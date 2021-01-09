Saturday, January 9, 2021
Home World 'Twitter colluding with radical left and Democrats to silence free speech': President Donald Trump...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial MediaWorld
Updated:

‘Twitter colluding with radical left and Democrats to silence free speech’: President Donald Trump declares war on Twitter

The President of the United States, end his statement to his followers said, "STAY TUNED!".

OpIndia Staff
Twitter bans Donald Trump/ Image Source: USAtoday
7

Hours after micro-blogging site Twitter arbitrarily removed United States President Donald Trump from its platform, the POTUS issued a scathing response accusing Twitter of conspiring with his political enemies “to silence” him. As Twitter suspends the out-going President, Donald Trump, several questions are being raised on the control of big-tech on the political discourse around the world.

After Twitter suspended not just President Trump’s account but also other Twitter accounts associated with him, President Trump issued a statement over the shocking action of Twitter to ban free speech saying that micro-blogging site is colluding with Democrats and radical left elements to silence him and the 75 million people who voted for him.

In his tweet, President Donald Trump pointed out how he had been saying for a long time that Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech and added that Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left elements to remove his account from their platform, to silence him and the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for him.

Twitter suspends Donald Trump, he declares war, says to have a big announcement soon

The President also pointed out that Twitter may be a private company, but the government’s gift of Section 230 they would not exist for long.

“I predicted this would happen. We have been negotiating with various other sites and will have a big announcement soon, while we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future. We will not be SILENCED! Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH,” added POTUS Donald Trump highlighting how the micro-blogging site is all about promoting a Radical Left platform ‘where some of the most vicious people in the world are allowed to speak freely’.

The President of the United States, end his statement to his followers said, “STAY TUNED!”.

Earlier on Wednesday, Twitter had locked the account of incumbent US President Donald Trump in the wake of the violence at Capitol Hill in Washington DC. Claiming that Trump had incited violence, the social media giant said that his account has been locked for 12 hours and had warned that any future violation of its “Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies” by Trump would lead to a suspension.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

‘Twitter colluding with radical left and Democrats to silence free speech’: President Donald Trump declares war on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump, the out-going President of the USA has declared war on Twitter after the tech giant suspends his account
Read more
Media

A section of protesting farmers is sexually harassing female reporters, pinching their buttocks, reveals India Today Editor

OpIndia Staff -
Some protesting farmers are sexually harassing female reporters at the protests, Preeti Choudhry, Editor at India Today, has said.
Read more

‘Colonel Perez’ threatens ‘patriots’ will return to Washington DC carrying weapons, claims Trump told them to ‘fight like hell’

World OpIndia Staff -
Colonel Perez, with the username @Colonel007 on Parler, has claimed that 'patriots' will return to Washington DC on Jan 19th.

Salman Nizami claims his account was ‘hacked’ in 2013 when he made the derogatory rape tweets: Here’s what we found

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Salman Nizami had made some vile and disgusting tweets merely a month after the Nirbhaya rape and murder case.

Scoundrel, Har*amzada, Ch*tiya: Listen to two viral audio clips of Maneka Gandhi abusing, threatening with sexual harassment

Politics OpIndia Staff -
An alleged conversation between BJP leader Maneka Gandhi and a businessman called Ramalingam has gone viral on the internet.

Did CNN apply racist criteria to decide which countries are ‘world leaders’ following the Capitol Hill violence?

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Following yesterday’s violence at the US Capitol building, CNN did a run down of world leaders who had condemned the incident

Recently Popular

News Reports

All you need to know about Jhanvi Kukreja murder case, the teenage girl who was brutally killed at a New Year party in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Reports suggest that the injuries incurred by Jhanvi Kukreja were homicidal and not accidental
Read more
Media

A section of protesting farmers is sexually harassing female reporters, pinching their buttocks, reveals India Today Editor

OpIndia Staff -
Some protesting farmers are sexually harassing female reporters at the protests, Preeti Choudhry, Editor at India Today, has said.
Read more
News Reports

“Dire need to strengthen army because India never had the government it has today in the last 73 years”: Pakistan PM Imran Khan in...

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, Imran Khan stresses the need to strengthen army in the face of threat posed by the current Indian government
Read more
World

‘Colonel Perez’ threatens ‘patriots’ will return to Washington DC carrying weapons, claims Trump told them to ‘fight like hell’

OpIndia Staff -
Colonel Perez, with the username @Colonel007 on Parler, has claimed that 'patriots' will return to Washington DC on Jan 19th.
Read more
Politics

Scoundrel, Har*amzada, Ch*tiya: Listen to two viral audio clips of Maneka Gandhi abusing, threatening with sexual harassment

OpIndia Staff -
An alleged conversation between BJP leader Maneka Gandhi and a businessman called Ramalingam has gone viral on the internet.
Read more
Editor's picks

Was Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla’s daughter selected for civil services without appearing for the exam? A fact-check

OpIndia Staff -
Anjali Birla is selected in the reserve list, which is prepared along with the main list from the civil services exam conducted by UPSC
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

World

‘Twitter colluding with radical left and Democrats to silence free speech’: President Donald Trump declares war on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump, the out-going President of the USA has declared war on Twitter after the tech giant suspends his account
Read more
News Reports

Three years after Rahul Gandhi said Tata Motors Sanand plant turned into ash, Congress leader AR Chowdhury calls it “a model for development”

OpIndia Staff -
Attacking Mamata Banerjee over the Singur issue, AR Chowdhury said that the alternate site in Sanand has become a model for development
Read more
Media

A section of protesting farmers is sexually harassing female reporters, pinching their buttocks, reveals India Today Editor

OpIndia Staff -
Some protesting farmers are sexually harassing female reporters at the protests, Preeti Choudhry, Editor at India Today, has said.
Read more
World

‘Colonel Perez’ threatens ‘patriots’ will return to Washington DC carrying weapons, claims Trump told them to ‘fight like hell’

OpIndia Staff -
Colonel Perez, with the username @Colonel007 on Parler, has claimed that 'patriots' will return to Washington DC on Jan 19th.
Read more
News Reports

Another protest site springs up amidst the persisting stalemate between farmers and the central government over the Farm Bills

OpIndia Staff -
A new protest site has come up at Gangaicha border in Rewari even as the protest in Manesar is gathering steam
Read more
Politics

Salman Nizami claims his account was ‘hacked’ in 2013 when he made the derogatory rape tweets: Here’s what we found

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Salman Nizami had made some vile and disgusting tweets merely a month after the Nirbhaya rape and murder case.
Read more
News Reports

“Dire need to strengthen army because India never had the government it has today in the last 73 years”: Pakistan PM Imran Khan in...

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, Imran Khan stresses the need to strengthen army in the face of threat posed by the current Indian government
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh Police arrests main accused in the Badaun rape and murder case, was hiding in the same village for the last two days

OpIndia Staff -
On January 6 it was reported how a 50-year-old Anganwadi worker was brutally gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani journalist admits on TV that Pakistan trains and supports Sikh and Naga separatists against India

OpIndia Staff -
"You have used the Sikh and Nagaland faultlines and trained them against India", said the Pakistani journalist during his show
Read more
Politics

Scoundrel, Har*amzada, Ch*tiya: Listen to two viral audio clips of Maneka Gandhi abusing, threatening with sexual harassment

OpIndia Staff -
An alleged conversation between BJP leader Maneka Gandhi and a businessman called Ramalingam has gone viral on the internet.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com