with Faruqui, five others, Nalin Yadav, Prakhar Vyas, Priyam Vyas, Edwin Anthony, Sadakat Khan were arrested.

Information Consultant CMO UP, Shalabh Mani Tripathi, quoted her and said that UP police has already reached Indore to take custody of Munawar Faruqui for insulting Maa Sita. He added that MP police had completed its work, and now UP police will take care of the rest. He further said that Faruqui would be brought to UP in a car and shared a representational image of the vehicle that police will use to get him.

It has to be noted that UP police will only detain Faruqui as the case in which he has to be produced in front of the court is from April 2020. UP Police has not sought custody of any other comedian arrested in January 2021 by Indore police.

2021 case against Faruqui

On January 2, Faruqui and four other persons identified as Edwin Anthony, Prakhar Vyas, Priyam Vyas and Nalin Yadav were arrested for allegedly mocking Hindu Gods in a stand-up comedy show in Indore based on the complaint of Eklavya Singh Gaur, an activist and the chief of Hindu Rakshak Sangathan. They were booked under IPC sections 295-A (outraging religious feelings), 269 (unlawful or negligent act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and other relevant provisions. Section 269 was invoked for allegedly ignoring COVID-19 safety protocol. Faruqui was sent to judicial custody till January 13 which was later extended to January 27.

2020 case against Faruqui

In 2020, a video of Faruqui went viral in which he was seen mocking Hindu Gods and the Godhra riots of 2002. Later, in April 2020, a case was filed against him by advocate Ashutosh Mishra under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion) and section 65 and 66 IT Act, 2008.

One more case was filed against him by one Shivam Rawat, the founder of Pen of Dharma. He emphasised how the comments made by Faruqui hurt the sentiments of millions of Hindus, including him. Rawat has stated how Faruqui had used Bollywood songs to make crass, disrespectful remarks on Hindu gods and belief systems. Prayagraj Police has now sought custody of Faruqui in this case.

