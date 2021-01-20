Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Home World Donald Trump to launch a new political party after his exit from the White...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Donald Trump to launch a new political party after his exit from the White House: Reports

Trump's term as US President comes to an end as President-elect Joe Biden is all set to swear in as US President on 20th January 2021, Wednesday.

OpIndia Staff
Donald Trump
Image Credit: CNN
148

United States President Donald Trump, whose tenure as the POTUS is all set to end on Wednesday, is planning to launch a political party of his own, reports The Wall Street Journal.

According to the reports, President Trump has recently discussed launching a new political outfit with his associates. According to people familiar with the matter, Trump’s effort to create a third-front in the US political system is believed to be an effort to exert continued influence in the US politics even after his exit from the White House.

The outgoing president talked to some of his close aides and allies about forming a new party, which he would like to call the “Patriot Party” in line with his “America First” policy. 

Trump’s third party in the bi-party US political system

The decision to launch a new political party by Donald Trump comes amidst the ongoing controversy over his arbitrary suspension from social media platforms and the subsequent fallout between him and some of the Republican Party leaders ever since the violence at Capitol Hill took place. He had received backlash from several key Republican leaders including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who openly criticised Trump and held him responsible for the deadly violence at Capitol Hill.

It is pertinent to note that the US political system is mostly two-party system, controlled by Republicans and Democrats, as third fronts have typically failed to draw enough support to play a major role in national elections. In fact, the outgoing president not only has a large support base but also the resources needed to carry out such a move. 

However, President Trump’s effort to start a new party will likely face intense opposition from Republican party officials as they would lose a major chunk of party supporters to the new political party.

Social media platforms ban US President Donald Trump

In a major blow to free speech, social media giants such as Facebook, Twitter, Google banned the personal account of Donald Trump from their respective platforms. The arbitrary action by Twitter to ban a sitting President and big-tech companies playing a direct role in country’s politics has now caused a massive shock to the citizens worldwide, invoking fear about big-tech’s intent to censure contrary viewpoints.

Following his suspension, President Trump issued a statement saying that tech giants were colluding with Democrats and radical left elements to silence him and the 75 million people who voted for him.

Trump’s term as US President comes to an end as President-elect Joe Biden is all set to swear in as US President on 20th January 2021, Wednesday.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termstrump's new political party, trump political party, trump launches new political party, donald trump patriot party
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Donald Trump to launch a new political party after his exit from the White House: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The outgoing president talked to some of his close aides and allies about forming a new party, which he would like to call the "Patriot Party" in line with his "America First" policy.
Read more
Media

Arnab vs Navika: Arnab responds to Navika’s emotional monologue, says he carried his shoes with him

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Navika Kumar said that when Arnab left Time Now, she had his shoes to fill. However, Arnab gives a befitting reply.
Read more

Mission Rozgar Scheme: Over 3.75 lakh govt jobs provided in less than four years of Yogi rule

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
"By April 2021, over 4 lakh youths will have government jobs, selected in a transparent, corruption-free manner on the basis of merit", said CM Yogi

‘Missing’ Jack Ma makes first public appearance, Chinese state media claims

World OpIndia Staff -
As per Chinese state media, he attended the Jack Ma Rural Teachers Award ceremony, an annual event launched by the Jack Ma Foundation in 2015.

Gujarat Government renames dragon fruit as ‘Kamalam’. Here is why

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi had mentioned dragon fruit and its cultivation in Gujarat in his Mann Ki Baat episode in July 2020.

Day before US President elect Joe Biden takes office, Trump administration declares China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims as ‘genocide’

World OpIndia Staff -
The Trump administration, in in last few hours of being in power, has declared that China is committing 'genocide and crimes against humanity' against the Uyghur community group.

