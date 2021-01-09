Hours after micro-blogging site Twitter arbitrarily removed United States President Donald Trump from its platform, the POTUS issued a scathing response accusing Twitter of conspiring with his political enemies “to silence” him. As Twitter suspends the out-going President, Donald Trump, several questions are being raised on the control of big-tech on the political discourse around the world.

After Twitter suspended not just President Trump’s account but also other Twitter accounts associated with him, President Trump issued a statement over the shocking action of Twitter to ban free speech saying that micro-blogging site is colluding with Democrats and radical left elements to silence him and the 75 million people who voted for him.

Statement from the President of the United States regarding the fascists at Twitter unfairly suspending his account. pic.twitter.com/11iKKWUTyt — Unnamed Source 🇺🇸 Parler@GregMichael (@Gregmichael78) January 9, 2021

In his tweet, President Donald Trump pointed out how he had been saying for a long time that Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech and added that Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left elements to remove his account from their platform, to silence him and the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for him.

The President also pointed out that Twitter may be a private company, but the government’s gift of Section 230 they would not exist for long.

“I predicted this would happen. We have been negotiating with various other sites and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future. We will not be SILENCED! Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH,” added POTUS Donald Trump highlighting how the micro-blogging site is all about promoting a Radical Left platform ‘where some of the most vicious people in the world are allowed to speak freely’.

The President of the United States, end his statement to his followers said, “STAY TUNED!”.

Earlier on Wednesday, Twitter had locked the account of incumbent US President Donald Trump in the wake of the violence at Capitol Hill in Washington DC. Claiming that Trump had incited violence, the social media giant said that his account has been locked for 12 hours and had warned that any future violation of its “Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies” by Trump would lead to a suspension.