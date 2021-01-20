United States President Donald Trump, whose tenure as the POTUS is all set to end on Wednesday, is planning to launch a political party of his own, reports The Wall Street Journal.

According to the reports, President Trump has recently discussed launching a new political outfit with his associates. According to people familiar with the matter, Trump’s effort to create a third-front in the US political system is believed to be an effort to exert continued influence in the US politics even after his exit from the White House.

The outgoing president talked to some of his close aides and allies about forming a new party, which he would like to call the “Patriot Party” in line with his “America First” policy.

Trump’s third party in the bi-party US political system

The decision to launch a new political party by Donald Trump comes amidst the ongoing controversy over his arbitrary suspension from social media platforms and the subsequent fallout between him and some of the Republican Party leaders ever since the violence at Capitol Hill took place. He had received backlash from several key Republican leaders including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who openly criticised Trump and held him responsible for the deadly violence at Capitol Hill.

It is pertinent to note that the US political system is mostly two-party system, controlled by Republicans and Democrats, as third fronts have typically failed to draw enough support to play a major role in national elections. In fact, the outgoing president not only has a large support base but also the resources needed to carry out such a move.

However, President Trump’s effort to start a new party will likely face intense opposition from Republican party officials as they would lose a major chunk of party supporters to the new political party.

Social media platforms ban US President Donald Trump

In a major blow to free speech, social media giants such as Facebook, Twitter, Google banned the personal account of Donald Trump from their respective platforms. The arbitrary action by Twitter to ban a sitting President and big-tech companies playing a direct role in country’s politics has now caused a massive shock to the citizens worldwide, invoking fear about big-tech’s intent to censure contrary viewpoints.

Following his suspension, President Trump issued a statement saying that tech giants were colluding with Democrats and radical left elements to silence him and the 75 million people who voted for him.

Trump’s term as US President comes to an end as President-elect Joe Biden is all set to swear in as US President on 20th January 2021, Wednesday.