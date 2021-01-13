After Facebook and Twitter, YouTube suspends US President Donald Trump’s account

Days after social media platforms arbitrarily banned President of United States Donald Trump from its platform, YouTube has become the latest social network to suspend President Trump.

According to the reports, Google imposed a suspension on President Donald Trump’s account from YouTube, the world’s largest video platform and issued the White House a warning on YouTube.

Taking to Twitter, the Google-owned company claimed that POTUS Trump uploaded content that allegedly violated its policies, giving it an automatic one-strike that leads to a minimum seven-day suspension from uploading new content. It said it is also disabling the comments section on the account.

2/ Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section. https://t.co/1aBENHGU5z — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) January 13, 2021

Interestingly, the company did not specify which videos violated its policies but said that it was “content” that included comments Trump made at a press conference Tuesday morning. YouTube said it violated policies that prohibit content for inciting violence. Google has now prevented Trump from uploading new videos or live-streaming material for a minimum of seven days and has said it may extend the period.

Under YouTube’s three-strike system, a channel will be suspended for one week after the first strike, two after the second and terminated after the third strike within 90 days. The temporary suspension means Trump’s account and existing videos will remain accessible, however, he will not be able to upload new content.

“After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies,” the company said in a statement on social media Wednesday evening.

It continued, “Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section.”

Donald J. Trump’s YouTube account has 2.77 million subscribers and it typically posts several videos a day from himself and other videos of independent media network in the country.

Radical left groups threatens YouTube to boycott Trump

The move to suspend Donald Trump’s account from YouTube after radical left groups had threatened to organise an ads boycott against YouTube.

Some self-proclaimed ‘civil-rights’ groups had threatened to organise an advertiser boycott against Alphabet’s YouTube if it does not remove President Donald Trump’s channel. Jim Steyer, one of the organisers of the “Stop Hate for Profit” campaign which led over 1,000 advertisers to boycott Facebook in July, said the groups are demanding YouTube take down Trump’s verified YouTube channel, which has 2.76 million subscribers.

YouTube is the last major tech company that has suspended President Trump from its platforms. Earlier, Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat have all blocked Trump after fellow citizens stormed the US Capitol last week to protest against the rigged elections in the US, leading to five deaths.