Recently Popular

Media

The hidden chats in the TRP Chargesheet that nobody is talking about, not even the police: India Today and BARC

OpIndia Staff -
In the TRP case chargesheet, pages of personal chats between Arnab Goswami and the ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta have been added
Read more
News Reports

‘Jack Ma is safe and sound’, is ‘laying low’ claims founder and chairman of equity firm Primavera Capital Group

OpIndia Staff -
Days after his unflattering opinion of the Chinese authorities, Alibaba founder Jack Ma went mysteriously missing
Read more
Social Media

‘Madam Chief Minister’ poster row: Bhim Sena threatens to cut off Richa Chadha’s tongue, actress apologises for poster

OpIndia Staff -
The poster of 'Madam Chief Minister' showed Richa Chadha holding a broom. Many have called it an offensive stereotyping of the Dalit community.
Read more
Entertainment

British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik says he loves India and fans can’t keep calm

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Zayn Malik was heard singing Mohammad Rafi's Chaudavi Ka Chand in the track Tightrope.
Read more
Fact-Check

Has China constructed a new village inside Arunachal Pradesh? Not quite: How NDTV misled with its ‘exclusive’ report

Maj Manik M Jolly, SM -
Report China building a village inside Arunachal Pradesh was bought out by NDTV yesterday - and it turned out to be fake news
Read more
Entertainment

‘Comedian’ uses Kashmiri Pandit genocide to peddle propaganda about Munawar Faruqui

OpIndia Staff -
Samay Raina posted a tweet trivialising the horrors faced by exiled Kashmiri Pandits to oppose incarceration of Munawar Faruqui
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

World

President Trump pardons over 140 people, including former aide Steve Bannon on his final day at the office

OpIndia Staff -
"President Donald J. Trump granted pardons to 73 individuals and commuted the sentences of an additional 70 individuals," the White House said in a statement.
Read more
News Reports

Joe Biden to be the second Catholic President of USA after JF Kennedy, will use a massive family heirloom Bible from 1893

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden is the second Catholic President of United States. He will use his massive family Bible for the ceremony
Read more
World

Donald Trump to launch a new political party after his exit from the White House: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The outgoing president talked to some of his close aides and allies about forming a new party, which he would like to call the "Patriot Party" in line with his "America First" policy.
Read more
News Reports

Former Spiritual adviser to Obama and Bush, Pastor Kirbyjon H Caldwell sentenced to 6 years in jail for selling fake Chinese bonds to followers

OpIndia Staff -
Pastor Kirbyjon H Caldwell had sold Chinese bonds issued in 1949 with no current investment value to his followers
Read more
Media

Arnab vs Navika: Arnab responds to Navika’s emotional monologue, says he carried his shoes with him

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Navika Kumar said that when Arnab left Time Now, she had his shoes to fill. However, Arnab gives a befitting reply.
Read more
News Reports

“Not forgetting this communication until death”: Chef turned filmmaker Vikas Khanna reveals how he was asked to pay for favourable reviews of his movie

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Khanna stated that critics had asked him to pay 3 lacs for 3 star-rating and 4 lacks for 4 star-rating of his movie 'The Last Colour'
Read more
News Reports

Family of the Delhi Police constable, who died of COVID-19, yet to receive the 1 crore promised by Kejriwal

OpIndia Staff -
Pooja, the widow of Amit Kumar, said that the Delhi government has rejected compensation for her husband on the grounds that he was not on COVID-19 duty.
Read more
News Reports

Income Tax raids underway at 28 properties of Christian Evangelist Paul Dhinakaran in Tamil Nadu

OpIndia Staff -
The IT raids were conducted based on complaints of tax evasion and foreign funds irregularities against Dhinakaran and 'Jesus Calls'.
Read more
Government and Policy

Mission Rozgar Scheme: Over 3.75 lakh govt jobs provided in less than four years of Yogi rule

OpIndia Staff -
"By April 2021, over 4 lakh youths will have government jobs, selected in a transparent, corruption-free manner on the basis of merit", said CM Yogi
Read more
Crime

Nearly 40% of cases filed under SC/ST act, 39% cases for atrocities against women in 2020 were fake: Rajasthan Police

OpIndia Staff -
Nearly 25 per cent or 47,481 cases of the total 1.93 lakh cases were found to be fake in Rajasthan in 2020, the police informed.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com